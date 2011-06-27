  1. Home
Used 2003 BMW Z8 Consumer Reviews

More about the 2003 Z8
23 reviews
IT WILL NEVER BE A PORSCHE

Dr G, 12/08/2002
It is a cool looking car, very stylish but you will get bored were soon, kinda boring to drive. People look, but performance and fun factor is no big deal. I have a 2002 911 turbo which is the best sports car in the world, and this new one cannot even compare. Eventhough the $ is close.

Bad Car

john53, 01/20/2003
Uncomfortable, bumpy ride, extremely loud engine

yea

matthew17000, 11/23/2002
very smooth ride lots of pep very comfortable looks like a million dollars.

best car

i6roik6fyukryk, 12/21/2002
the ultamate raodster this car is the best. no raodster is better

Pinch me, I am so lucky!!!!!!

laser, 01/09/2003
This is the most fun to drive, exciting, lay you back in the seat car I have ever driven! Everywhere and every time I drive it, people pull up and comment on how beautiful this car is!

