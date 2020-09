Overall rating

When Ferrari announced it was replacing the outgoing 458 with the then-new 488 for 2016, many enthusiasts scoffed at the idea of a turbocharged Ferrari, or at least one that's not named F40. But it's hard to argue with 661 horsepower, and even harder when Ferrari tames that power with its near-perfect set of stability and traction control systems. In short, the 488 GTB has succeeded in surpassing the legendary performance of the 458 while remaining comfortable and easy to drive as almost any normal car. It's more than a little amazing.

Ferrari's even upping the ante for 2019 with the new 488 Pista. It comes with a revised engine good for 710 horsepower plus other changes that reduce the car's weight by about 175 pounds. Revised aerodynamics also give the Pista greater downforce at high speed.

Of course, other manufacturers are not sitting back and letting Ferrari bask in its accomplishments. McLaren offers a range of cars — from the 570GT to the 600LT all the way to the 720S — that take the fight directly to the Maranello factory. And Lamborghini's Huracan has finally come good with the new Performante, proving an excellent foil for the Ferrari's more subdued sound and styling. If you happen to have a quarter of a million dollars to spend on a sports car, these are very good choices to have.