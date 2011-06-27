Used 2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$44,185
Engine TypeDiesel
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$44,185
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$44,185
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34 gal.
Fuel typeDiesel fuel
Engine
Starting MSRP
$44,185
Torque650 lb-ft @ 1400 rpm
Base engine size6.7 l
Horsepower350 hp @ 3000 rpm
Turning circle52.5 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeDiesel
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$44,185
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$44,185
SLT Quick Order Package 2EGyes
Lone Star Regional Packageyes
Big Horn Regional Packageyes
SLT Quick Order Package 2FGyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$44,185
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$44,185
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$44,185
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$44,185
Media Center 430yes
Premium Cloth Bucket Seatsyes
Media Center 730Nyes
Rear Seat Video Systemyes
Cloth 40/20/40 Premium Bench Seatyes
Power Adjustable Pedalsyes
Smoker's Groupyes
Uconnect Phone w/Voice Commandyes
Luxury Groupyes
Technology Groupyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$44,185
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$44,185
Front head room41.0 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room63.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$44,185
Rear head room40.3 in.
Rear hip Room63.2 in.
Rear leg room44.2 in.
Rear shoulder room65.7 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$44,185
17" x 8" Polished Forged Aluminum Wheelsyes
LT235/80R17E OWL All-Terrain Tiresyes
Under Rail Box Bedlineryes
Single Rear Wheel Groupyes
LT265/70R17E OWL All-Terrain Tiresyes
Fog Lampsyes
Chrome Accents Groupyes
MOPAR Chrome Side Step and Bed Railyes
Add Clearance Lampsyes
MOPAR Chrome Tubular Side Stepsyes
Power Sunroofyes
Rear Window Defrosteryes
Remote Start Systemyes
Parkview Rear Back-Up Camerayes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$44,185
Front track68.6 in.
Curb weight7442 lbs.
Gross weight10500 lbs.
Angle of approach14.3 degrees
Maximum payload3060 lbs.
Angle of departure23.9 degrees
Length248.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity17000 lbs.
Ground clearance7.6 in.
Height74.1 in.
Wheel base160.5 in.
Rear track75.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$44,185
Exterior Colors
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Austin Tan Pearlcoat
  • Rugged Brown Pearlcoat
  • Deep Water Blue Pearlcoat
  • Light Graystone Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate/Medium Graystone, premium cloth
  • Dark Slate/Medium Graystone, vinyl
  • Dark Slate/Medium Graystone, cloth
  • Light Pebble Beige/Bark Brown, premium cloth
  • Light Pebble Beige/Bark Brown, leather
  • Light Pebble Beige/Bark Brown, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$44,185
partial wheel coversyes
Steel spare wheelyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
LT235/80R E tiresyes
17 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$44,185
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$44,185
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
