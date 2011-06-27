2019 Ferrari 488 GTB
What’s new
- New 488 Pista model
- Part of the first 488 GTB generation introduced for 2016
Pros & Cons
- Astounding acceleration from its 661-hp turbocharged V8
- Relatively easy to drive at any speed
- Advanced traction and stability control systems
- Impressive braking performance
- Infotainment system is finicky to use
Which 488 GTB does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
When Ferrari announced it was replacing the outgoing 458 with the then-new 488 for 2016, many enthusiasts scoffed at the idea of a turbocharged Ferrari, or at least one that's not named F40. But it's hard to argue with 661 horsepower, and even harder when Ferrari tames that power with its near-perfect set of stability and traction control systems. In short, the 488 GTB has succeeded in surpassing the legendary performance of the 458 while remaining comfortable and easy to drive as almost any normal car. It's more than a little amazing.
Ferrari's even upping the ante for 2019 with the new 488 Pista. It comes with a revised engine good for 710 horsepower plus other changes that reduce the car's weight by about 175 pounds. Revised aerodynamics also give the Pista greater downforce at high speed.
Of course, other manufacturers are not sitting back and letting Ferrari bask in its accomplishments. McLaren offers a range of cars — from the 570GT to the 600LT all the way to the 720S — that take the fight directly to the Maranello factory. And Lamborghini's Huracan has finally come good with the new Performante, proving an excellent foil for the Ferrari's more subdued sound and styling. If you happen to have a quarter of a million dollars to spend on a sports car, these are very good choices to have.
Ferrari 488 GTB models
The 2019 Ferrari 488 GTB doesn't do the normal trim levels of most automakers. Instead, Ferrari offers a wide array of personalization options, from paint color to carbon-fiber trim to custom luggage. GTB highlight features include:
- 661-horsepower 3.9-liter twin-turbo V8 engine
- Seven-speed dual clutch transmission
- Advanced traction and stability control systems
- Instrument panel-mounted navigation
- Keyless start
- Full leather seats
The 488 Pista is an upgraded version that comes with:
- Revised engine good for 710 horsepower
- Weight-saving measures such as less sound-deadening material
- Optional carbon-fiber wheels
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2019 Ferrari 488 GTB.
Trending topics in reviews
Features & Specs
|2dr Coupe
3.9L 8cyl Turbo 7AM
|MSRP
|$262,647
|MPG
|15 city / 22 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|661 hp @ 8000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite 488 GTB safety features:
- Anti-Lock Brakes
- Helps prevent wheels from locking up even under heavy braking.
- Side Slip Control System
- Helps the driver maintain the ideal line through a corner.
- Electronic Stability Control
- Reacts to wheelspin to keep the driver in control under acceleration.
Ferrari 488 GTB vs. the competition
Ferrari 488 GTB vs. McLaren 600LT
Putting up a mere 592 horsepower to the Ferrari's 661 hp, the 600LT might not seem like much competition for the Ferrari. But the McLaren weighs considerably less and is still just as eye-wateringly rapid over any road. The 600LT is more singular in purpose compared to the more well-rounded Ferrari.
Ferrari 488 GTB vs. Porsche 911
While the 911 Turbo S may not have the same eye-catching looks as the Ferrari, it's certainly not hurting for performance. In the Porsche, comfort is less compromised for the sake of performance. And with its comparatively low-key appearance, it can slip in and out of most situations without raising an eyebrow.
Ferrari 488 GTB vs. Lamborghini Huracan
The Huracan Performante is the perfect foil to the Ferrari. Packing a 630-horsepower V10 engine in new Performante trim, the Huracan is now at its best stage yet. The Ferrari might have the finer details of driving down a bit better, but the Lamborghini is an absolute mind-bender.
FAQ
Is the Ferrari 488 GTB a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Ferrari 488 GTB?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Ferrari 488 GTB:
- New 488 Pista model
- Part of the first 488 GTB generation introduced for 2016
Is the Ferrari 488 GTB reliable?
Is the 2019 Ferrari 488 GTB a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Ferrari 488 GTB?
The least-expensive 2019 Ferrari 488 GTB is the 2019 Ferrari 488 GTB 2dr Coupe (3.9L 8cyl Turbo 7AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $262,647.
Other versions include:
- 2dr Coupe (3.9L 8cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $262,647
What are the different models of Ferrari 488 GTB?
More about the 2019 Ferrari 488 GTB
2019 Ferrari 488 GTB Overview
The 2019 Ferrari 488 GTB is offered in the following submodels: 488 GTB Coupe. Available styles include 2dr Coupe (3.9L 8cyl Turbo 7AM).
What do people think of the 2019 Ferrari 488 GTB?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Ferrari 488 GTB and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 488 GTB.
