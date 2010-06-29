Monthly Update for May 2019 - 2018 Volkswagen Atlas Long-Term Road Test

2018 Volkswagen Atlas: Monthly Update for May 2019

by Cameron Rogers, Reviews Editor

Where Did We Drive It?

As its tenure with us comes to a close, now seems like a good time to take stock of our soon-to-depart 2018 Volkswagen Atlas. In the past 11 months and nearly 20,000 miles, we've driven the Atlas all over Southern California, along with the occasional trip to Oregon or Utah. To put a finer point on it, our experts have spent enough time behind the driver's seat to provide a thorough analysis of its strengths and faults.

Our findings are below, but if you're more of a TL;DR type, know that our editors generally like everything about our SE with Technology tester, with the exception of its underpowered V6 engine. The Atlas feels lackadaisical even with just a driver on board, and it's downright lethargic when filled with passengers and luggage.

But there I go on an Atlas engine rant again. Read below for a tidy summary.

What Kind of Fuel Economy Did It Get?

With just a few weeks until our time with the Atlas ends, we're far past the point that any one good tank will have any impact on the overall fuel economy. Unless one of our editors decides to take it on a cross-country road trip solo, the Atlas will finish with an average of 18.5 mpg. Read below to learn how it stacks up against past long-term rivals.

Average lifetime mpg: 18.5

EPA mpg rating: 19 combined (17 city/23 highway)

Best fill mpg: 25.9

Best range: 397.6 miles

Current odometer: 18,695 miles

Maintenance and Upkeep

None.

Logbook Highlights

Performance

"The Atlas has an unpleasant way of accelerating away from a stop. It's too difficult to gauge the appropriate amount of gas pedal you need to move away smoothly, but with enough gusto that you keep pace with traffic. Get it too light and the Atlas feels sluggish as it short-shifts up to ever more fuel economy-conscious gears. Get it too heavy and your passengers groan as the Atlas pitches rearward under power. This engine seems strong, so why is the gas pedal so vague?" — Carlos Lago, manager, feature content

MPG

"How does the Atlas' overall fuel economy stack up against past long-term midsize three-row SUVs? I'm glad I asked!

"The 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe (called the Santa Fe XL for 2019) was the thirstiest, averaging 19.4 mpg, followed by the Toyota Highlander (19.8 mpg), Honda Pilot (20 mpg) and Mazda CX-9 (20.9 mpg). Notably, none of the other SUVs felt underpowered by their engines. With the Atlas, you get the worst of both worlds: tepid acceleration and middling fuel economy." — Cameron Rogers, reviews editor

Miscellaneous

"Scour the comments throughout the last 11 months, and you'll find that most complaints focus on the Atlas' underpowered V6. That's not because the six-cylinder is egregiously bad, but because the Atlas has few other faults.

"Praises cover everything from the useful tech interface to its supple ride and relatively agile handling. Most impressive of all, however, is the amount of space it affords. Make no mistake, the Atlas is a big vehicle (though its body styling makes it appear larger and bulkier than it feels). But the third row is genuinely suitable for adults, and cargo space behind the third row is ample. If I was in the market for an adult-friendly three-row vehicle and just couldn't cope with a minivan, the Atlas would be my go-to pick." — Cameron Rogers

• • • • • • • • •

"Up until a few weeks ago, the Volkswagen Atlas was in the No. 3 slot in our rankings of midsize three-row SUVs. It was bumped to No. 4 once we got our hands on the new 2020 Kia Telluride.

"Though the Telluride's third row isn't as adult-friendly as the Atlas', the new Kia excels in other areas. The Telluride is only 0.5 second quicker to 60 mph than the Volkswagen, but the Kia's V6 doesn't feel strained, and executing passing maneuvers at highway speeds feels quicker, too. The Telluride's seats and ride are slightly more comfortable, and the cabin has fewer plastics in a top-trim comparison.

"Aside from checking all the requisite usability boxes, the Telluride's biggest differentiator is its value. It simply offers more features for the money, and even the top-trim SX is thousands less than rivals. The SX also adds two fairly rare features: a head-up display and ventilated second-row seats. To my knowledge, that makes the Telluride the least expensive vehicle on the market with ventilated second-row seats — a feature that is invaluable in our home base of Los Angeles, where we regularly reach triple-digit temperatures from late May until October.

"Normally this feature is only found on expensive luxury cars such as the Mercedes-Benz S-Class or BMW 7 Series sedans (it isn't even available on their range-topping SUVs). With the Telluride, you can get a luxurious crossover with ventilated second-row seats for under $50,000.

"The Telluride's exceptional comfort, roomy interior and excellent value recently earned it the top spot on our rankings of midsize three-row SUVs." — Cameron Rogers