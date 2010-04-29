Used 2007 Audi RS 4 for Sale Near Me

The ride, look, performance, it is all there! Audi hit a very HIGH point with this car and subsequent automobiles will be hard to out perform. The RS 4 has 2 weak point that I will mention later but overall the car is REALLY sweet. I used to own a M3 and this car (as a total package) outshines it in handling, daily driving and ICE (In-Car Entertainment). Notables: Brakes, V8 engine and exhaust note, crisp handling as well as balanced ride, short throw shifter and Quattro! If you add an aftermarket exhaust (like my car has) it will make it sound like angry RS 4 (which is maybe the way it could have come from the factory).

