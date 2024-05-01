What Are the Benefits of Electric Cars?

If you've never driven an electric car, you may struggle to see the benefit of owning one. Some benefits of owning an electric car include reduced emissions, lower fuel costs, a smoother driving experience, and greater storage space. Other benefits become more apparent once you start crunching numbers, while others are less tangible but still meaningful. With that in mind, let's take a deeper dive into the many benefits of driving an electric car.

The cost benefits of electric cars

Let's start with the easy stuff: the numbers. While an electric car will typically be more expensive to buy up front than a comparable internal combustion engine vehicle, the EV will likely cost less to own over time. This is most obvious with the cost of fuel. While power prices vary from region to region and depending on the time of day, electricity is significantly cheaper than gasoline or diesel.

If you stick to charging your car at home, you'll likely spend a few dollars per charge for an average electric vehicle. For example, if you charge your new 2024 Fiat 500e in California, you'll pay an average of 19 cents per kilowatt hour (April 2024), which would work out to around $8 for a full charge. Filling up even a relatively efficient vehicle with a 10-gallon fuel tank could cost as much as seven times that in some areas of the Golden State.

Some studies have linked areas with high levels of electric car ownership to lower electricity bills. If you're scratching your head and thinking that sounds bananas, you should remember that most EV owners charge their vehicles at home overnight when overall demand on the power grid is low. This fact, combined with revenue decoupling policies that don't incentivize utility companies to sell more electricity, means that any savings go back to the customers.

If you buy an EV that falls under the current EV tax credit guidelines, you can save a healthy chunk of money, which offsets some of that typically higher price. The maximum federal subsidy is $7,500 for new cars or $4,000 for qualified used vehicles. Individual states and some municipalities also offer credits or rebates to help people make the switch.

Aside from consumables such as tires, EVs put much less wear and tear on their components due to having fewer moving parts and generating less heat. As long as you don't drive your new electric car from stoplight to stoplight like it's a Top Fuel dragster, you're going to spend less money on maintenance. This is especially true of the braking system if you have a car with one-pedal driving and you use it frequently. One-pedal driving uses the power of the vehicle's motor to slow rather than the friction brakes, and you get better range as a little treat.

Also because electric cars are at their most efficient at slower speeds and on shorter trips, they make perfect around-town daily drivers. In direct contrast, internal combustion engine vehicles suffer from increased wear and reduced efficiency under the same conditions. Interestingly, that efficiency flips once you hit the freeway, so there's always a compromise to be made.