Used 1994 Buick Roadmaster Consumer Reviews

Relax and go really FAST JohnnyBoy , 02/27/2002 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Wonderful highway cruiser. Carries plywood flat. Invisible to state troopers.

Replacement Towing Vehicle GEP10 , 12/29/2008 3 of 4 people found this review helpful This car was purchased to improve the 11-12 MPG we get towing our 3500 lb. camper with a full size van. It has the factory 5000 lb. tow package. I get 24- 25 MPG hwy (haven't done a full trip with the camper yet) and 15-16 city. The ride is great, the handling is surprisingly good (HD susp, factory air shocks + Air Lifts). The acceleration (has 2.93 posi, performance intake & exhaust, both very quiet) is strong enough to humiliate taunting (older) Mustang GT's. The easy to fold down seats (4x8 sheets fit flat) and 8 passenger capacity (my son's college buddies love it)make this car more versatile than our van. I have other cars but this old wagon puts a smile on my face every time I drive it.

Greatest car ever j.emerson , 10/09/2010 3 of 4 people found this review helpful There is no other car on the market like this gem. It is very spacious, powerful yet good fuel economy due to its aerodynamic design and very reliable. I have a 5.7 ltr. and a tow package with a trans.cooler. Have climbed west out of Needles, CA at a blistering 120 deg.F, 80 mph.on cruise with the air on and the temp. needle never went over half. Its got 150k miles and performs like the day I bought it. Love the two way tailgate and and 3rd fold up seat in the back. Great family car and work horse all in one. I can lay 4X8'plywood sheets flat with the rear seat down and has been very handy for construction jobs. Are you listening GM?

Great ride and quick Chuck Thomas , 10/20/2010 3 of 4 people found this review helpful I bought this car from a mechanic. He took great care of it. I bought it about 9 mos. ago with 150k now I have 165k on it and no problems at all. The car has the Corvette LT-1 engine. It pulls the heavy car easily with great acceleration. Handleing is fine and brakeing is very good. Sitting in the car in front or back reminds you of sitting at home in your living room. The gripes I have, better gas milage, car is not good on wet roads, some of the rubber gaskets around doors tend to peel off, other than that no problem. If you want a heavy, comfortable fast car, this is the one. Like the cars of years back when gas was cheap and cars were made with plenty of steel.Nicecar to own