Monthly Update for June 2019 - 2018 Volkswagen Atlas Long-Term Road Test

2018 Volkswagen Atlas: Monthly Update for June 2019

by Cameron Rogers, Reviews Editor

Where Did We Drive It?

We aim to put 20,000 miles on every vehicle in our long-term fleet before it leaves. We usually make it, but every now and then we miss the target — a sports car might not go on many road trips, or we might lose interest in a capable but unremarkable sedan. Disinterest was certainly not the case with our 2018 Volkswagen Atlas. Its gigantic cabin and spacious cargo area have proven popular with families, and even drivers flying solo have chosen the Atlas for its cushy ride. We reached its mileage goal in June, 11 months after it entered our fleet.

What Kind of Fuel Economy Did It Get?

Travis took the Atlas on a road trip to Sacramento this month, covering 1,000 miles over four days. Though a straight shot like this sometimes yields impressive fuel economy numbers, the Atlas was loaded with five passengers and their gear, and Travis ran into a few traffic jams along the way. His trip fuel economy worked out to 19.5 mpg, which is still better than the Atlas' overall. The rest of the month, the Atlas played shuttling duty around town, which ultimately lowered its overall fuel economy slightly, from 18.5 mpg to 18.4 mpg.

Average lifetime mpg: 18.4

EPA mpg rating: 19 combined (17 city/23 highway)

Best fill mpg: 25.9

Best range: 397.6 miles

Current odometer: 20,587 miles

Maintenance and Upkeep

The Atlas passed 20,000 miles this month, which meant it was due for its second scheduled maintenance visit. The first, which we performed last December, called for only a brake inspection and oil change. That service set us back $97.44. The second service called for a more comprehensive set of checks and an oil change. Over the last month, we noticed the Atlas pulling slightly to one side, so we had the wheels balanced and rotated ($59). We also replaced the cabin air filter ($58.92). Our second service totaled $226.91.

Logbook Highlights

Performance

"There's frankly not enough low-end torque in this rig. The non-turbocharged V6 feels especially soft below 3,000 rpm and audibly struggles to get the Atlas' mass moving from a stop. I found myself revving it past 5,000 rpm at one point today just to keep up with city traffic. It's a mismatch between vehicle and engine, plain and simple. Mazda solved this problem in the rival CX-9 by tuning its turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine to deliver big juicy torque down low. VW should follow suit and give the Atlas the punchy performance it deserves. As things stand, the pricier V6 might actually be a downgrade from VW's base 2.0-liter turbo-four in terms of drivability." — Josh Sadlier, director, content strategy

Comfort

"Driving the Atlas for 1,000 miles was just as comfortable and as easy as I'd hoped it would be. Sure, a few competitors — such as the Kia Telluride — feel more upscale, but the Atlas is solid. It feels secure but comfortable on the road, the powertrain is well-tuned and it doesn't feel massive until you try to navigate into a small parking space." — Travis Langness, reviews editor