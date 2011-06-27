Used 2012 Chevrolet Colorado Consumer Reviews

28k miles after 6kmiles hard road trip schooby , 09/15/2012 35 of 35 people found this review helpful I bought this 2012 Chevy Colorado with the 3.7 liter 5 used with 21,000 miles. I then took it on a 6,000 mile road trip this September 2012 thru 22 states. From Charleston South Carolina, to Great Falls Montana to Parker Arizona back to Charleston. The Last leg of the trip from AZ to SC I towed a 2000 Dodge Dakota single cab with a frame hitch behind my Colorado. throughout the entire trip the truck ran excellent. Before towing the Dodge I averaged 24.5 MPG highway at about 75 MPH. Towing the Dodge I managed 15-19 MPG. driving up the continentual divides in both Arizona and New Mexico I was able to maintain a steady speed of 70 MPH while towing. The truck would run at about 2500 RPM. Report Abuse

2010 to 2012 2WD Colorado Crew Cab LT2 Z71 nickz71 , 08/03/2012 41 of 42 people found this review helpful I have owned 2 Chevy Colorado Crew Cabs starting with an '05 LS Crew Cab and 2.8L engine and a 2010 Crew Cab with 3.7L engine. Both were 2WD. My family and I have found this configuration to be more useful and appealing than the purchase of a compact SUV. The reason I write this is because besides the great service and reliability, the new 3.7L in 2WD actually gets as good or better than the 2.8L. We routinely drive 330 mi. each way to a family cabin. On three recent trips (May, June, July) we got 26.3, 26.5, and 26.7 mpg on one leg. This was with AC on or off. It just confuses me how some say this truck get no better mpg than full size trucks. It gets 17-19 city and 24 to +26 highway. Report Abuse

Excellent value for the Money - A must look at Truck simplecars , 05/22/2012 1LT 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 4A) 26 of 29 people found this review helpful I tend to buy vehicles at the end of their design life -- bugs have been worked out, etc, and deals are there. This 2WD Colorado is an exceptional value for the money. It IS comfortable, looks great, and from other owners I talked to, is RELIABLE. In 3,000 miles so far this is the case. Don't listen to professional reviews that push you towards imports...they ALL have cheap plastic interior. Chevy did a great job on this truck. Perfect? No. Affordible, reliable, a great VALUE? YES YES YES. Have pulled pop up camper, hauled dirt and rock all in first months of use. Only wish 2WD models were easier to find on the lots...why do we need 4WD when roads are cleared soon after it snows? Report Abuse

cheapest decent truck 12rado4life , 11/09/2014 19 of 21 people found this review helpful I bought a 2012 colorado crew cab used w/ 21,400 miles with the 5 cyl. 3.7L engine. The 4 cyl. engine was too weak, and fuel efficiency difference was only 1 mpg. Alone with luggage I get 24.5 mpg at 66 mph. With more ppl and luggage its more like 22 mpg. In houstons mix of highway and city I tend to get 19-20 mpg. It now has 60,000 miles and have had a $400 sensor go out. Ride and road noise are not the best, but livable. Turning radius better than full size, but not great. I find fuel mileage is significantly better than full size trucks, and I have had no issues with the drivetrain. This truck has no frills, but its reliable. This is the midsize truck to buy if you want value. Report Abuse