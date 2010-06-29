Monthly Update for February 2019 - 2018 Volkswagen Atlas Long-Term Road Test

2018 Volkswagen Atlas: Monthly Update for February 2019

by Cameron Rogers, Reviews Editor

Where Did We Drive It?

With many of our editors out of town on press events (or away from the office after an unexpected outbreak of jury duty), our long-term fleet didn't see much action in February.

Our 2018 Volkswagen Atlas was an exception; we drove it home 26 out of the month's 28 days. We didn't go on any epic road trips or ski vacations, but we still managed to rack up a respectable 1,470 miles during a relatively slow time of the year.

What Kind of Fuel Economy Did It Get?

Though our February average of 17.8 mpg beat January's 17.4 mpg, the Atlas' overall fuel economy continued its mild decline. It remained one of the most popular cars in our fleet, but we mostly used it for around-town driving, which contributed to the underwhelming fuel economy average. The overall average was down slightly, from 18.5 to 18.4 mpg.

Average lifetime mpg: 18.4

EPA mpg rating: 19 combined (17 city/23 highway)

Best fill mpg: 25.9

Best range: 397.6 miles

Current odometer: 14,770 miles

Maintenance and Upkeep

Since our last update, Volkswagen has released recall information for certain 2018-2019 Volkswagen Atlas, 2015 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen and 2019 Volkswagen Jetta models. Per the NHTSA website: "The rear axle coil springs in affected vehicles may not have met factory

specifications due to a defect in materials or because of problems in the spring

production process. These issues can impact the long-term durability of the

rear axle coil springs."

The NHTSA reports that up to 6,324 Volkswagen vehicles are affected, and Atlas models with this problem were built between May 14 and October 26, 2018. Since our Atlas was built in April 2018, it is not involved in this recall.

Owners can go to the NHTSA's recall website or Volkswagen's recall website to see if their vehicle is affected.

Logbook Highlights

Interior

"I like to keep things simple. Sometimes that comes off as boring, but I am OK with that. Apply this aspect of my persona to the interior of a car and you get, well, our Atlas.

"The white-on-black gauge cluster screams function, aside from a splash of red on the gauge needles and tachometer dial. The same is true for the A/C controls, the shift lever and all of the dashboard, apart from integrated touches of silver. I don't mind that it's stark. It's all business and operates as expected, and I like that.

"Last week I jumped in the car for a 45-minute drive to trade cars with a co-worker. Despite the distraction of rush-hour traffic and my own fatigue from a long day at the office, the VW made it easy. I settled right in, navigated to his house with the car as my guide and arrived without issue. I'd drive this car every day and be perfectly content. Not excited. But definitely content." — Mike Schmidt, senior manager, vehicle testing operations

Cargo Space

"In addition to the vast amount of passenger space, the Atlas offers the segment's largest cargo hold. With all seats in use, the Atlas has a useful 20.6 cubic feet, which is 2-5 more cubic feet than most rivals. Drop the second and third rows, and you've got a whopping 96.8 cubes to work with.

"For reference, the new Subaru Ascent offers 86 cubic feet, the Honda Pilot clocks in at 83.8 cubes, and the Toyota Highlander has 83.2 cubes. The Atlas is not quite minivan-big, but shoppers who want the maximum amount of storage room would do well to consider the Atlas." — Cameron Rogers, reviews editor