Used 2003 Dodge Dakota R/T Features & Specs

More about the 2003 Dakota
Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,150
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$24,150
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$24,150
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)240/320 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$24,150
Torque345 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size5.9 l
Horsepower250 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle36.0 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$24,150
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
ABS, rear wheel onlyyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$24,150
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$24,150
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$24,150
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$24,150
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,150
Front head room40.0 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room57.2 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
Front hip room54.9 in.
clothyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$24,150
Front track61.9 in.
Curb weight3940 lbs.
Gross weight5000 lbs.
Angle of approach25.0 degrees
Maximum payload1060 lbs.
Angle of departure20.6 degrees
Length196.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity1800 lbs.
Height66.0 in.
Wheel base112.0 in.
Width71.6 in.
Rear track62.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$24,150
Exterior Colors
  • Graphite Metallic Clearcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Atlantic Blue Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate Gray
  • Taupe
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$24,150
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
P255/55R17 tiresyes
chrome alloy wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$24,150
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$24,150
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
