Monthly Update for March 2019 - 2018 Volkswagen Atlas Long-Term Road Test

2018 Volkswagen Atlas: Monthly Update for March 2019

by Cameron Rogers, Reviews Editor

Where Did We Drive It?

Our 2018 Volkswagen Atlas spent the first half of March tooling around town and performing everyday tasks such as transporting kids and groceries. But our large-and-in-charge SUV had been on commuting duty for months, and one of our editors decided his upcoming road trip to Utah was the perfect opportunity to add some miles to the big brick.

Thanks to the long-distance drive, March is one of the better months for our Atlas in terms of fuel efficiency. And the VW is now on track to meet the 20,000-mile yearly target we set for all our long-term cars.

What Kind of Fuel Economy Did It Get?

Our Atlas fared poorly at the beginning of March — 373 miles of traffic-heavy city driving netted a low 12.8 mpg after two tanks of gas. Then Josh Sadlier stepped in to save what was shaping up to be the Atlas' worst month yet.

Josh is an avid golfer, and the links at Sand Hollow Resort outside St. George, Utah, were singing a sweet siren song he couldn't ignore. Knowing the Atlas had more passenger and cargo room than any other car in our fleet, he grabbed the keys, a friend and two sets of clubs.

His trip yielded three solid highway tanks' worth of data, two of which surpassed the Atlas' EPA highway score. (The other included a detour to the Las Vegas airport to pick up one more passenger and requisite luggage.)

The Atlas averaged 23.3 mpg over Josh's 1,000-mile trip, raising the monthly average to an even 19 mpg. Lifetime fuel economy increased, too, inching up from 18.4 to 18.5 mpg.

Average lifetime mpg: 18.5

EPA mpg rating: 19 combined (17 city/23 highway)

Best fill mpg: 25.9

Best range: 397.6 miles

Current odometer: 16,141 miles

Maintenance and Upkeep

None.

Logbook Highlights

Comfort

"It's a long way from L.A. to Hurricane, Utah — 420 miles, to put a number on it. As such, I was pleasantly surprised to have zero aches or pains when I got to Hurricane after a full day of driving. The driver's seat looks quite basic, but it's got firm support in all the right places. I also appreciated the quiet cabin and light, yet reasonably precise, steering. I generally prefer a more engaging driving experience. But in this case, the Atlas' 'set it and forget it' personality was perfect for the occasion." — Josh Sadlier, senior manager, content strategy

Performance

"I wasn't impressed with the maximum range of this machine on my drive to Utah. I'd think a big ol' SUV would have a fuel tank to match, but the Atlas doesn't. With its 18.6-gallon tank, this seven-passenger minibus falls 2.5 gallons short of my own two-passenger 1999 Mercedes SL roadster. That would be fine if, say, the Atlas utilized one of VW's remarkably fuel-efficient turbodiesel engines (see my comment below for a rant about that), but the gas-swilling 3.6-liter V6 in our test vehicle is a different story.

"Looking back at the numbers, my best recorded range between fill-ups was 364 miles — and looking back at our entire 16,000-mile test so far, we've never once crossed the 400-mile threshold on a single tank. Either VW needs to bring back the diesel magic for this rig, which ain't happening, or else a larger fuel tank should be installed, which probably also ain't happening." — Josh Sadlier

"Amid all the controversy around Volkswagen diesel engines over the past few years, it's been easy to lose sight of just how well those engines worked. From a vehicle evaluation standpoint, VW's TDI lineup was stunningly good. Performance-wise, every TDI engine provided great torque down low for effortless starts and hill climbs, while real-world fuel economy in our testing never failed to impress. I particularly enjoyed the TDI V6 found in the Touareg SUV, as it delivered luxury-grade refinement and thrust along with nearly 30 highway mpg and a theoretical range of 700 miles.

"Why am I blathering on about this? Because I really wish our Atlas had a TDI engine. Any of them would do; I'd even take the 2.0-liter four-cylinder TDI. The gas-powered 3.6-liter V6 in our Atlas just doesn't have the low-end torque that such a big rig demands, and we've only recorded two 25-mpg tanks since the Atlas arrived last summer.

"Swap in a TDI engine, and we'd have the trifecta of better torque, higher fuel economy and more range. But for the EPA cheating scandal that took the TDI family down, there'd surely be an Atlas TDI for sale here now, and it'd be the one to have." — Josh Sadlier