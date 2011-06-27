2019 Ferrari Portofino Consumer Reviews

Bnkrboy , 09/28/2019 2dr Convertible (3.9L 8cyl Turbo 7AM)

4 of 4 people found this review helpful

The Portofino is NOT a cheap Ferrari. The build quality and R&D that went into the Portofino is absolutely top notch. This car is a wolf in sheep’s clothing. Push the revs above 5k and the whole car changes. It’ll surprise you, know where you want to go and have the car pointed that direction before slamming the accelerator to the floor! Truly the next generation of Ferrari’s commitment to top quality materials and design. This is a drivers car.