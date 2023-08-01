New Electric Car Companies in 2023 and Beyond
By Michael Cantu | August 1st, 2023
As the automotive industry shifts toward an all-electric future, a wave of new electric car companies present new choices for consumers. If you're considering purchasing a new electric vehicle, one from Tesla or a legacy automaker might seem like the obvious choice. But over the years, a slew of new electric car startups have formed, looking to take on Tesla's dominance of the electric vehicle market. But buying a vehicle from a startup EV company has its risks because they aren't well established and have a limited track record. On the other hand, EVs from new companies often boast innovative features and standout designs.
There are many new electric car companies with vehicles in various stages of development. To assist consumers in narrowing down their search, the experts at Edmunds have rounded up seven of the most promising startups that sell or plan to sell vehicles in the U.S. These companies aren't ranked in any particular order, but we will discuss when they were established, their current and future offerings, and what their sales goals are in an effort to help you decide if it's worth taking the plunge on an EV from one of these new companies.
Fisker
Fisker Inc. was established in California in 2016 and revealed the production-intent version of its first EV, an electric SUV called the Ocean, in the fall of 2021. Fisker intends to produce over 30,000 Oceans this year with the help of Magna Steyr, a vehicle contract manufacturer that is building the EV in Austria. The company will ramp up deliveries but has so far only delivered a small number of Oceans in the U.S. and Europe. Fisker's next EV is a smaller SUV called the Pear, which is expected to enter production in 2025 and has a projected starting price of around $30,000.
The limited-production Fisker Ocean One and range-topping Fisker Ocean Extreme both tout a manufacturer-estimated driving range of 360 miles. If this figure proves to be achievable, the Ocean would have one of the longest driving ranges for an electric vehicle (check out Edmunds' EV range leaderboard to see where the Ocean might fit in). We have yet to fully test the Ocean ourselves, but we were impressed when we saw it in person a couple years ago. We were especially taken by the 17.1-inch touchscreen, which can rotate from portrait to landscape orientation. Other notable features include a solar panel roof and a nifty trick called California mode, which lowers all windows — including the rear liftgate window — and retracts the solar panel roof with a push of a button for a convertible-like experience. Automotive designer Henrik Fisker heads Fisker Inc., a separate company from his former and now obsolete Fisker Automotive.
Starting price for Ocean: $37,499 (excluding destination charges)
VinFast
VinFast, founded in 2017, is just one arm of a large Vietnamese conglomerate. The cash reserves of a deep-pocketed parent corporation have accelerated vehicle production at a breakneck pace; in 2021, the automaker announced its intention to enter the North American market, revealed its first U.S.-bound vehicle — the VF 8 midsize SUV — in 2022, and began deliveries early this year. But the VF 8 is just the beginning. VinFast plans to sell the larger VF 9 later this year, and the smaller VF 6 and VF 7 SUVs down the line. The company expects to sell about 50,000 models globally this year, up from 7,400 units last year, according to Reuters.
Edmunds hasn't put the VF 8 through our comprehensive testing yet, but our initial drive review left us underwhelmed, to put it mildly. In addition to its relatively short estimated driving range of up to 264 miles for the Standard model (the currently available City Edition offers 191-207 miles depending on configuration) the electric SUV's ride and build quality are the worst in the segment. A long comprehensive warranty is one of its only standout attributes. Despite slow sales and challenging feedback about its vehicles, VinFast is starting construction of a manufacturing facility in North Carolina this year.
Starting price for VF 8: $47,200 (including destination)
Canoo
Canoo first set up shop in California in 2017 as Evelozcity. Following a leadership shakeup and change of its corporate headquarters and name, Canoo leased a manufacturing facility in Oklahoma this year and plans to start producing what it calls the Lifestyle Vehicle this year. This is a futuristic all-electric van that can be configured for commercial or passenger use. It only has an estimated driving range of 200 miles, but it provides roomy rear lounge seating and loads of cargo space behind the front seats. The company will also offer an electric truck called the Pickup Truck and the Multi-Purpose Delivery Vehicle, a large electric commercial delivery van.
Canoo has secured preorders from a few companies including retail giant Walmart and intends to be able to produce 20,000 vehicles annually by the end of this year. Canoo recently delivered three Lifestyle Vehicles to NASA that were developed to be used as crew transportation vehicles, and it expanded its partnership with the Department of Defense to develop battery packs for military applications.
Starting price for Lifestyle Vehicle (Delivery version): $39,950 (excluding destination charges)
DeLorean
It has the same name as the car Marty McFly and Doc Brown drove, flew and pushed with a train in the Back to the Future movies, but the newest company on this list is technically called DeLorean Motors Reimagined. Its Alpha5 electric car was designed with the help of Italdesign, whose founder had a hand in creating the iconic DMC 12 that was later used in the movies.
The Alpha5 is a striking four-seater that — just like the original — boasts two massive gullwing-style doors that open vertically. Details are still limited, but DeLorean claims the upcoming EV will be capable of blasting from 0 to 60 mph in 2.9 seconds and providing a driving range of over 300 miles. The Texas-based company is currently taking reservations, but the system to place a reservation is surprisingly convoluted. You first purchase a lifetime membership to the "Alphas Club" for $88, then pay for a reservation for a production slot. Oh, and that production slot is randomized (so you don't know if you'll get the third or 300th Alpha5 off the line), and the reservation fee increases as more people reserve a vehicle. At press time, that fee is $3,497. Finally, the DeLorean Exchange allows you to sell or trade your production slot to other Alphas Club members.
DeLorean Motors Reimagined plans to build a total of 4,000 units over a span of several years, with production slated to begin next year. The Alpha5 Plasmatail, a wagon version of the Alpha5, is DeLorean's next model.
Estimated starting price for Alpha5: $150,000
New electric car companies already delivering vehicles in the U.S.
Polestar
Polestar was once Volvo's in-house performance arm, but in 2017, the Swedish manufacturer spun it off into the electric automaker that it is today.
The brand's first product was a limited-production 619-hp plug-in hybrid coupe called the Polestar 1. But we didn't see Polestar's first all-electric model until 2021 when it launched the Polestar 2 sedan. The startup aims to sell 80,000 of them globally this year, on top of the 50,000 sold in 2022. The Polestar 2's top-notch tech, agile handling and stylish interior make it a solid choice for an EV, but its driving range lags behind some rivals. Fortunately, the updated 2024 model will provide more, up to 300 miles.
The company's next product, the midsize Polestar 3 SUV, will go on sale next year. Two more Polestars have also been announced: a compact SUV called the Polestar 4 and an 884-hp grand-touring sedan called, you guessed it, the Polestar 5. Both are also projected to go on sale next year.
Starting price for Polestar 2: $51,300 (including destination)
Rivian
Founded in 2009, this California-based EV startup operated discreetly until 2018, when it unveiled the electric R1T truck and R1S SUV. In fall 2021, Rivian became the first automaker to introduce an all-electric truck, which was followed by the release of the R1S SUV the following year. The smaller R2 series will debut next year, and it's believed that the launch will be spearheaded by an SUV (possibly called the R2S). In addition to its passenger EVs, Rivian also manufactures electric delivery vans for one of its largest investors, Amazon. The startup delivered a little over 20,000 vehicles last year and plans to more than double that this year.
Both the R1S and R1T have received high ratings by Edmunds for their comfortable and spacious interiors, quick acceleration, sharp handling and remarkable off-road capabilities. Both EVs also sport distinctive styling, more than 300 miles of range, and clever storage areas like the R1T's gear tunnel located between the bed and rear seats. But their driver aid performance, firm ride quality and below-average build quality show that there's room for improvement.
Starting price: $74,800 for R1T; $79,800 for R1S (both including destination)
Lucid
Although Lucid might sound like a new company to some, it was founded way back in 2007 as Atevia, an electric powertrain supplier. The company was later renamed Lucid Motors, and under CEO (and ex-Tesla alum) Peter Rawlinson, developed the Air luxury sedan. Deliveries began at the end of 2021, and so far, several thousand Air models have been produced. Lucid is on track to manufacture more than 10,000 vehicles per year by the end of 2023, and it's expected to pull the wraps off the Gravity, a three-row electric SUV, around the same time.
Some Air models boast impressive numbers, like the Grand Touring's 516-mile EPA-estimated driving range (currently the longest range of any EV) and the Sapphire's astounding 1,200 horsepower, making it one of the most powerful production vehicles in the world. It's also shockingly fast — no pun intended — with an estimated 0-60 mph time of under 2 seconds. Heck, even the 933-hp Air Dream Range Edition we tested hit 60 mph in an astounding 2.8 seconds, faster than a Lamborghini Huracan Evo AWD and McLaren 570S. But as we've seen with other EVs from startups, the Air doesn't have the build quality you'd expect from a vehicle in its price range and its tech can be glitchy. The EV also lacks the smooth ride and supportive seats found in comparable vehicles.
Starting price for Air: $89,125 (including destination)
