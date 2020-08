Used 2007 Audi RS 4 for Sale Near Me

BM MotorCars - Rahway / New Jersey

Gray quattro 2007 Audi RS 4 4.2L quattro

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2007 Audi RS 4 quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 20 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WUARU98E67N904113

Stock: 904113C01

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-04-2020