Used 1996 Chevrolet S-10 Consumer Reviews

Like a rock Greg , 02/08/2009 7 of 8 people found this review helpful I have owned this truck for about a year now. I love almost everything about it. The 4.3L has plenty of power compared to my earlier 87 s-10 with the 2.8L. This truck has almost 400k and does not owe me a thing. The one thing I would change is more durable cloth on seats especially on driver side. Recommend the S-10 to anyone so far best built compared to ford and dodge. Report Abuse

Reliable, economical,comfortable Becca , 06/26/2016 LS 2dr Regular Cab LB 7 of 8 people found this review helpful This truck got 28 MPG on the highway. It always was comfortable and dependable on long drives. It had the X motor in it so it never lacked any power. On corners it held the road very well and hills were no problem. It was a great little truck. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Second S10 I Shouldn't Have Bought nomad , 01/30/2010 4 of 5 people found this review helpful This is my second s10 and both have had a SEVERE lack of power, to the point where your leg hurts after going up any little hill. The 4 cylinder is known for this, but these were the 4.3 v6 models! The problem is with the prehistoric overhead valve design the GM still puts in nearly all the vehicles even though every other manufacturer has moved to overhead cam design. If the previous owner didn't change their oil every 2000 miles or sooner, the lifters will mess up by 100,000 miles and the only fix will be to pump $500 into the engine, or buy a new engine altogether. Report Abuse

Great Truck! darkembrace , 04/18/2006 2 of 3 people found this review helpful I purchased this truck with 57000 miles on it in 5/04. I've had it just under 2 years and it now has 98000 miles on it. The only work I've had to do is a starter, tires, and a radiator hose. The fuel economy is great. I drive it 600 hundred miles every other weekend through the Ozark Mountains to pick my daughter up for visitation. That is lot of hard driving for a 4 cylinder motor. I still haven't even had to put a clutch in this truck, and I drive it hard. The a/c still blows cold. I would recommend it to anyone. Report Abuse