Used 2016 Ferrari 488 GTB Base Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$245,400
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|18
|Total Seating
|2
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$245,400
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$245,400
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/22 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|340.5/499.4 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|22.7 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$245,400
|Torque
|561 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.9 l
|Horsepower
|661 hp @ 8000 rpm
|Valves
|32
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$245,400
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|front head airbags
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$245,400
|Carbon Fiber Racing Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$245,400
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$245,400
|rear parking sensors
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Transmission controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$245,400
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|power door locks
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$245,400
|Sports Sill Cover
|yes
|Alcantara Upholstery for Upper Zone
|yes
|Color Upon Request for Alcantara Central Door Panel
|yes
|Inner Color Leather Lower Zone Upholstery
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Outer Sill Kick
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Door Panel Trim
|yes
|Color Upon Request for Central Tunnel
|yes
|Matt Grigio Nart Painted Inner Details
|yes
|Color Upon Request for Alcantara Upper Tunnel
|yes
|Interior Color for Upper Zone
|yes
|Inner and Outer Electrochromatic Rearview Mirrors w/Homelink
|yes
|Color Upon Request for Alcantara Steering Wheel
|yes
|Color Upon Request for Alcantara Central Seats Zone
|yes
|Trolleys/Soft Bag for Trunk
|yes
|Embroidered Prancing Horse on Headrest
|yes
|Full Electric Seats
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Driver Zone w/LEDs
|yes
|Color Upon Request for Daytona Alcantara Inserts
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Dashboard Inserts
|yes
|"Goldrake" Carbon Fiber Racing Seats
|yes
|Rev Counter in Red
|yes
|Premium HI FI Sound System
|yes
|Color Upon Request for Daytona Leather Inserts
|yes
|Color Upon Request for Alcantara Rear Wall
|yes
|Color Upon Request for Alcantara Lower Dashboard
|yes
|Smoker's Kit
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Tunnel Bridge
|yes
|Interior Leather Color for Rear Upper Part
|yes
|Daytona Style Seats
|yes
|Apple CarPlay
|yes
|Leather and Alcantara Interior
|yes
|Sport Seat Lifter
|yes
|Rev Counter in Aluminum Color
|yes
|Two-Tone Leather Interior
|yes
|Color Upon Request for Leather Rear Wall
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Upper Tunnel
|yes
|Rev Counter in Yellow
|yes
|Rev Counter in White
|yes
|Color Upon Request for Upper Dashboard
|yes
|Luggage Set for Rear Bench
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Steering Wheel w/LEDs
|yes
|Suit Holder
|yes
|Electric Seats
|yes
|Silver Dedication Plate
|yes
|Additional CD Reader
|yes
|Color Upon Request for Leather Steering Wheel
|yes
|Color Upon Request for Special Contrast Stitching
|yes
|Passenger Display
|yes
|Daytona Carbon Fiber Racing Seats
|yes
|Color Upon Request for Lower Dashboard
|yes
|Color Upon Request for Standard Stitching
|yes
|Diamond Pattern Style Seats
|yes
|Floor Mats w/Embroidered Logo
|yes
|Ferrari Telemetry
|yes
|Interior Leather Color for Seat Backrest
|yes
|Colored Safety Belts
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$245,400
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$245,400
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|leather
|yes
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$245,400
|Carbon Fiber Rear Air Ducts
|yes
|Brake Calipers in Grigio Scuro
|yes
|Brake Calipers in Blue
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Wheel Caps
|yes
|20" Spare Wheel Kit
|yes
|Ferrari Historical Colors
|yes
|Two-Tone Exterior Paint
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Outer Sill Cover
|yes
|Titanium Sport Exhaust Pipes
|yes
|20" Chromed Painted Wheels
|yes
|20" Diamond-Cut Forged Wheels
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Exterior Package
|yes
|Sport Exhaust Pipes
|yes
|20" Chromed Painted Forged Wheels
|yes
|Scuderia Ferrari Shields on Fenders
|yes
|Brake Calipers in Rosso Corsa
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Side Air Splitter
|yes
|Special Color
|yes
|Brake Calipers in Giallo Modena
|yes
|Brake Calipers in Gloss Black
|yes
|Brake Calipers in Rosso Scuderia
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Rear Fog Lamp
|yes
|Brake Calipers in Aluminum Color
|yes
|Brake Calipers in Gold Color
|yes
|20" Matt Grigio Corsa Painted Forged Wheels
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Rear Diffuser
|yes
|Heat Insulating Windshield
|yes
|Matt Grigio Corsa Painted Wheels
|yes
|AFS Front Lighting System
|yes
|Anti-Stone Chipping Film
|yes
|Front Bumper Protection Film
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Front Spoiler
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Engine Compartment
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$245,400
|Maximum cargo capacity
|8.1 cu.ft.
|Length
|179.8 in.
|Curb weight
|3252 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|8.1 cu.ft.
|Height
|47.8 in.
|Wheel base
|104.3 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$245,400
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$245,400
|20 x 11.0 in. wheels
|yes
|305/30R Z tires
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$245,400
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$245,400
|Free Maintenance
|7 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Basic
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|7 yr./ unlimited mi.
