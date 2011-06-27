  1. Home
Used 2004 Chevrolet Venture Consumer Reviews

57 reviews
LOVE! LOVE! LOVE!

LoveMyVenture, 08/19/2015
Plus Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A)
12 of 12 people found this review helpful

This car is FANTASTIC! Bought in '06 with 45000 miles on it. It's now 2015, and we have 152,000. She runs smooth, and cruises effortlessly. Nothing major has gone wrong with the car. Just a few sensors. The 15 inch alloy rims look great too. We easily pull 22-25 mpg. Treat her right, and you'll be rewarded.

Love my 04 Venture Van

sakb3947, 11/13/2012
15 of 16 people found this review helpful

I have over 180,000 on my van with little troubles. I like the way it drives. I can haul things in it, pull trailers with it and I can haul all my grandchildren in it. Have had very little troubles with it. When it was new a rear wheel bearing went out but was covered under warrenty. I had to repair some window controls but that was easy.

Good "mom" car

mrpetrankov, 07/26/2013
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

Im 16 and i got my mothers 2004 venture about 5 months ago, when she had it she liked it very much. Overall its been a good car for me but it has bad car computer problems. We had to replace the whole computer system about 3 years ago. ($750) which wasnt worth it because about a year ago the gas gauge just stopped working which would be $500 to fix which is not worth it to us because we dont want the car anymore. But then again it has been a good car not including the computer problems.

I still love this minivan

Kerri J, 01/20/2009
10 of 12 people found this review helpful

We bought this minivan because of the 8 passenger capability. It has some minor issues like the cup holders are awful, and clearing snow from the windsheild is a nightmare due to design. We had a sensor light fuse that cost $400 to replace because of access. But despite all of this I had an accident and rolled this minivan with my 4 children and we all walked away with out a scratch. We are getting another one.

NOT IMPRESSED

mike742, 02/21/2013
7 of 8 people found this review helpful

I had a Dodge Caravan that I drove for 4 1/2 years and loved it. I finally put it to rest with260,00 miles on it. Wish i bought another 1, but no, I bought a 2004 Chevy Venture. At first I thought it was a good purchase, but I found out I was wrong when I started having serious electrical problems, windows stopped working, abs light and engine light came on fuel guage fell to E and this annoying chime started sounding off continuously while driving, poer locks no longer work and then it left me stranded on the side of the road.All these problems are caused by a water leak somewhere and rotting all the wiring under the carpet. This is the worst vehicle I have ever owned. No longer a chevy fan

