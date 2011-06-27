  1. Home
Used 1997 Chevrolet Cavalier Consumer Reviews

This car is satan itself

dmr028, 02/13/2003
30 of 31 people found this review helpful

Time chain went $650 Fuel regulator $350 Radator $750 Head gaskets $800 (I only had the car 6 months and miles were just over the warranty in '99 - I have no speeding tickets either!) 4 recalls in the time I've owned the vechile. DON'T BUY THIS CAR YOU WILL GO BROKE FIXING IT!!!

DON'T EVEN THINK ABOUT BUYING THIS!!!!!!

Poof, 03/21/2003
18 of 18 people found this review helpful

I purchased this car right out of High School.I din't know what I was doing. This was all I could afford. The only smart thing I did was buy the extended warranty. If I hadn't I would of spent $3000 on fixing it. Gas mileage sucks. I had the rear main seal go, head cover gasket, leak in the fuel injectors, o2 sensor, alternator, oil pump, oil pump sensor, only thing that is still working great is the a/c and coolant system. I can't wait to finish paying it off in Aug 2003. This was my second cavalier and it had nothing but the constantly over heating. I'm talking, going to work and find your coolant broke inside your car, leaking everywhere.

97 cav

clh, 03/29/2004
16 of 16 people found this review helpful

comfortable car nice looking but too frequently in the shop for many minor problems

Mechanical Junk

ZENITH, 12/22/2003
25 of 26 people found this review helpful

When you think of the so called horrible American car - this is it. Problem after problem after problem.

97 Chevy Cavalier

Kirk M., 07/21/2006
6 of 7 people found this review helpful

I'm 16 and this is my first car. When I first got my car a year ago I loved it to death and never had a problem out of it. But then this month everything has gone wrong with it. It started to overheat continuously and so I pulled over to check the coolant and there was none in it, so I added some. Then the next day it overheated again and there wasn't any coolant in it. So I drove it back home and tried to turn it off but the engine wouldn't stop running. We unplugged the battery and that didn't work so we messed wtih the alternator and it finally quit running. Then I had to have it towed in because it wouldn't start. Then I found out that the coolant was going into the engine so now it will cost $1000

