Used 2001 Chrysler Sebring LXi Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Sebring
Overview
Starting MSRP
$21,575
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)293.4/423.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.3 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque205 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle40.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Infinity premium brand stereo systemyes
AM/FM stereoyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.5 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room52.2 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
Front hip room51.9 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room36 in.
Rear hip Room39.5 in.
Rear leg room34 in.
Rear shoulder room36 in.
Measurements
Height53.7 in.
Wheel base103.7 in.
Length190.2 in.
Width70.3 in.
Curb weight3183 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Evergreen PC
  • Deep Indigo Blue Met Clearcoat
  • Deep Sapphire Blue Pearl Coat
  • Satin White Clearcoat
  • Steel Blue Pearl Coat
  • Sterling Blue Satin Glow
  • Ice Silver Pearlcoat
  • Indy Red Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Light Beige Met Clearcoat
  • Ruby Red PC
Interior Colors
  • Black/Beige
  • Royal Blue/Cream
  • Black/Light Gray
Tires & Wheels
P215/50R H tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
