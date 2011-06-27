Overall rating

Like the M5 on which it's mechanically based, the 2018 BMW M6 Gran Coupe gets the full M division treatment, at least compared to the standard 6 Series Gran Coupe. That includes an immensely powerful turbocharged V8 with 560 horsepower (or an optional 600 hp), an upgraded suspension, stronger brakes and plentiful luxury.

You also get four doors, making the Gran Coupe a perhaps more pragmatic choice than the M6 coupe or convertible, although its claims to be a five-passenger car — it is, technically — are fanciful given its tidy rear-seat room and middle seat hump. The M6 Gran Coupe works best for a family of four, a couple with minimal luggage needs, or a single owner with a few good friends.

In stock form, the M6 Gran Coupe is stunningly fast for a car of its size and weight. Add the Competition package and carbon-ceramic brakes and it's cranked up even more, with excessive power and stopping ability. A raft of other options — from five wheel designs, heated rear seats, contemporary driver aids, interior trim, even a manual transmission — offer an impressive level of personalization.

The price for all this, of course, is price. The M6 Gran Coupe commands a significant premium compared to the M5, for example, even though both cars perform at about the same level. The M5 also has better backseat and trunk space. But for the best mix of style, performance and practicality, the M6 Gran Coupe is among the best on the road.