Preparing for EV Charger Installation at Home

EV charger installation is a very broad and varied topic and, unfortunately, often one that lacks a clear-cut answer. Every home is different and will likely require unique installation details, so the costs associated with setting up EV charging at home will vary. For many newer homes, installing an EV charger may cost just a few hundred dollars. But for many other homes, including older ones, the price of getting EV charging capability can easily run into the thousands.

Sounds expensive? Well, it can be. And most likely, that's your main motivator for installing an EV home charger yourself. Before you do, you should know that there are tax credits that can help alleviate the costs of the charger and installation. There is a federal tax credit that covers up to 30% of total charger and installation costs, up to $1,000. Additionally, there are often state-level — and sometimes even county- or city-level — credits that can be combined with the federal credit. Because of the hazards of working with electricity, many homeowners choose a professional EV home charger installer like our partner, Treehouse. But if you're still interested in installing your own EV charger at home, we can help with the step-by-step preparation process.