2020 FIAT 124 Spider Consumer Reviews

Best kept secret ConundrumIV , 02/08/2020 Classica 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful 1) The 6 speed manual is from the NC Mazda MX-5 Miata. 2) The only thing not Mazda is the Auto transmission and engine. 3) Its built by Mazda on the same assembly line as the ND MX-5 Miata. 4) Interior is more upscale than the ND MX-5 Miata. (Soft touch rubber, not hard plastic like the Miata) 5) A simple software flash and you have close if not over 200 hp. 6) Bought my 2017 for $18,000 with 2000 miles on it 3 years ago. 7) Better looking than Miata. 8) Handles amazing!! (I've owned 6 miatas and still have a 94) 9)Deeply discounted units can be had for thousands below retail. 10) No wind noise from window in your ear like the Miata. 11) No problems or issues. 12) Highly recommended!!! And I'm a 35 year Miata guy. Original NA 90-97 Miata still the best out there in my opinion. The Fiat 124 Spider is what the original NA Miata should have progressed into. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Fun and economy in one pkg. Cal , 01/15/2020 Lusso 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Fiat could of put a better auto trans like Hyundai has. Other then that it is fun to drive in the mountains. Haven't had any problems. The other thing it needs is at least 200 hp to make it more fun. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Abarth 124 Spider och will , 06/04/2020 Abarth 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Bilstein suspension.....not Mazda but European. 1.4L turbo engine Alfa Romeo design,,,manufactured by Fiat. Sheet metal..Pininfarina design from Turin Italy. in the Abarth, an Abarth exhaust system from the Abarth factory in Turin , Italy. Brembo brakes,,,,,,European, seats Abarth manufactured and installed, upper strut bar, Abarth manufactured and installed,, sway bars Abarth manufactured and installed. The car is built own a Mazda chassis, arguably the best and lightest roadster chassis in the world. The rest of the car ? LOADED with high performance Italian components. And as for the body work. Sorry but the Pininfarina body work beats the Japanese sheet metal for looks and excitement. By far...chip this motor and put in a Goodwin exhaust and a Madness cold air intake and Diverter valve and you have rocket ship that will SMOKE a Miata w/o blinking. You guys keep downgrading this vehicle though... Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Much Better Than the Miata Commonsense , 07/09/2020 Urbana Edition 2dr Convertible w/Prod. End 03/20 (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 0 of 0 people found this review helpful It's a much better looking car, higher quality feel, better ride than the Miata version. The torquey turbo engine can easily be chipped for 200+ hp and 235 ft lbs of torque. Small, light, nimble. There's really nothing else like it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value