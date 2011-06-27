Used 2007 Audi RS 4 Consumer Reviews
Unbelievveable package
The ride, look, performance, it is all there! Audi hit a very HIGH point with this car and subsequent automobiles will be hard to out perform. The RS 4 has 2 weak point that I will mention later but overall the car is REALLY sweet. I used to own a M3 and this car (as a total package) outshines it in handling, daily driving and ICE (In-Car Entertainment). Notables: Brakes, V8 engine and exhaust note, crisp handling as well as balanced ride, short throw shifter and Quattro! If you add an aftermarket exhaust (like my car has) it will make it sound like angry RS 4 (which is maybe the way it could have come from the factory).
Bulletproof
It is difficult to find any fault with this extremely well engineered car. Its DRC offers a very compliant ride when desired, but stiffens in the corners for confident handling in aggressive mode. The engine is superb and an aftermarket exhaust system (several are available) actually makes meaningfully more power. Its redline is 8250 rpm and it is a joy to drive with smoothly delivered power across the rpm range. Winter handling with winter tires is exceptional and the car is on rails in hard packed snow. The design is distinctive even compared to current model A4s. Perhaps the only thing that I would change is the seat height, which does not lower sufficiently for me (I am 6').
Best of All Worlds
Yes, it is worth the money. Let's get that out of the way first. The RS4 does everything my STi did, and more. Considering it costs twice as much as a STi/Evo, it had better do more, and it does. Much more comfortable and refined for daily commuting but when you get into the higher revs, it's a beast. The exhaust note is amazing and there is so much torque at all rpms. Well balanced handling and it's so much easier to drive quickly thru the hills. I'm even getting the same fuel economy as I was in the STi at 18mpg - 4 more cylinders, 120 more horsepower, just as fast and no increase in fuel consumption! Brilliant!
Total Package
Great car. It really is a great package, sports car performance with room for 5. Though the rear seats are tight, there fine for my 3 younger children. Great performace, engine, brakes, handling, does all very well. I like the 08 M3 coupe, but it only seats 4, and the 08 M3 sedan looks too much like a plain 3 series. Audi hit a bulls eye with styling for a 4 door car. Bulging wheel flares remind me of a mid 1980's 911 Turbo. Audi builds a great car, and the RS4 is a total package of performance, quality, and style.
Beautiful!!
I came out of an S4, and bought the RS4 after an ample test drive. The driving dynamics and engine feel remind me of me 1997 M3 (first of three I owned), which I felt handled better than the 2001 and 2004 models I had. It's still a little nose heavy, but compared to the S4, it's really hardly noticeable, and the braking, engine and lateral stability are outstanding. Its really a wonderful machine, and the all wheel drive in the midwest makes it a near must. If you are an M3 fan, you should really try this car before the next M3, especially if you are in the midwest or northeast. Personally, even though its heavier, I couldn't bring myself to give up the all wheel drive. Try it and see.
Sponsored cars related to the RS 4
Related Used 2007 Audi RS 4 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Subaru Impreza 2008
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2007
- Used Acura ILX 2016
- Used Subaru WRX 2013
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2008
- Used BMW i3 2017
- Used Certified Pre Owned Honda
- Used Volkswagen Beetle 2012
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2012
- Used Nissan Kicks 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2022 Ford F-150 News
- Jaguar E-PACE 2019
- BMW 8 Series 2019
- 2021 EcoSport
- Ram 1500 Classic 2020
- 2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia
- 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman News
- 2019 GLE-Class
- 2020 Bentley Mulsanne
- Nissan Titan 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Audi S4
- Audi Q3 2020
- 2019 TT
- Audi A5 2020
- Audi A6 2020
- 2019 Audi Q8
- 2020 Audi A8
- 2020 S5
- 2019 Audi TT RS
- 2020 Audi A4