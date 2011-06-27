Used 2007 Audi RS 4 Consumer Reviews

Unbelievveable package RS4-Bro , 04/29/2010 10 of 10 people found this review helpful The ride, look, performance, it is all there! Audi hit a very HIGH point with this car and subsequent automobiles will be hard to out perform. The RS 4 has 2 weak point that I will mention later but overall the car is REALLY sweet. I used to own a M3 and this car (as a total package) outshines it in handling, daily driving and ICE (In-Car Entertainment). Notables: Brakes, V8 engine and exhaust note, crisp handling as well as balanced ride, short throw shifter and Quattro! If you add an aftermarket exhaust (like my car has) it will make it sound like angry RS 4 (which is maybe the way it could have come from the factory). Report Abuse

Bulletproof Andrew P , 10/30/2007 4 of 4 people found this review helpful It is difficult to find any fault with this extremely well engineered car. Its DRC offers a very compliant ride when desired, but stiffens in the corners for confident handling in aggressive mode. The engine is superb and an aftermarket exhaust system (several are available) actually makes meaningfully more power. Its redline is 8250 rpm and it is a joy to drive with smoothly delivered power across the rpm range. Winter handling with winter tires is exceptional and the car is on rails in hard packed snow. The design is distinctive even compared to current model A4s. Perhaps the only thing that I would change is the seat height, which does not lower sufficiently for me (I am 6'). Report Abuse

Best of All Worlds JT , 07/25/2006 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Yes, it is worth the money. Let's get that out of the way first. The RS4 does everything my STi did, and more. Considering it costs twice as much as a STi/Evo, it had better do more, and it does. Much more comfortable and refined for daily commuting but when you get into the higher revs, it's a beast. The exhaust note is amazing and there is so much torque at all rpms. Well balanced handling and it's so much easier to drive quickly thru the hills. I'm even getting the same fuel economy as I was in the STi at 18mpg - 4 more cylinders, 120 more horsepower, just as fast and no increase in fuel consumption! Brilliant! Report Abuse

Total Package gman , 05/24/2008 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Great car. It really is a great package, sports car performance with room for 5. Though the rear seats are tight, there fine for my 3 younger children. Great performace, engine, brakes, handling, does all very well. I like the 08 M3 coupe, but it only seats 4, and the 08 M3 sedan looks too much like a plain 3 series. Audi hit a bulls eye with styling for a 4 door car. Bulging wheel flares remind me of a mid 1980's 911 Turbo. Audi builds a great car, and the RS4 is a total package of performance, quality, and style. Report Abuse