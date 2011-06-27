Used 1994 Buick Roadmaster Consumer Reviews
Relax and go really FAST
Wonderful highway cruiser. Carries plywood flat. Invisible to state troopers.
Replacement Towing Vehicle
This car was purchased to improve the 11-12 MPG we get towing our 3500 lb. camper with a full size van. It has the factory 5000 lb. tow package. I get 24- 25 MPG hwy (haven't done a full trip with the camper yet) and 15-16 city. The ride is great, the handling is surprisingly good (HD susp, factory air shocks + Air Lifts). The acceleration (has 2.93 posi, performance intake & exhaust, both very quiet) is strong enough to humiliate taunting (older) Mustang GT's. The easy to fold down seats (4x8 sheets fit flat) and 8 passenger capacity (my son's college buddies love it)make this car more versatile than our van. I have other cars but this old wagon puts a smile on my face every time I drive it.
Greatest car ever
There is no other car on the market like this gem. It is very spacious, powerful yet good fuel economy due to its aerodynamic design and very reliable. I have a 5.7 ltr. and a tow package with a trans.cooler. Have climbed west out of Needles, CA at a blistering 120 deg.F, 80 mph.on cruise with the air on and the temp. needle never went over half. Its got 150k miles and performs like the day I bought it. Love the two way tailgate and and 3rd fold up seat in the back. Great family car and work horse all in one. I can lay 4X8'plywood sheets flat with the rear seat down and has been very handy for construction jobs. Are you listening GM?
Great ride and quick
I bought this car from a mechanic. He took great care of it. I bought it about 9 mos. ago with 150k now I have 165k on it and no problems at all. The car has the Corvette LT-1 engine. It pulls the heavy car easily with great acceleration. Handleing is fine and brakeing is very good. Sitting in the car in front or back reminds you of sitting at home in your living room. The gripes I have, better gas milage, car is not good on wet roads, some of the rubber gaskets around doors tend to peel off, other than that no problem. If you want a heavy, comfortable fast car, this is the one. Like the cars of years back when gas was cheap and cars were made with plenty of steel.Nicecar to own
Great Car
Driven for 186,000 miles. Only one major repair. Exchange transmission fluid at 75,000 miles. Biggest headache - brakes - warped rotors, brake dust, etc. Major repair - spark plug wires and distributor cap (expensive to repair). Has original exhaust system - first auto for me that went over 50K without needing an exhaust system. No rust. No evidence of impending problems with the sheet metal. It goes like a bat out of XXXX but gives great mileage if driven sensably - always gets better than 22 MPG at highway speeds plus 10. GM - BUILD THIS CAR AGAIN - I'LL BUY IT. Looking for 1996 cream puff of this car with less than 50K miles.
Sponsored cars related to the Roadmaster
Related Used 1994 Buick Roadmaster info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner