2019 BMW 8 Series Consumer Reviews

Love it
Patrick, 02/24/2020
M850i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
BMW owner for years with just about all models under my belt. This car, M850i, is by far my favorite. Power, sound, comfort, ease of use and looks. Highly recommend this car.
Does it All
RayL, 03/13/2020
M850i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
Came from many BMW and other sport/luxury cars, last one was the 650i xdrive. The m850i is a fantastic integration of super powerful sport car and civilized GT touring machine. While expensive, a lot of discounts are available, putting it well below the competition. Totally satisfied!
