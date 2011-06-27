  1. Home
Used 2008 Dodge Magnum SRT-8 Features & Specs

More about the 2008 Magnum
Overview
Starting MSRP
$38,105
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$38,105
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$38,105
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)247.0/342.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$38,105
Torque420 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size6.1 l
Horsepower425 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle38.9 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$38,105
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$38,105
276 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Boston Acoustics premium brand speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$38,105
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$38,105
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$38,105
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,105
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front leg room41.8 in.
leather/suedeyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room38.7 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room56.2 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,105
Rear head room38.1 in.
Rear hip Room55.5 in.
Rear leg room40.2 in.
Rear shoulder room57.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$38,105
Front track63.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity71.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight4291 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place27.2 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.36 cd.
Length197.7 in.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Height57.9 in.
EPA interior volume133.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base120.0 in.
Width74.1 in.
Rear track63.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$38,105
Exterior Colors
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Steel Blue Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Torred
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate Gray/Light Slate Gray, leather/suede
  • Dark Slate Gray/Light Slate Gray, leather
  • Dark Slate Gray/Light Slate Gray, cloth
  • Dark Slate Gray/Light Slate Gray, suede
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$38,105
245/45R20 99Z tiresyes
20 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$38,105
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$38,105
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
DrivetrainUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
