SH-AWDSH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
Cash Offers(4 available)Show details
- $2,000 Loyalty for Retail or Lease - Expires 09/09/2020
- $500 Conquest for Retail or Lease - Expires 09/09/2020
- $750 Military for Retail or Lease - Expires 04/01/2021
- $500 Student/College Grad for Retail or Lease - Expires 04/01/2021
Loyalty for Retail or LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
2020 MDX (excluded PMC Edition) Loyalty provides a $2000 loyalty offer when select current Acura owners/lessees lease or purchase a new and not previously reported sold Acura with or without HFS Financing. Loyalty Eligibility:Current owners of any 2010 or newer Acura. Eligible customers may receive offer towards down payment or cap cost reduction on select vehicles. Trade in of current vehicle not required. Client must provide proof of ownership. Current vehicle registration and/or proof of valid auto insurance. See dealer for details.
- Customer $ Offer
- $2,000
- Start
- 07/07/2020
- End
- 09/09/2020
Conquest for Retail or Lease
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 07/07/2020
- End
- 09/09/2020
Military for Retail or Lease
- Customer $ Offer
- $750
- Start
- 07/07/2020
- End
- 04/01/2021
Student/College Grad for Retail or Lease
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 05/01/2020
- End
- 04/01/2021
Financing(4 available)Show details
- Special APR - Expires 09/09/2020
Special APRRequirements and Restrictions:
Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires financing with Acura Financial Services.
0.9% APR financing for 36 months at $28.16 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.9% APR financing for 48 months at $21.22 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.9% APR financing for 60 months at $17.05 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.9% APR financing for 72 months at $14.27 per month, per $1,000 financed.
Special APR Month term Start End 0.9% 36 07/07/2020 09/09/2020 0.9% 48 07/07/2020 09/09/2020 0.9% 60 07/07/2020 09/09/2020 0.9% 72 07/07/2020 09/09/2020
Leasing(0 available)
