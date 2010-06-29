Monthly Update for October 2018 - 2018 Volkswagen Atlas Long-Term Road Test

2018 Volkswagen Atlas: Monthly Update for October 2018

by Cameron Rogers, Reviews Editor

Where Did We Drive It?

In October, we split our time in the 2018 Volkswagen Atlas between road trips and normal commuting. For most of the month, the Atlas safely shuttled our editors to and from work. While Kathleen found the Atlas mostly enjoyable, its anonymous character enraged Will. Despite Will's derision, Jonathan thought it would be an excellent road-trip companion, loading it up with friends, surfboards and gear for two straight weekends while they searched for the perfect wave.

What Kind of Fuel Economy Did It Get?

Jonathan added hundreds of highway miles to the Atlas' odometer, but the additional weight of his crew of six and their surfing equipment meant that he didn't set any new fuel economy records. The highway miles helped offset several weeks of city driving later in the month, but the Atlas still finished October with a 16.9 mpg monthly average.

That dropped the lifetime average from 18.7 mpg to 18.2 mpg, the third consecutive monthly slide since Dan Edmunds and Brent Romans kicked off the Atlas' arrival with long-distance road trips.

Average lifetime mpg: 18.2

EPA mpg rating: 19 combined (17 city/23 highway)

Best fill mpg: 25.9

Best range: 397.6 miles

Current odometer: 7,951 miles

Maintenance and Upkeep

None.

Logbook Highlights

Interior

"I can't believe how plasticky this interior is. No effort has been made with any touch point, other than the steering wheel and shifter, and even the shifter isn't very nice. The interior contributes a lot to a feeling I have that Volkswagen has totally lost its identity in America. Nothing of what used to make their cars special is evident in vehicles such as the new Jetta, Tiguan or this Atlas. It's an utterly generic vehicle (except for the engine, which I'll address separately), even if it is eminently practical. It's like a Costco-brand car: Large Volume People Mover, available in aisle 6." — Will Kaufman, content strategist and news editor

"Every time I grab the Atlas for an out-of-town weekend activity, I'm always grateful for its ultra cavernous cargo area, especially when all the seats are folded forward. All other midsize three-row SUVs can't hold a candle to it. Though the Honda Pilot may be slightly more well-rounded, the space in the Atlas alone could sway me." — Jonathan Elfalan, manager, vehicle testing

Performance

"I like this engine, but why is it in the Atlas? The naturally aspirated VR6 is the one distinctly Volkswagen element in the Atlas, and the only part of the Atlas with any personality. It's responsive and revs pretty freely, returning a nice, natural power curve. But it's lost in the big SUV's engine bay, weighed down and made sluggish by an excess of steel to cart around. There's a reason turbocharged motors are the default for the current generation of big SUVs, and it's not just for fuel economy, it's also the immediate, low-end torque. I'm glad VW is still making the VR6, but driving it in the Atlas just makes me wish they still put it in the Golf R." — Will Kaufman

"This thing is large and in charge, yet surprisingly easy to drive. From the start, I felt really comfortable behind the wheel and didn't feel the Atlas' size was a hindrance in traffic." — Kathleen Clonts, copy chief

Technology

"I really like that you can tune the radio to a different station and see what's playing before you press the knob to change it." — Kathleen Clonts

"The lane keeping assist feature kicked in on a freeway on-ramp and it startled me. I don't always drive the latest and greatest cars in our fleet, so I'm not yet used to this relatively new kind of driving aid. I corrected my line quickly, intent on never wanting to feel the computer pulling on the wheel again." — Kathleen Clonts