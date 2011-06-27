  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(3)
2014 BMW i8 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Exceptional performance for a hybrid
  • exceptional fuel economy for a sports car
  • futuristic design.
  • Futuristic price
  • still can't match the even stronger performance of similarly priced non-hybrid performance cars.
List Price Estimate
$45,573 - $64,014
Used i8 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Given that the 2014 BMW i8 is capable of elite sports car performance, miserly fuel economy and quick recharge times, it may cause you to rethink your idea of what a hybrid can be.

Vehicle overview

The 2014 BMW i8 represents the German automaker's vision of a high-performance plug-in hybrid. Just consider these three key stats: zero to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds, a full battery pack recharge in as little as 1.5 hours and a top speed of 155 mph. If this is what the future looks like, please tell Marty McFly and Doc Brown to sign us up.

For the i8, BMW uses a turbocharged 1.5-liter inline three-cylinder engine paired with an electric motor and lithium-ion battery pack. The two power sources combine for 357 horsepower, 420 pound-feet of torque and excellent all-wheel-drive performance. Relying solely on electrons for propulsion, the i8 can travel up to 15 miles and reach a top speed of 75 mph. The combined city/highway fuel economy running with the gas engine stands at a respectable 28 mpg, while total driving range is estimated at a generous 330 miles.

Lightweight construction utilizing aluminum, chemically hardened glass (similar to that used in smartphones) and a 2+2 passenger cell integrated into a carbon-fiber chassis contributes toward the i8's lofty performance capabilities. Indeed, despite all the hardware packed into the i8, it is 10 pounds lighter and just 1.5 inches longer than the 3 Series. A 50/50 front-to-rear weight distribution, a low, centrally mounted battery pack and those dual powertrains essentially make the i8 an all-wheel-drive performance car.

The BMW i8's unique scissor-lift-style doors guarantee you'll make a grand entrance (and exit), though they also mean that settling into the front seats requires some practice. But that's just the price paid for the i8's showcar styling, which is further emphasized with U-shaped LED headlights. Inside, the futuristic cockpit uses recycled materials and naturally treated leather. The minuscule rear seats, however, are best considered as an added cargo hold, especially since the trunk itself is so small.

Perhaps the only real rival to the 2014 BMW i8 is the similarly high-performing (and all-electric) 2014 Tesla Model S, which has the significant advantages of a much lower price tag, four doors and usable rear seats. If you decide to go strictly gas-powered, you may look across the showroom at BMW's "M" family of performance machinery, while other sporting choices include the tempting 2014 Porsche 911 lineup as well as the value-packed 2014 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray. But for the hybrid buyer seeking sexy styling as well as sizzling performance and admirable efficiency, the 2014 BMW i8 presents a unique choice.

2014 BMW i8 models

The 2014 BMW i8 is a two-door, plug-in hybrid sports car with "2+2" seating. It comes in a single trim level.

Standard features include 20-inch wheels, adjustable suspension, LED exterior lighting (headlights, foglights, running lights and taillights), automatic headlights and wipers, front and rear park assist, an overhead camera view system, auto-dimming mirrors, keyless entry and ignition, leather upholstery, power front seats, heated front seats, a tilt-and-telescoping leather-wrapped steering wheel, automatic climate control, memory settings and a head-up display.

Other standard electronics features include a navigation system, BMW's iDrive electronics interface, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, BMW Assist, Internet accessibility and a Harman Kardon sound system with a USB/iPod interface, satellite radio and HD radio. Also included are BMW Apps (selected smartphone apps integration) and BMW Remote Services (which allows Apple and Android users to lock the car remotely and turn on the climate control, among various other tasks).

There are three option packages available, known as Worlds. Giga World includes turbine-style wheels and expanded, perforated leather upholstery. Tera World features a choice of the standard or turbine-style wheels and special cloth and leather upholstery. Pure Impulse World includes black brake calipers, a choice of the standard or turbine wheels and a variety of unique interior trim and materials upgrades including a leather engine cover.

2014 Highlights

The 2014 BMW i8 is an all-new model.

Performance & mpg

As a plug-in hybrid, the i8 employs a turbocharged 1.5-liter inline three-cylinder engine paired with an electric motor and lithium-ion battery pack. The gas engine drives the rear wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission, while the electric motor powers the front wheels through a two-speed automatic. When working together, the two combine to provide 357 hp, 420 lb-ft of torque and all-wheel drive.

The battery pack can be fully recharged at home through a standard 120-volt garage outlet in about 3.5 hours. Upgrade to a 240-volt charger (or visit a public station) and you can trim that down to about 1.5 hours.

During Edmunds testing, a European-spec i8 sprinted from zero to 60 mph in just 4.5 seconds. According to the EPA, the i8 can travel about 15 miles on electric power alone and uses electricity at the rate of 43 kWh per 100 miles driven (remember that the lower the number here, the better.) After that, the gas engine comes into play and gives the i8 an EPA combined (city/highway) fuel economy rating of 28 mpg. Total driving range is estimated at 330 miles.

Safety

The BMW i8 comes standard with antilock brakes, traction and stability control, front side airbags and side curtain airbags. Also standard are BMW Assist emergency communications (includes automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle recovery and on-demand roadside assistance) as well as parking sensors and an around car view camera system.

At the Edmunds test track, the i8 came to a stop from 60 mph in 108 feet.

Driving

Combining gasoline and electric power in a way that BMW has done with the i8 cannot be easy, so it's all the more impressive that the i8 feels pretty normal. The accelerator is smooth and linear, while the brake pedal is progressive, without the hardness or "wooden" character of other regenerative braking systems. In Sport mode (there are also Comfort and Eco Pro settings), the i8 further awakens, feeling light and agile. The hybrid boasts smooth and strong acceleration, with the electric motor's torque nicely covering for the small turbo as the latter winds up to deliver its power contribution.

The i8 also delivers stellar handling thanks to 50/50 weight distribution, a low, centrally mounted battery pack and dual powertrains that essentially make the i8 an all-wheel-drive performance car. The adjustable suspension allows one to tailor the car's handling and ride dynamics to their liking. The base setting is only slightly firm in town, but Sport crosses the line at city speeds. Push the car hard in the sort of driving Sport was intended for, however, and this firmer setting comes into its own, absorbing large bumps and small ripples with apparent ease while keeping the car stable around turns.

Interior

Getting in the i8 requires a bit of choreography once the scissor door is swung up and away. One faces a high sill and the best way to get in is to sit on the sill, swing a leg over, allow your backside to slip into the seat, then follow with the other leg. It's not hard once you master the move, but you'll want to duck under the bottom edge of the door at the same time.

Once inside the i8, the driver is ensconced in a multi-tiered and layered cockpit design that uses recycled materials and naturally treated leather for upholstery and panel surfaces. The power seats offer good support and long-distance comfort, and even a 6-foot-2-inch staffer fit with headroom to spare. The center stack is canted toward the driver, putting everything close at hand.

The shifter and various mode switches are close by, too, and each selection changes the background color and meter design of the main instrument pod. The dials turn blue in EV mode; Sport is red and Comfort is gray. None of them is particularly attractive or easy to read, though, because the numbers are small, the instrument's needles are skinny and they don't contrast strongly enough with the background. As such, one will likely end up using the head-up display instead.

Despite the "2+2" moniker, however, this is essentially a two-seater, as those rear seats are tiny with scant headroom, and as such are best considered auxiliary luggage space. You'll need it, too, since the trunk is rated at a paltry 5.4 cubic feet.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 BMW i8.

5(67%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(33%)
3.7
3 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

bmw i8 Amazing car thats a real eye catcher
Rickster,09/04/2018
2dr Coupe AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6A)
After a very fun 15,000 miles, the i8 continues to be an exciting attention-getting vehicle. It's a daily driver to work and errands. As a coupe rather than concertible I can easily fit 6-8 bags of groceries in the back seat and a few other things in the rear storage behind the gas engine. Easy to charge at home after dinner . Not designed for adults in the back seat. When driving people film and take pictures on the road and/or selfies when parked. I recommend Winter tires go one around Thanksgiving for those under 40 F . Winter tires in Indiana Nov- March and summer tires spring-summer. Car is amazingly quiet and comfortable. Not very many on the road so get ready to constantly be asked questions wherever you go. Great car Much like the instrumentation my 2018 440 convertible Handles great city or highway Amazing build quality and puts a smile on your face every time you go to the garage Best High performance car we've owned for looks and performance
Beautiful Car but not worth it
Nick,05/21/2020
2dr Coupe AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6A)
There is a reason the car has devalued almost $100,000 in 5 years. This car had once excelled in technology but now the features that were once unique are in most luxury vehicles. This car handles beautifully and is definitely an eye catcher but other than looks it has nothing special. The hybrid battery gets maybe 20 miles before having to recharge and the gas engine is only a 3 cylinder. The front tire size makes it so their are only 2 tire options forcing you to spend $1000’s for the car. Even a tear in the CV boot which is normally a $100 fix is estimated around $8,000 to be repaired. No I’m not exaggerating. You can’t just buy the boot so you have to buy the whole entire cv axil which cost in the 1000’s each plus labor.
BMW i8
Aric Giddens,11/08/2016
2dr Coupe AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6A)
See all 3 reviews of the 2014 BMW i8
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 4
6-speed shiftable automatic
Hybrid
N/A
See all Used 2014 BMW i8 features & specs

More about the 2014 BMW i8
More About This Model

If BMW is to be believed, the i8 is the future of the sports car. It's designed to rival the Porsche 911 but goes into battle armed with a 1.5-liter three-cylinder turbo gasoline engine supplemented by two electric motors.

On sale next year, the plug-in hybrid will sit alongside the 2014 BMW i3 hatchback as the poster boy of BMW's new "i" range. While the i3 is a practical vehicle aimed at urban types, the i8 is a performance car for those who live in the city but want to venture forth into the great outdoors. In BMW-speak it's a "progressive sports car."

The 2014 BMW i8 will be officially unveiled at the Frankfurt auto show next month but we got some early seat time at BMW's test facility in the south of France. It's the sort of place where they take away your camera and make you sign scary-looking documents to stop you from becoming the next Edward Snowden. The shots you see here were taken by BMW photographers and the cars were preproduction prototypes.

2014 BMW i8

The Concept
The production i8 is still six months away and BMW admits there's still "work to be done," but wanted to garner some initial feedback. Often these prototype drives amount to little more than a trip around the block, but here we drove the i8 for 45 minutes across a number of different circuits designed to simulate real-world driving conditions. It was enough to offer a valuable insight into what is undeniably a fascinating car.

The car's roots can be traced back to the Vision EfficientDynamics concept car of 2009. BMW built it to show off its latest tech, but the reaction proved so positive it decided to build a production model. The project chief, Dr. Carsten Breitfeld, was given permission to handpick a small team of engineers to halve the time BMW normally takes to develop a new model. "It was critical for the 'i' brand that the i3 and i8 were launched side by side," he says.

Nobody (not even BMW) is quite sure what "i" stands for but the cars are supposed to wrap the latest innovations in an imaginative body. Breitfeld is adamant that the i8 is a different type of sports car appealing to a different type of customer. "Many people want a sports car but worry about what it says about them," he says. "The i8 makes a different kind of statement." Amusingly, all the engineers pointedly refused to discuss the car's performance at the Nürburgring, as if it were unseemly.

2014 BMW i8

This is a swipe at rival Porsche and even BMW's own 2014 M6. For all their engineering brilliance, the 911 and M6 can't quite escape their hairy-arsed, self-indulgent image. By contrast, the i8 driver declares himself a style-setter at the vanguard of the eco revolution. BMW is after the same sort of people that Tesla has successfully seduced, and Fisker tried to.

A Marvel of Modern Materials
BMW didn't want to spoil its Frankfurt fanfare by revealing the car, so our cars came wrapped in a cunning disguise. It might fool the cameras, but to the naked eye it's clear how much of the Vision's style has been maintained. There's now a motorized flap in the nose to help with cooling and the doors are no longer transparent, but the basic shape, the dramatic derriere and the comedy scissor doors remain. In contrast to Tesla, which tried to make an electric car look like a Maserati, BMW makes no secret of the i8's radical intent.

In common with the i3, the i8 uses a carbon-fiber passenger compartment hung on two aluminum subframes supporting the drivetrain and suspension. There's an electric motor in the nose driving the front wheels while the gasoline engine, six-speed gearbox and second electric motor reside amidships and drive the rear wheels. All this is wrapped in a body that's a mix of carbon fiber and aluminum.

The focus throughout has been on minimizing the mass and lowering the center of gravity. In this pursuit, BMW has been successful. Despite the electric motors and battery pack contributing around 441 pounds to the overall mass, BMW is claiming a curb weight of "less than 3,285 pounds." It's surely no coincidence that the official curb weight of a 2014 Porsche 911 Carrera S is nearly identical, this despite the fact that the i8 is 7.8 inches longer than a 911 and 5.3 inches wider.

2014 BMW i8

No Easy Entry
Entering the 2014 BMW i8 in a stylish fashion will take practice. You throw open a scissor door, then perform a tricky limbolike maneuver through the hatch and slide down into the leather-wrapped seats. Officially the i8 is a 2+2 but the rear seats are even smaller than a 911's and are best employed as luggage space to supplement the meager trunk.

The rest of the cockpit will be familiar to any BMW driver. A centrally mounted screen is the focal point of the infotainment systems, just about everything you touch comes from a cow and there's a conventional-looking gearstick and steering wheel. After the eccentricities of the exterior, the conservatism is something of a culture shock. It's much less avant-garde than the i3's simplistic cabin.

For a car with such a sporting intent, the seats are also surprisingly unsupportive. Breitfeld admits this is a result of a "one size fits all" policy that's needed to cater to those of a wider girth. "You mean the U.S. market?" "Yes, but don't write that!"

Sports Car of the Future or Future Sports Car?
Matters get a little more interesting when you push the start button and the digital dashboard comes to life. Breitfeld is a convivial chap with an impressive tan but he and his team must have brains the size of planets. The i8 is monumentally complex. An engine, two motors, two fuel sources and two gearboxes must all join hands and pull together. The engineer admits that trying to get all this to work in harmony was the biggest challenge they faced.

2014 BMW i8

To create the gasoline engine, BMW's engineers chopped their 3.0-liter, six-cylinder engine in half to create a 1.5-liter three-cylinder. This is effectively the engine that will be used in the next-generation Mini Cooper, although it remains to be seen whether the Mini will have a turbo capable of delivering 228 horsepower. It's mated to a six-speed automatic gearbox with steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters for added entertainment.

The electric motor in the front is shared with the i3 but retuned to deliver 129 hp. Unusually for an electric car, its power is delivered through a two-speed gearbox; apparently a single-speed unit geared to the 155-mph top speed would have been too tall to provide adequate acceleration.

The smaller motor at the rear also helps to provide forward propulsion. Both motors are fed from a battery pack mounted in the transmission tunnel. It's relatively small (a maximum of 5kWh) and can be recharged in around three hours using a conventional plug.

2014 BMW i8

Add all this together and you have a combined output of 357 hp and 420 pound-feet of torque. By comparison, a Porsche 911 Carrera S develops 395 hp and 324 lb-ft of torque.

Varying Degrees of Consumption
It's not just the engineering that's complex. Getting the best from it demands forethought and the correct application of one of four driving modes. The default is Comfort, which lets the computer deliver the best combination of gasoline and electric power. Or you can opt to run on electricity alone for up to 22 miles (if you drive economically) and to a maximum speed of 75 mph.

If you're feeling particularly hair-shirted, Eco Pro mode works to minimize consumption, adjusting everything from the throttle to the air-conditioning. Or you can go to the opposite extreme and choose Sport, which stiffens the damping, adds weight to the steering and instructs all the power systems to work together to maximize performance.

On paper the 2014 BMW i8 looks nothing short of extraordinary. It can scurry from zero to 60 mph in under 4.5 seconds and is electronically limited to 155 mph. BMW also reckons that it will emit less than 59 g/km of carbon dioxide compared with 224g/km for a Carrera S. Even if you leave it in Sport mode and drive like an idiot, it should still use half the fuel of a 911.

A Different Kind of Sports Car
We drove a number of different test routes, from those that simulate twisting back roads to a recently laid racetrack. Sometimes the different systems take too long to decide who should be doing what, and the engineers admit the intervention of the gas engine isn't yet as smooth as they'd like. They've got six months to fine-tune this and the engine note, which harmonizes real and artificial tunes. At idle in particular, it sounds surprisingly coarse, and while BMW will refine it, don't expect 911 levels of aural entertainment.

2014 BMW i8

BMW likes to call this car "progressive," by which it means it offers a different kind of experience. In electric mode there's a glorious serenity in cruising along in near silence, which should make the i8 a delight in town. The ride is genuinely comfortable and an instant dollop of thrust is just a toe twitch away. It doesn't quite have the thrust of the 2013 Tesla Model S, but the sensation of easy performance is similar.

Switch to Sport and the i8 reveals its fun side. Here the benefit of that low mass and center of gravity is self-evident. It genuinely feels light and agile, with body roll exceptionally well checked. The electric steering has deliberately been kept light. It takes some getting used to and feels over-artificial at the straight-ahead, but it does offer a decent level of feedback.

BMW's acceleration claims may be a function of the traction of four-wheel drive because the i8 never subjectively feels that quick: Think Cayman rather than 911. You'd never describe it as slow, though, and the torque of the electric motor does a fine job of offsetting the lag inherent in such a small turbocharged engine.

The i8 will be offered with a choice of two different types of tires, although all our test cars were fitted with the larger rubber, measuring 195/50 at the front and 215/45 at the rear. Forged 20-inch rims are standard. These tires offer decent initial bite, but on the circuit the i8 proved surprisingly eager to understeer. It will be interesting to see whether BMW dials some of this out by the time the cars reach production trim.

2014 BMW i8

A True Sports Car?
Ultimately the 2014 BMW i8 is not quite responsive or guttural enough to appeal to enthusiasts who can't eat breakfast without mentioning the Nürburgring. They will still buy a 911 or a BMW "M" car.

But the i8 does have a place. Given the way that it looks and for what it can do, it is desirable. Moreover, since Audi cancelled the E-tron, it's a car without an obvious rival if you want to look beyond the gasoline norm.

BMW has done something genuinely different, and this car is so much more than just a show pony in a posh frock. When it arrives next year it's likely to cost around $120,000, and we've little doubt it will be a huge success.

Edmunds attended a manufacturer-sponsored event, to which selected members of the press were invited, to facilitate this report.

Used 2014 BMW i8 Overview

The Used 2014 BMW i8 is offered in the following submodels: i8 Coupe. Available styles include 2dr Coupe AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6A).

