Electric Car Fires: What You Should Know

With EVs, there's no tank of explosive fuel and, compared to a gasoline or diesel engine, electric motors don't generate that much heat. So why then do they catch fire?

In short, it's chemistry. The chemicals and elements that make up the individual cells inside an electric vehicle's battery pack are very sensitive. This is especially true with the lithium-ion chemistry that most modern EVs use. If an EV is in a very serious crash and the battery pack is compromised, battery cells can rupture, and they will heat up until they hit a point called "thermal runaway."

Thermal runaway occurs when a battery's cells get so hot that chemical reactions begin to occur, and the heat, in most cases, continues to increase uncontrollably. At this point, the cells can catch fire, which cascades throughout the pack until you have an EV burning to the ground.

Battery cells that are improperly charged or balanced can also cause thermal runaway. Lithium-ion battery packs are very sensitive to how they are charged. Each cell in the battery module needs to be charged to a level similar to its neighbors or it could overheat, and again you can get thermal runaway and a crispy car.

Modern electric cars cool their battery packs in one of two ways to help mitigate the risk of thermal runaway and to help the pack function at its most efficient. Older EVs and less expensive EVs tend to use air cooling. This means that the enclosure for the battery pack is built to dissipate heat as air moves over it. Higher-end EVs use a liquid cooling system that circulates coolant throughout the cells via a radiator and fans to dissipate the heat stored there, similar to the radiator in a gas-powered car.