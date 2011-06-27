Used 2002 Chevrolet Astro Consumer Reviews
This is one great van! Bring it back!
I have owned four of the Astro series and one Safari van since '96. I've had only good experiences with them. Maybe I apprciate its comfort level, driveability and road feel because I don't expect this truck to drive like a luxury sedan. My Astros gave me better mileage than any pickups I've driven from time to time (including the big new Toyotas), yet with much bigger enclosed hauling space for my tools, lumber, etc., with the seats out. Then, when you need it, unlike a pickup, it's a great people mover too. And, as far as the styling goes, a nicely detailed 2002 Astro looks better than anything else out there. I'm keeping this one!
Satisfied
Purchased vehicle as a rental return. I need AWD because I sell property in the mountains and occasionally go off road. Clients are always comfortable. Currently has 180K miles, mostly reliable, minimal repairs have been needed. Gas mileage in the mountains averages 13-14 MPG. 18-20 MPG on the road.
2002 Astrovan
I purchased an Astrovan due to its vast cargo capacity and some advice from a mechanic I know. While the engine and drive train has been good it seem likes everything else has a problem. Small things break on a regular basis and are a pain to repair. Door handles, door locks, rear seats, windshield, lights front and rear, etc.
Astro Snow Mobile
bought the astro w 130,000 mi. 3yrs ago. 160know. Replaced a jeep cherokee with it and so happy with our choice. More cargo and smoother ride. Mine is not a soccer mom mobil. It's the Toy Box. And I have a long playlist. Take one seat out. still seat 5 comfortably. and put 5 bikes in the back. Or skis or snowboards... climbing gear... windsurf/kitesurf rigs... or a mixture of them all. In the winter move the seat to the back row and you have a nice space to put ski boots on or have lunch between snowkite sessions or sleep in it..rear heat works great. No need for a rocket box. but it has factory racks so easy to do if needed. Hook up a trailer and pull 4 dirt bikes or two snowmobiles no worries. Right now its winter and this van loves it. So stable on ice and snow. Good tires of course do help a lot. We ski little cottonwood cny and chase wind for snowkiting so often driving in blizzards. Its weight is well proportioned to its size and make it a smooth reliable snow mobile. The gears work awesome. Just put it in 1st or 2nd on steep snowy downhills and you barley need to use the brakes. I work on the great salt lake, if it's not stormy, and have to commute across a 15 mile dirt road which gets icy, horribly washboarded, and rutted this time of year. Set the cruz control at 45 and let the S-10 chassy do the work. although i have had to replace fuel pump and catalytic converter, normal stuff for its age, affordable parts and minimal labor made it no big deal. I recommend this van to all fun hogs... especially snow lovers.
Sad to see them go
Our 4th Astro, obviously we like them. A-B'b the Caravan, Aerostar & Astro when we were in the market for a small van in 1985. Thought the Astro was the best choice then, still do now. Sorry they're no longer made
