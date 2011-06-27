2020 FIAT 124 Spider Consumer Reviews
Best kept secret
1) The 6 speed manual is from the NC Mazda MX-5 Miata. 2) The only thing not Mazda is the Auto transmission and engine. 3) Its built by Mazda on the same assembly line as the ND MX-5 Miata. 4) Interior is more upscale than the ND MX-5 Miata. (Soft touch rubber, not hard plastic like the Miata) 5) A simple software flash and you have close if not over 200 hp. 6) Bought my 2017 for $18,000 with 2000 miles on it 3 years ago. 7) Better looking than Miata. 8) Handles amazing!! (I've owned 6 miatas and still have a 94) 9)Deeply discounted units can be had for thousands below retail. 10) No wind noise from window in your ear like the Miata. 11) No problems or issues. 12) Highly recommended!!! And I'm a 35 year Miata guy. Original NA 90-97 Miata still the best out there in my opinion. The Fiat 124 Spider is what the original NA Miata should have progressed into.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Fun and economy in one pkg.
Fiat could of put a better auto trans like Hyundai has. Other then that it is fun to drive in the mountains. Haven’t had any problems. The other thing it needs is at least 200 hp to make it more fun.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Abarth 124 Spider
Bilstein suspension.....not Mazda but European. 1.4L turbo engine Alfa Romeo design,,,manufactured by Fiat. Sheet metal..Pininfarina design from Turin Italy. in the Abarth, an Abarth exhaust system from the Abarth factory in Turin , Italy. Brembo brakes,,,,,,European, seats Abarth manufactured and installed, upper strut bar, Abarth manufactured and installed,, sway bars Abarth manufactured and installed. The car is built own a Mazda chassis, arguably the best and lightest roadster chassis in the world. The rest of the car ? LOADED with high performance Italian components. And as for the body work. Sorry but the Pininfarina body work beats the Japanese sheet metal for looks and excitement. By far...chip this motor and put in a Goodwin exhaust and a Madness cold air intake and Diverter valve and you have rocket ship that will SMOKE a Miata w/o blinking. You guys keep downgrading this vehicle though...
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Much Better Than the Miata
It's a much better looking car, higher quality feel, better ride than the Miata version. The torquey turbo engine can easily be chipped for 200+ hp and 235 ft lbs of torque. Small, light, nimble. There's really nothing else like it.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Best car for the money, I have ever owned
I’ve had two miatas but neither was as fun as the Abarth 124 Spider. No other car turns heads the way this vehicle does. Handling with the stick shift is a dream. A lot more fun even than a Mustang Bullit I had before.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the 124 Spider
Related 2020 FIAT 124 Spider info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2011
- Used Nissan Murano 2017
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2018
- Used Lexus LS 500 2018
- Used Ford Explorer 2016
- Used BMW 5 Series 2008
- Used Honda CR-V 2010
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2017
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2012
- Used Kia Sportage 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi Q7
- 2019 Bentley Bentayga
- 2019 BMW 2 Series
- 2019 INFINITI QX30
- 2019 Sonata Plug-in Hybrid
- MINI Convertible 2019
- Audi A4 allroad 2019
- 2019 BMW X2
- 2019 GLC-Class
- 2019 GX 460
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 500X
- 2019 FIAT 500e
- 2020 FIAT 500L
- 2019 124 Spider
- 2019 FIAT 500
- 2019 500X
- FIAT 500X 2019
- FIAT 500e 2019
- 2020 FIAT 124 Spider
- 2019 500
Research Similar Vehicles
- Audi S5 2019
- 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata
- MINI Convertible 2019
- 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF
- Porsche 718 Boxster 2019
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 SLC-Class
- 2019 Convertible
- 2020 Convertible
- MINI Convertible 2020