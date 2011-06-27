  1. Home
  2. Buick
  3. Buick Roadmaster
  4. Used 1994 Buick Roadmaster
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 1994 Buick Roadmaster Consumer Reviews

More about the 1994 Roadmaster
5(72%)4(14%)3(14%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.6
14 reviews
Write a review
See all Roadmasters for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,038 - $2,418
Used Roadmaster for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
123

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Relax and go really FAST

JohnnyBoy, 02/27/2002
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Wonderful highway cruiser. Carries plywood flat. Invisible to state troopers.

Report Abuse

Replacement Towing Vehicle

GEP10, 12/29/2008
3 of 4 people found this review helpful

This car was purchased to improve the 11-12 MPG we get towing our 3500 lb. camper with a full size van. It has the factory 5000 lb. tow package. I get 24- 25 MPG hwy (haven't done a full trip with the camper yet) and 15-16 city. The ride is great, the handling is surprisingly good (HD susp, factory air shocks + Air Lifts). The acceleration (has 2.93 posi, performance intake & exhaust, both very quiet) is strong enough to humiliate taunting (older) Mustang GT's. The easy to fold down seats (4x8 sheets fit flat) and 8 passenger capacity (my son's college buddies love it)make this car more versatile than our van. I have other cars but this old wagon puts a smile on my face every time I drive it.

Report Abuse

Greatest car ever

j.emerson, 10/09/2010
3 of 4 people found this review helpful

There is no other car on the market like this gem. It is very spacious, powerful yet good fuel economy due to its aerodynamic design and very reliable. I have a 5.7 ltr. and a tow package with a trans.cooler. Have climbed west out of Needles, CA at a blistering 120 deg.F, 80 mph.on cruise with the air on and the temp. needle never went over half. Its got 150k miles and performs like the day I bought it. Love the two way tailgate and and 3rd fold up seat in the back. Great family car and work horse all in one. I can lay 4X8'plywood sheets flat with the rear seat down and has been very handy for construction jobs. Are you listening GM?

Report Abuse

Great ride and quick

Chuck Thomas, 10/20/2010
3 of 4 people found this review helpful

I bought this car from a mechanic. He took great care of it. I bought it about 9 mos. ago with 150k now I have 165k on it and no problems at all. The car has the Corvette LT-1 engine. It pulls the heavy car easily with great acceleration. Handleing is fine and brakeing is very good. Sitting in the car in front or back reminds you of sitting at home in your living room. The gripes I have, better gas milage, car is not good on wet roads, some of the rubber gaskets around doors tend to peel off, other than that no problem. If you want a heavy, comfortable fast car, this is the one. Like the cars of years back when gas was cheap and cars were made with plenty of steel.Nicecar to own

Report Abuse

Great Car

BoatDriver, 07/27/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Driven for 186,000 miles. Only one major repair. Exchange transmission fluid at 75,000 miles. Biggest headache - brakes - warped rotors, brake dust, etc. Major repair - spark plug wires and distributor cap (expensive to repair). Has original exhaust system - first auto for me that went over 50K without needing an exhaust system. No rust. No evidence of impending problems with the sheet metal. It goes like a bat out of XXXX but gives great mileage if driven sensably - always gets better than 22 MPG at highway speeds plus 10. GM - BUILD THIS CAR AGAIN - I'LL BUY IT. Looking for 1996 cream puff of this car with less than 50K miles.

Report Abuse
123
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Roadmasters for sale

Related Used 1994 Buick Roadmaster info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles