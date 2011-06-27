2018 BMW M6 Gran Coupe Review
- Engine makes exceptional power
- Interior is richly trimmed and well-equipped
- Front seats offer impressive support and comfort
- Commands significant premium over the M5 on which it's based
- Feels big and heavy around tight turns
- By sedan standards, offers modest headroom and rear-seat legroom
Edmunds' Expert Review
Like the M5 on which it's mechanically based, the 2018 BMW M6 Gran Coupe gets the full M division treatment, at least compared to the standard 6 Series Gran Coupe. That includes an immensely powerful turbocharged V8 with 560 horsepower (or an optional 600 hp), an upgraded suspension, stronger brakes and plentiful luxury.
You also get four doors, making the Gran Coupe a perhaps more pragmatic choice than the M6 coupe or convertible, although its claims to be a five-passenger car — it is, technically — are fanciful given its tidy rear-seat room and middle seat hump. The M6 Gran Coupe works best for a family of four, a couple with minimal luggage needs, or a single owner with a few good friends.
In stock form, the M6 Gran Coupe is stunningly fast for a car of its size and weight. Add the Competition package and carbon-ceramic brakes and it's cranked up even more, with excessive power and stopping ability. A raft of other options — from five wheel designs, heated rear seats, contemporary driver aids, interior trim, even a manual transmission — offer an impressive level of personalization.
The price for all this, of course, is price. The M6 Gran Coupe commands a significant premium compared to the M5, for example, even though both cars perform at about the same level. The M5 also has better backseat and trunk space. But for the best mix of style, performance and practicality, the M6 Gran Coupe is among the best on the road.
2018 BMW M6 Gran Coupe models
The 2018 BMW M6 Gran Coupe is a five-passenger, high-performance luxury sedan available in a single trim level. It stands apart visually from other 6 Series Gran Coupes with sporty elements such as a carbon-fiber roof, unique front and rear fascias, quad tailpipes, and a range of other equipment.
Standard features start with a turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 engine (560 horsepower, 500 pound-feet of torque) paired to a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission. They also include 20-inch wheels, adaptive suspension dampers, a limited-slip differential, automatic adaptive LED headlights, LED foglights and taillights, front and rear parking sensors, automatic wipers, automatic soft-close doors, power-folding and heated auto-dimming mirrors, keyless entry and ignition, four-zone automatic climate control, power front seats (with heating and memory settings), leather upholstery, extended leather trim, a power-adjustable steering wheel, carbon-fiber accents and split rear-folding seatbacks.
Also standard are Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, driver-adjustable settings, BMW's iDrive interface (with a 10.2-inch display), online services (including news and weather), smartphone app integration, a rearview camera, voice controls, a navigation system, wireless device charging, a Wi-Fi hotspot, and a 16-speaker Harman Kardon surround-sound audio system with HD radio, satellite radio and USB-iPod integration.
The M6 Gran Coupe's Executive package adds a heated steering wheel, a head-up display (also available separately), a power rear sunshade, power rear side-window shades, ventilated, fatigue-reducing "active" front seats, heated rear seats and a 16-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system.
The Driver Assistance Plus package features a lane departure warning system, blind-spot monitoring, a surround-view camera system, and a forward collision warning system with pedestrian detection, while the Parking Assistance package adds side- and top-view parking cameras.
For more power (or if you're interested in taking your M6 Gran Coupe to the track), you can get the Competition package that increases engine power to 600 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque. You also get lightweight alloy wheels; revised tuning for the suspension, steering and rear differential; retuned stability control that provides a higher threshold for intervention in the M Dynamic mode; and a black chrome finish for the tailpipes.
The M Driver's package includes one full day of high-performance driver's training at a BMW Performance Center and a higher top-speed limit (190 mph).
Stand-alone options include an alternative 20-inch wheel design in silver or black, carbon-ceramic brakes, a synthetic suede headliner, Apple CarPlay compatibility and an infrared night-vision system with pedestrian detection. A conventional six-speed manual transmission is also a no-cost option.
Our experts like the M6 Gran Coupe models:
- Night Vision with Pedestrian Detection
- Uses thermal imaging to detect objects at far distances. Issues visual, audible warnings and primes brakes in case of imminent collision.
- Active Protection
- Package of features that monitors driver attentiveness and, in the event of possible collision, pre-tensions seat belts and closes windows.
- Active Blind-Spot Detection
- Issues visual warning in side mirror when a vehicle enters blind spot. Vibrates steering wheel in case of potentially unsafe lane change.
