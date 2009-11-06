Used Jaguar F-TYPE Convertible for Sale
- $41,590Great price33,972 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use only6cyl AutomaticCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*Back-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationLeather Seats+more
Located in Houston, TX / 1,209 miles away from Ashburn, VA
At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA6FCXE8K05671
Stock: 2001860247
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-15-2022
- $50,990Great price$3,344 Below Market7,733 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use only4cyl AutomaticCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*Back-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationUpgraded Headlights+more
Located in Columbus, OH / 301 miles away from Ashburn, VA
At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJDD5GXXJCK54161
Stock: 2001821377
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-19-2022
- $44,590Good price$7,261 Below Market25,662 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate fleet vehicle6cyl AutomaticCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*BluetoothHeated seatsNavigationLeather SeatsUpgraded Headlights+more
Located in Indianapolis, IN / 466 miles away from Ashburn, VA
At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: No
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA6FC7E8K00265
Stock: 2001549456
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-03-2022
- $48,990Good price$5,409 Below Market14,797 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use only6cyl AutomaticCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*Back-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationLeather Seats+more
Located in Louisville, KY / 449 miles away from Ashburn, VA
At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA6FC1E8K08295
Stock: 2001739953
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-16-2022
- $49,990Good price$2,861 Below Market12,860 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use only6cyl AutomaticCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*Back-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationLeather Seats+more
Located in Philadelphia, PA / 144 miles away from Ashburn, VA
At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA6ET4G8K29422
Stock: 2001937288
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2022
- $43,590Fair price$1,567 Below Market42,122 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use6cyl AutomaticCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*Back-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationUpgraded Headlights+more
Located in New Orleans, LA / 949 miles away from Ashburn, VA
At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA6FC8E8K06656
Stock: 2001934681
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2022
- $60,990Fair price$702 Below Market33,584 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate fleet vehicle8cyl AutomaticCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Cleveland, OH / 280 miles away from Ashburn, VA
At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: No
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWJ6HL7HMK39916
Stock: 2001469077
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-20-2021
- $53,990Fair price$946 Above Market8,850 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal use4cyl AutomaticCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*Back-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationUpgraded Headlights+more
Located in Cleveland, OH / 280 miles away from Ashburn, VA
At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJDD5GX3JCK53935
Stock: 2001932147
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-26-2022
- $38,590Good price$1,036 Below Market65,095 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use6cyl AutomaticCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*Back-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationLeather Seats+more
Located in Pittsburgh, PA / 172 miles away from Ashburn, VA
At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA6ET4G8K31154
Stock: 2001868821
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-18-2022
- $50,990Fair price$730 Above Market15,726 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only6cyl AutomaticCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*Back-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationLeather Seats+more
Located in Philadelphia, PA / 144 miles away from Ashburn, VA
At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA6FC0F8K14199
Stock: 2001913963
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2022
- $48,590Fair price$3,219 Above Market19,008 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal use only6cyl AutomaticCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*Back-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationLeather Seats+more
Located in Milwaukee, WI / 609 miles away from Ashburn, VA
At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA6ET8G8K29150
Stock: 2001895040
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2022
- $45,990Fair price$3,619 Above Market28,753 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use only6cyl AutomaticCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*BluetoothHeated seatsNavigationUpgraded HeadlightsPower Driver Seat+more
Located in Las Vegas, NV / 2,057 miles away from Ashburn, VA
At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA6FC8E8K09217
Stock: 2001826745
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-27-2022
- $42,990Fair price36,146 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use6cyl AutomaticCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*BluetoothNavigationUpgraded HeadlightsPower Driver SeatTire Pressure Warnin...+more
Located in Houston, TX / 1,209 miles away from Ashburn, VA
At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA6ET2H8K40808
Stock: 2001912821
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2022
- $35,990Good price$1,275 Below Market50,456 miles6cyl AutomaticCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*BluetoothNavigationUpgraded HeadlightsPower Driver SeatTire Pressure Warnin...+more
Located in Tampa, FL / 817 miles away from Ashburn, VA
At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA6E74E8K08442
Stock: 2001908777
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2022
- Certified Pre-OwnedJaguar Certified Pre-Owned Program
$65,990Great price$6,775 Below Market5,363 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only4cyl AutomaticJaguar Jacksonville (Jacksonville, FL)Back-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationKeyless Entry/Start+more
- 150 point vehicle inspection
- CARFAX® or AutoCheck® Vehicle History Report™
- 6 Year/100,000 Mile Comprehensive Limited Warranty
Located in Jacksonville, FL / 643 miles away from Ashburn, VA
This vehicle can be purchased online with home or office delivery using Fields Exclusive Concierge Purchasing Program. 1-Owner / Great Low Miles **Con...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJDF5GX1MCK74247
Stock: MCK71891A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- 47,641 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal use8cyl AutomaticCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*BluetoothNavigationLeather SeatsUpgraded HeadlightsPower Driver Seat+more
Located in Milwaukee, WI / 609 miles away from Ashburn, VA
At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA6GL0EMK04471
Stock: 2001816711
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2022
- Certified Pre-OwnedJaguar Certified Pre-Owned Program
$48,988Great price$5,492 Below Market20,615 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use4cyl AutomaticWilde Jaguar of Sarasota (Sarasota, FL)Back-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationKeyless Entry/Start+more
- 150 point vehicle inspection
- CARFAX® or AutoCheck® Vehicle History Report™
- 6 Year/100,000 Mile Comprehensive Limited Warranty
Located in Sarasota, FL / 862 miles away from Ashburn, VA
**ABSOLUTELY EYE CATCHING! INDUS SILVER W/ BLACK ACCENTING JAGUAR F-TYPE P300 CONVERTIBLE****THIS ONE IS AS SHARP AS THEY COME!** **EVERYONE THAT DRIV...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJDD5GX7KCK61926
Stock: JP11761
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- $40,590Fair price$887 Above Market26,338 miles6cyl AutomaticCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*BluetoothNavigationUpgraded HeadlightsPower Driver SeatTire Pressure Warnin...+more
Located in Tampa, FL / 817 miles away from Ashburn, VA
At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA6E77E8K08452
Stock: 2001556749
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2022
- 7,279 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only6cyl AutomaticCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*Back-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationKeyless Entry/Start+more
Located in Dallas, TX / 1,159 miles away from Ashburn, VA
At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJDD5EV4LCK68223
Stock: 2001925312
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2022
- $83,999Great price$4,742 Below Market7,368 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use8cyl AutomaticDriveway (In-stock online)Delivery available*AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Troy, MI / 385 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Low Mileage,High Demand,Rare Find,Back-Up Camera,Bluetooth,Brake Assist,Keyless Start,Lane Keeping Assist,Navigation System,Premium Sound,Remote Start...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
18 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJD55EE9LCK68182
Stock: J2907
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 13,809 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal use6cyl AutomaticCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*BluetoothHeated seatsNavigationUpgraded HeadlightsPower Driver Seat+more
Located in New Orleans, LA / 949 miles away from Ashburn, VA
At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA6FCXE8K06707
Stock: 2001848405
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2022
Related Jaguar F-TYPE info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Toyota RAV4 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Ford F-150 2015
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2015
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2017
- Used Mazda CX-5
- Used Honda Civic 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Ford F-150
- 2020 Honda Civic
- 2020 Toyota RAV4
- Honda Accord 2020
- 2020 Honda CR-V
- 2020 Ford Mustang
- 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- 2020 Wrangler
- 2020 Camry
- 2020 Charger
Vehicle rankings by type
Lease deals by make
- Ford Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Lease Deals
- Toyota Lease Deals
- Ram Lease Deals
- Subaru Lease Deals
- Audi Lease Deals
- Jeep Lease Deals
- BMW Lease Deals
- Buick Lease Deals
- Volkswagen Lease Deals
Lease deals by model
- Chevrolet Blazer Lease Deals
- Jeep Wrangler Lease Deals
- Ford Mustang Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Corvette Lease Deals
- Kia Telluride Lease Deals
- Mazda CX-5 Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Tahoe Lease Deals
- Toyota Rav4 Lease Deals
- Honda CR-V Lease Deals
- Ford Explorer Lease Deals
Hot new vehicles
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.