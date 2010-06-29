Monthly Update for April 2019 - 2018 Volkswagen Atlas Long-Term Road Test

2018 Volkswagen Atlas: Monthly Update for April 2019

by Cameron Rogers, Reviews Editor

Where Did We Drive It?

It's no surprise that with its adult-friendly third row and large cargo area, the 2018 Volkswagen Atlas is one of the most practical vehicles in our fleet. Its everyday usability means the Atlas is signed out nearly every night, though it doesn't often stray far from home base. We added just 1,296 miles to its odometer in April, well below the 1,600 miles we shoot for every month. Even so, we're on track to hit our 20,000-mile goal by the time the Atlas goes back to Volkswagen in mid-June.

While the Atlas generally stayed close to our Santa Monica headquarters, I borrowed it for a weekend trip to a friend's wedding in Oak Glen, roughly 80 miles east of downtown Los Angeles. I needed room for five passengers and luggage and knew the Atlas was up to the task. It got the job done, transporting us in effortless comfort, with enough cargo room left over to also safely carry a few centerpieces and bottles of wine from the event. Read on to see how it fared for the rest of the month.

What Kind of Fuel Economy Did It Get?

My 280-mile round-trip excursion averaged 19.9 mpg, while a similarly lengthy stay with colleague Mike Schmidt yielded an average of 20.3 mpg. Combined with normal commuting duties, we traveled just less than 1,300 miles in April and consumed a little more than 74 gallons of 87-octane fuel, for a monthly average of 17.4 mpg.

This activity dropped our overall average slightly, from 18.5 mpg to 18.4 mpg.

Average lifetime mpg: 18.4

EPA mpg rating: 19 combined (17 city/23 highway)

Best fill mpg: 25.9

Best range: 397.6 miles

Current odometer: 17,443 miles

Maintenance and Upkeep

None.

Logbook Highlights

Performance

"I remain impressed with the Atlas' ride and handling. Considering how well-controlled body roll is, I'd expect a harsher ride. But the Atlas is quite compliant over bumps, and it rides far more smoothly than I'd expect for something that feels this stable in corners." — Will Kaufman, content strategist and news editor

Comfort

"Though its ergonomics are that of an SUV, it rides like a comfortable sedan. But the tires need to go. They're loud and transmit all manner of road noise into the cabin. I heard vibrations and drone from roads that are generally quiet even in sports cars." — Calvin Kim, vehicle test engineer

Interior

"I love the huge interior volume and comfortable seats. What would be amazing, though, would be a way to lower the third-row headrests from the front seats, à la Volvo. The headrests are tall and inhibit rear visibility." — Calvin Kim

Technology-Audio

"Man, our Atlas' stereo is a disappointment. It's flat and hollow, and the treble, mid and bass sliders aren't sufficient to coax balanced sound out of the speakers. If I were putting my money down, I'd either opt for the upgraded stereo in a higher trim level or pay a visit to my local car stereo shop." — Will Kaufman

MPG

"I live 33 miles from work and leave the office at 5 p.m., the peak of Los Angeles gridlock. I basically live in bumper-to-bumper traffic. My morning commute is more of the same. At night, I run about 6 miles' worth of errands on a regular basis, consisting of trips to the gym and grocery store.

"When I got in the Atlas on Monday night, it had three-quarters of a tank of gas. In most crossovers, this could last me at least three days with my driving patterns. So color me shocked when I had to fill it up this morning after two round-trip commutes (132 miles) and about 12 additional miles of errands — 144 miles in total.

"Upon filling up, I noted the information we gather on fill-ups. On this tank, the Atlas traveled 198.3 miles while averaging 16.2 mpg (although the onboard computer reads 19.1 mpg). With gas prices spiking here, I feel sorry for anyone commuting in an Atlas. This thing is thirsty." — Rex Tokeshi-Torres, vehicle test technician