2020 Acura MDX Deals, Incentives & Rebates

2020 Acura MDX

SH-AWD

SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A)

  • Loyalty for Retail or Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    2020 MDX (excluded PMC Edition) Loyalty provides a $2000 loyalty offer when select current Acura owners/lessees lease or purchase a new and not previously reported sold Acura with or without HFS Financing. Loyalty Eligibility:Current owners of any 2010 or newer Acura. Eligible customers may receive offer towards down payment or cap cost reduction on select vehicles. Trade in of current vehicle not required. Client must provide proof of ownership. Current vehicle registration and/or proof of valid auto insurance. See dealer for details.

    Customer $ Offer
    $2,000
    Start
    07/07/2020
    End
    09/09/2020

    Conquest for Retail or Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    2020 MDX Competitor Conquest provides a $500 conquest offer towards Cap Cost Reduction or Down Payment Assistance when select competitive owners lease or purchase a new and not previously reported sold 2020 MDX (excluding PMC Edition) either through AFS or non AFS financing. Conquest Eligible Customers: Current Owners of any 2010 or newer Audi, BMW, Buick, Cadillac, Genesis, INFINITI, Honda, Lexus, Lincoln, Mercedes-Benz ,Volvo model year vehicles may receive a conquest offer. Trade in of current vehicle not required. Members of the same household are eligible. Client must provide proof of ownership. Current vehicle registration and/or proof of valid auto insurance. See dealer for details.

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    07/07/2020
    End
    09/09/2020

    Military for Retail or Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    In appreciation for your service Acura Military Appreciation Offer provides select and eligible U.S. Military personnel and their spouse of Gold Star Family members $750 savings toward any 2020 or newer model year Acura (excludes NSX and PMC models) when you finance or lease through Acura Financial Services applied toward down payment assistance or cap cost reduction assistance when financed or leased through AFS. Offer is only available to eligible clients of the following groups who must provide Military Leave and Earnings Statements: Active Duty U.S. Military (Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, National Guard, Coast Guard, and Active Reserve, U.S. Military Ready Reserve (Inactive National Guard, Individual Ready Reserve, Selected Reserve), U.S. Veterans and Retirees who are within 2 years of separation from active service. Spouses must provide proof of relationship via presenting their Military ID and spouse's LES or Report of Separation (DD Form 214, Certificate of Release or Discharge from Active Duty). Only a copy of the LES or DD Form 214 will be retained. Offer cannot be combined with Zero Due at Signing Lease Program. Offer not valid on Acura Certified Used Car or used vehicles. NOTE: During the term of the retail installment finance contract or lease with Acura Financial Services, buyer may not take their vehicle outside of the United States without prior written consent of Acura Financial Services. During the term of the retail installment finance contract or lease, buyer must notify Acura Financial Services immediately of any change in buyer's address.

    Customer $ Offer
    $750
    Start
    07/07/2020
    End
    04/01/2021

    Student/College Grad for Retail or Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    For well-qualified customers who meet Acura Graduate Program criteria, subject to approval by Acura Financial Services (AFS) Bonus offer applies toward any new 2020 or newer model (excludes NSX and PMC models) year Acura when financed or leased through Acura Financial Services. Only offered at participating dealerships. Only one College Graduate Bonus offer per vehicle. Cannot be combined with Zero Due at Signing Lease program. Offer not valid on Acura Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles or used Acura vehicles. $500 applied toward down payment or cap cost reduction assistance to any eligible college graduate when financed or leased through AFS. Verifiable proof of employment or firm commitment from an employer required. Must have graduated in the past two years or will graduate in the next six months. Must provide copy of Diploma or college transcripts with proof of graduation eligibility

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    05/01/2020
    End
    04/01/2021

  • Special APR

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires financing with Acura Financial Services.

    0.9% APR financing for 36 months at $28.16 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.9% APR financing for 48 months at $21.22 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.9% APR financing for 60 months at $17.05 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.9% APR financing for 72 months at $14.27 per month, per $1,000 financed.

    Special APRMonth termStartEnd
    0.9%3607/07/202009/09/2020
    0.9%4807/07/202009/09/2020
    0.9%6007/07/202009/09/2020
    0.9%7207/07/202009/09/2020

  • Leasing

    (0 available)
Customer Incentives and Rebate information is provided subject to the terms of our Visitor Agreement. See participating dealers for additional details. Dealer participation may vary.
