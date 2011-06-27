  1. Home
  2. Bentley
  3. Bentley Arnage
  4. Used 2005 Bentley Arnage
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2005 Bentley Arnage T Features & Specs

More about the 2005 Arnage
Overview
Starting MSRP
$233,990
See Arnage Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG11
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$233,990
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$233,990
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)9/13 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)237.6/343.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Combined MPG11
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$233,990
Torque645 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
Base engine size6.8 l
Horsepower450 hp @ 4100 rpm
Turning circle40.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$233,990
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$233,990
separate rear audioyes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
140 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$233,990
remote trunk releaseyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Three zone climate controlyes
leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
leather and wood trim on dashyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
leather and wood trim on doorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$233,990
Power mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$233,990
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$233,990
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room40.2 in.
leatheryes
Front head room38.9 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$233,990
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear leg room41.3 in.
Rear shoulder room56.8 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$233,990
Front track63.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity13.2 cu.ft.
Length212.6 in.
Curb weight5699 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.2 cu.ft.
Height59.7 in.
EPA interior volume106 cu.ft.
Wheel base122.7 in.
Width83.7 in.
Rear track63.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$233,990
Exterior Colors
  • Moonbeam
  • Grey Violet
  • Silver Tempest
  • Silver Storm
  • Storm Grey
  • Anthracite
  • Tungsten
  • Coral
  • St. James Red
  • Sunset
  • Umbrian
  • Cypress
  • Burgundy
  • Iridium
  • Brewster Creek
  • Spruce
  • Verdant
  • Laurel Green
  • Bernato Green
  • Antique Gold
  • Midnight Emerald
  • Chestnut
  • Bronze
  • Burnt Oak
  • Alpine Green
  • Meteor
  • Artica
  • Silverlake
  • Fountain
  • Moroccan
  • Neptune
  • Dark Sapphire
  • Peacock
  • Glacier
  • Magnolia
  • Beluga Black
  • Black Velvet
  • Royal Ebony
  • Oxford Blue
  • Diamond Black
  • Black Sapphire
Interior Colors
  • Magnolia
  • Saffron
  • Portofino
  • Linen
  • French Navy
  • Peacock
  • Beluga
  • Nautic
  • Stratos
  • Cinder
  • Loxley
  • Fireglow
  • Redwood
  • Porpoise
  • Burgundy
  • Portland
  • Slate
  • Ochre
  • Cotswald
  • Spruce
  • Laurel
  • Burnt Oak
  • Savannah
  • Saddle
  • Cognac
  • Oatmeal
  • Autumn
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$233,990
inside mounted spare tireyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
19 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
255/45R Y tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$233,990
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$233,990
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 30000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Arnage Inventory

Related Used 2005 Bentley Arnage T info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles