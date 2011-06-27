Used 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt Consumer Reviews

Fun First Car mizmwise , 03/13/2012 22 of 25 people found this review helpful I bought my Cobalt new and have put 56,000 miles on it. I love it! I'm religious about servicing it and have had zero mechanical problems. I get 40 mpg highway easily. For a relatively inexpensive car it handles great and has decent power. I live where it gets cold as hell in the winter and it starts every morning, and it does alright on the snow and ice. There is pretty limited storage space, and the blindspots are pretty significant. Everything seems pretty solid still. Of course there are little rattles here and there, but nothing crazy. Everything has stayed pretty tight and sealed up. The ride on the highway is smooth and fairly quiet. Overall, I think this is an awesome car! Report Abuse

2009 Chevy Cobalt LT Thomas , 04/23/2010 22 of 25 people found this review helpful I got this car to replace my 02 VW Passat because it was starting to cost me anywhere from $1000 to $2000 every other month in repairs. The Cobalt reminds me of a cross between Toyota Corolla and a Toyota Yaris without the dorky exterior of a Yaris. It drives fairly well and has zero blind spots. Report Abuse

fuel pump defect: message from Customer Service bob lyon , 11/04/2015 LT 2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M) 11 of 12 people found this review helpful Dear Robert, Thank you for getting back to Chevrolet Customer Assistance. Please accept our sincere apologies for our delayed response to your email due to the high email volume. We have processed the information using the vehicle identification number (1G1AS58H197166725) and found out that there is a special coverage #12191. This is to make you aware that some 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt may have a condition where the plastic supply or return port on the fuel pump cracks and leaks fuel or fuel vapors. Fuel vapors, in the presence of an ignition source, could potentially cause a vehicle fire. The symptoms of this condition are: - A noticeable fuel odor while the vehicle is being driven or after it is parked - The Check Engine Soon light may be illuminated on the instrument cluster - If the crack is large enough, fuel may be observed on the ground, or vehicle performance may be affected We are conducting a program to address this issue. The program is a special coverage and under it should a vehicle ever experience this condition, the owner must take the vehicle to their GM dealer and have the dealer inspect the vehicle, confirm the condition, and then repair that vehicle for free. Repairs and adjustments qualifying under this special coverage must be performed by a GM dealer for diagnosis and inspection. We also found two open recalls #14092 "Ignition Switch Replacement" and # 14133 "Replace Ignition Key". Report Abuse

Awesome car Albert , 05/22/2018 XFE 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful WE have had a 2009 Chevy Cobalt for 9 years and it has 225000 miles on it. The only Major thing we have had to do is replace the strut assembly. All we did was to change the oil regularly as well as checking the fluid levels. I is a manual transmission that make is much more peppy than the auto trans. It gets 29-34 mpg. It has a little noise that you can hear when moving, but has only recently (within the last 20000 miles). I cold do nothing but give this a 5 on dependability. People not to purchase this car because it had a bad reputation. I am so glad we chose this one. BTW it still has the original clutch, which is awesome. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse