Used 2005 Chrysler Crossfire Consumer Reviews

More about the 2005 Crossfire
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Fun and rare, but buyer beware.

boeroboy, 03/23/2011
117 of 118 people found this review helpful

Basically an affordable variation on the Mercedes SLK. Fun to drive with top down on a nice summer day. Six speed manual is smooth, but could be geared a little better for fuel (gear 6 in the manual is actually lower than gear 5 in the auto for some sad reason). Fuel economy in my experience is 28-34 mpg. Just beware that most "Chrysler" parts in this vehicle are just Mercedes parts with a Chrysler sticker and a massive markup. Remember the Crossfire was a lovechild of Daimler/Chrysler and is no longer made. If you buy one, be sure to join the Crossfire owner club/forum for help since most dealers don't remember what to do for Crossfire service besides take your money.

Greatest Car

Mona, 09/14/2006
23 of 23 people found this review helpful

This is the greatest car I have ever owned. I have never been a Chrysler person but the Crossfire changed all of that. It has great punch and is just all around fun to drive. I would own another. The Service Department at El Dorado is the greatest.

Sporty Roadster

Jim Napier, 08/29/2018
Limited 2dr Convertible (3.2L 6cyl 6M)
17 of 17 people found this review helpful

These are unique sporty cars. They are not suitable for a family car due to the fact they are two seaters. They are increasingly hard to find in good condition so the value should increase with time. Also, one other thing.....I am 75 years old and when I drive the car, well, you can guess how I feel!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
SRT-6 - Muscle Crusher

Tommy, 07/04/2010
24 of 25 people found this review helpful

I took my SRT-6 (no modifications) to the track the other night at my nephew's request. He owns a 2009 Mustang Shelby. Pure V8 muscle. Long story short, my quarter mile time was 13.9 at 103 mph. His time was 14.78 @ 94 mph. I also raced a Dodge Challenger SRT-8 and crushed that too. My times were consistent, the SRT-8 ran a 14.6 at 97 mph. There is just pure fun and excitement driving my SRT-6 on or off the track. It looks good, it turns heads. I will admit that I wish there were more interior features like a n MP3 player, but then again it was a 2005 model. I got my SRT-6 for half the price, brand new with only 63 miles. I was in the right place and time and glad I was.

I love this car!!!

carjunkie66, 10/23/2013
21 of 22 people found this review helpful

For the pice this has been a dependable Gunnar to drive. Nothing ever goes wrong with it. It is very peppy, handles well and gets folks to look at you when you drive by. Oil changes are a little high, but you only need to get one or two per year. I would recommend this car to any that are looking for a reasonably priced "fun" car that will cost little in maintenance

