The Impact of Electric Car on the Environment

The current state of electric car battery production is rife with ethical quandaries — specifically related to materials sourcing and pollution. Lithium, cobalt, nickel, and a number of other rare earth metals must be mined, processed and refined and then turned into an electric car battery. The process is energy-intensive and is often referred to as an EV's "indirect emissions," so named because they don't come from using the car on a day-to-day basis, but the processes employed to manufacture it.

The negative impact of battery production starts before their materials even come out of the ground. Almost 60% of the world's lithium is sourced from South America — the so-called Lithium Triangle covers parts of Argentina, Bolivia and Chile — in arid areas where water is scarce. Lithium mining uses significant amounts of water, with Euronews estimating that nearly 600,000 gallons are needed to produce one ton of lithium. This demand diverts water resources away from nearby communities, and the toxic chemicals needed to produce lithium can pollute both the air and local water supply.

While an exact understanding of how lithium-ion batteries are made isn't necessary, it is important to know how the process results in pollution. Lithium, cobalt, nickel and other rare earth metals are extracted from the ground and refined into the cathode of the battery, while the anode is usually made from a form of carbon. (Anodes and cathodes are the negative and positive parts of the battery, respectively.) The cathode and anode each start as a slurry of their raw components, which is then dried, turned into a thin film, and coated with a foil that is baked onto their surfaces. The film is then either wound or stacked depending on the ultimate cell shape of the battery. This process forms the basis for a lithium-ion battery.

As you might expect, carbon dioxide and other pollutants, if applicable, are emitted at various stages of this process. According to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the carbon dioxide emitted from the production of an 80-kilowatt-hour (kWh) battery in something like a Tesla Model 3 would range anywhere from roughly 2.5 tons to just over 17.5 tons. MIT also notes that for every metric ton of lithium mined, as much as 15 tons of carbon dioxide are emitted into the atmosphere. It's possible that these numbers will come down as companies that produce batteries refine their processes, but for now it remains a relatively dirty operation.