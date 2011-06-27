  1. Home
2018 BMW M6 Gran Coupe Review

Pros & Cons

  • Engine makes exceptional power
  • Interior is richly trimmed and well-equipped
  • Front seats offer impressive support and comfort
  • Commands significant premium over the M5 on which it's based
  • Feels big and heavy around tight turns
  • By sedan standards, offers modest headroom and rear-seat legroom
List Price
$128,888
Used M6 Gran Coupe for Sale
Which M6 Gran Coupe does Edmunds recommend?

With only one trim level, the M6 Gran Coupe is an exercise in options based on priorities. Maximum comfort on the daily commute or long haul? Check the box for the Executive package, which adds a heated steering wheel and rear seats, ventilated front seats, rear and side window shades, and an exquisite sound system. Adrenaline junkie? Click the Competition package, which adds 40 horsepower (600 hp total), enhanced steering and suspension performance, and a choice of wheels. Want to be cautious with all that power? The Driving Assistance package adds now-common safety aids such as blind-spot monitoring and lane departure warning. Us? We'd just pick our favorite color (black, always black) and drive off with the factory features. It's that good.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

Like the M5 on which it's mechanically based, the 2018 BMW M6 Gran Coupe gets the full M division treatment, at least compared to the standard 6 Series Gran Coupe. That includes an immensely powerful turbocharged V8 with 560 horsepower (or an optional 600 hp), an upgraded suspension, stronger brakes and plentiful luxury.

You also get four doors, making the Gran Coupe a perhaps more pragmatic choice than the M6 coupe or convertible, although its claims to be a five-passenger car — it is, technically — are fanciful given its tidy rear-seat room and middle seat hump. The M6 Gran Coupe works best for a family of four, a couple with minimal luggage needs, or a single owner with a few good friends.

In stock form, the M6 Gran Coupe is stunningly fast for a car of its size and weight. Add the Competition package and carbon-ceramic brakes and it's cranked up even more, with excessive power and stopping ability. A raft of other options — from five wheel designs, heated rear seats, contemporary driver aids, interior trim, even a manual transmission — offer an impressive level of personalization.

The price for all this, of course, is price. The M6 Gran Coupe commands a significant premium compared to the M5, for example, even though both cars perform at about the same level. The M5 also has better backseat and trunk space. But for the best mix of style, performance and practicality, the M6 Gran Coupe is among the best on the road.

2018 BMW M6 Gran Coupe models

The 2018 BMW M6 Gran Coupe is a five-passenger, high-performance luxury sedan available in a single trim level. It stands apart visually from other 6 Series Gran Coupes with sporty elements such as a carbon-fiber roof, unique front and rear fascias, quad tailpipes, and a range of other equipment.

Standard features start with a turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 engine (560 horsepower, 500 pound-feet of torque) paired to a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission. They also include 20-inch wheels, adaptive suspension dampers, a limited-slip differential, automatic adaptive LED headlights, LED foglights and taillights, front and rear parking sensors, automatic wipers, automatic soft-close doors, power-folding and heated auto-dimming mirrors, keyless entry and ignition, four-zone automatic climate control, power front seats (with heating and memory settings), leather upholstery, extended leather trim, a power-adjustable steering wheel, carbon-fiber accents and split rear-folding seatbacks.

Also standard are Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, driver-adjustable settings, BMW's iDrive interface (with a 10.2-inch display), online services (including news and weather), smartphone app integration, a rearview camera, voice controls, a navigation system, wireless device charging, a Wi-Fi hotspot, and a 16-speaker Harman Kardon surround-sound audio system with HD radio, satellite radio and USB-iPod integration.

The M6 Gran Coupe's Executive package adds a heated steering wheel, a head-up display (also available separately), a power rear sunshade, power rear side-window shades, ventilated, fatigue-reducing "active" front seats, heated rear seats and a 16-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system.

The Driver Assistance Plus package features a lane departure warning system, blind-spot monitoring, a surround-view camera system, and a forward collision warning system with pedestrian detection, while the Parking Assistance package adds side- and top-view parking cameras.

For more power (or if you're interested in taking your M6 Gran Coupe to the track), you can get the Competition package that increases engine power to 600 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque. You also get lightweight alloy wheels; revised tuning for the suspension, steering and rear differential; retuned stability control that provides a higher threshold for intervention in the M Dynamic mode; and a black chrome finish for the tailpipes.

The M Driver's package includes one full day of high-performance driver's training at a BMW Performance Center and a higher top-speed limit (190 mph).

Stand-alone options include an alternative 20-inch wheel design in silver or black, carbon-ceramic brakes, a synthetic suede headliner, Apple CarPlay compatibility and an infrared night-vision system with pedestrian detection. A conventional six-speed manual transmission is also a no-cost option.

Driving

The M6 Gran Coupe resembles other 6 Series cars, but the massive V8 thrust reveals it as a true M car. It's easy to drive at low speeds or in rocketship mode, but its bulk and heft feel out of place on narrow, winding roads.

Acceleration

BMW claims zero-to-60-mph acceleration in 4.1 seconds with the automatic transmission. We've tested a M6 convertible and effectively verified that number, achieving 60 mph in a blazing 4.2 seconds.

Braking

In our testing, the M6 convertible slowed from 60 to zero mph in 108 feet, a very good result for a 4,495-pound car.

Handling

In our test of the M6 convertible, our driver noted that the car has "real ability" but offers so little steering and suspension feedback that it's "difficult to find and drive the car at its limits." Bulk and mass also hinder the M6's ability to handle like a precision instrument.

Drivability

With adjustable drive settings, an adaptive suspension and an optional manual transmission, the M6 is equally suited to the daily commute or a full-speed romp. But there's no skirting the M6's mass, so agility takes a backseat to insane — and exhilarating — straight-line acceleration.

Comfort

The adaptive suspension, adjustable steering and throttle settings, excellent seats and luxury interior appointments make for a car that is supremely comfortable regardless of road surface. The backseat is big enough for two adults, but headroom is limited.

Interior

Compared to a 5 Series, the M6 has a more driver-centric and stylish design. The dash joins gracefully with a large center console for a wraparound feel. We like the intuitive controls and excellent materials quality. But the coupelike roofline makes entry and exit harder for rear passengers.

Utility

With just 12 cubic feet of trunk space, the M6 Gran Coupe isn't a particularly useful car, unless your primary use is simply driving blazingly fast. The split, fold-down rear seat and center pass-through help with longer, bulkier objects.

Technology

BMW's iDrive sets the bar for imitators in its wake, and for good reason. The controls, especially when paired with the 10.2-inch display, are easily accessible and easily navigable while driving. New additions for 2018 include onboard Wi-Fi connection and wireless device charging.

Audio & navigation

The navigation system with the 10.2-inch display comes standard. Outstanding power and clarity with either the Harman Kardon or the Bang & Olufsen sound system

Smartphone integration

A mobile phone connection enables access to ConnectedDrive services through the display screen (Google search, route planning, travel and news information, among other conveniences). Apple CarPlay is optional, but no Android Auto yet.

Driver aids

Standard aids include parking sensors, adaptive cruise control and headlights, and a rearview camera. More desirable features — front collision/lane departure/blind-spot warnings; side- and top-view cameras, night vision with pedestrian detection — are within option packages.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2018 BMW M6 Gran Coupe.

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed automated manual
Gas
560 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2018 BMW M6 Gran Coupe features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the M6 Gran Coupe models:

Night Vision with Pedestrian Detection
Uses thermal imaging to detect objects at far distances. Issues visual, audible warnings and primes brakes in case of imminent collision.
Active Protection
Package of features that monitors driver attentiveness and, in the event of possible collision, pre-tensions seat belts and closes windows.
Active Blind-Spot Detection
Issues visual warning in side mirror when a vehicle enters blind spot. Vibrates steering wheel in case of potentially unsafe lane change.

