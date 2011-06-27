  1. Home
Used 1996 Dodge Ram Van 1500 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission3-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)455.0/560.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque225 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.9 l
Horsepower175 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle46.2 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.5 in.
Front leg room39.0 in.
Front shoulder room68.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.4 in.
Rear leg room40.5 in.
Rear shoulder room43.9 in.
Measurements
Length205.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight3986 lbs.
Gross weight6010 lbs.
Ground clearance7.2 in.
Height79.9 in.
Maximum payload2024.0 lbs.
Wheel base127.6 in.
Width79.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Stone White
  • Light Spruce
  • Colorado Red
  • Med Red Metallic
  • Director Red Metallic
  • Hunter Green Metallic
  • Parade Blue Metallic
  • Dark Spruce Metallic
  • Light Arctic Gray
