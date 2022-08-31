Skip to main content

Used Ford Mustang GT for Sale

Showing Nationwide results. Enter your
for local results.
1,866 listings
  • 2014 Ford Mustang GT Coupe

    2014 Ford Mustang
    GT Coupe

    $33,990
    Fair priceFair price
    $868 Below Market
    12,728 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use only
    8cyl Manual
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    Upgraded Headlights
    Tire Pressure Warnin...
    Trip Computer
    Rear Bench Seats
    Stability Control
    +more

    Located in Boston, MA / 404 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    19 Combined MPG (15 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1ZVBP8CF8E5308091
    Stock: 2001772030
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-01-2022

  • 2020 Ford Mustang GT Coupe

    2020 Ford Mustang
    GT Coupe

    $38,990
    Fair priceFair price
    $136 Above Market
    23,136 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    8cyl Manual
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Keyless Entry/Start
    Upgraded Headlights
    Power Driver Seat
    +more

    Located in Indianapolis, IN / 466 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1FA6P8CF6L5129202
    Stock: 2001867986
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-29-2022

  • 2014 Ford Mustang GT Coupe

    2014 Ford Mustang
    GT Coupe

    $34,590
    Good priceGood price
    $1,737 Below Market
    15,206 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use only
    8cyl Manual
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    Upgraded Headlights
    Tire Pressure Warnin...
    Trip Computer
    Rear Bench Seats
    Stability Control
    +more

    Located in Milwaukee, WI / 609 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    19 Combined MPG (15 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1ZVBP8CF0E5288306
    Stock: 2001607775
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 05-23-2022

  • 2019 Ford Mustang GT Coupe

    2019 Ford Mustang
    GT Coupe

    $44,990
    Good priceGood price
    3,964 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    8cyl Manual
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Keyless Entry/Start
    Upgraded Headlights
    Power Driver Seat
    +more

    Located in Dallas, TX / 1,159 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1FA6P8CF1K5175163
    Stock: 2001955444
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-11-2022

    • 2012 Ford Mustang GT Coupe

      2012 Ford Mustang
      GT Coupe

      $32,590
      Fair priceFair price
      $899 Above Market
      10,699 miles
      No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use
      8cyl Manual
      Carvana (In-stock online)
      Delivery available*
      Tire Pressure Warnin...
      Trip Computer
      Rear Bench Seats
      Stability Control
      Aux Audio Inputs
      +more

      Located in Philadelphia, PA / 144 miles away from Ashburn, VA

      At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...

      AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

      Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

      Personal Use Only: Yes

      History Provider: AutoCheck

      Title Details: Clean Title

      Salvage Vehicle: No

      Frame Damage: No

      Theft History: No

      Lemon Status: No

      Free History Report: No

      Features and Specs:

      20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)

      Listing Information:

      VIN: 1ZVBP8CFXC5220351
      Stock: 2001890884
      Certified Pre-Owned: No
      Listed since: 07-05-2022

    • 2016 Ford Mustang GT Coupe

      2016 Ford Mustang
      GT Coupe

      $35,590
      Fair priceFair price
      $1,795 Below Market
      26,303 miles
      No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use only
      8cyl Manual
      Carvana (In-stock online)
      Delivery available*
      Back-up camera
      Bluetooth
      Keyless Entry/Start
      Upgraded Headlights
      Power Driver Seat
      +more

      Located in Oklahoma City, OK / 1,126 miles away from Ashburn, VA

      At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...

      AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

      Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

      Personal Use Only: Yes

      History Provider: AutoCheck

      Title Details: Clean Title

      Salvage Vehicle: No

      Frame Damage: No

      Theft History: No

      Lemon Status: No

      Free History Report: No

      Features and Specs:

      19 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)

      Listing Information:

      VIN: 1FA6P8CF1G5256400
      Stock: 2001473918
      Certified Pre-Owned: No
      Listed since: 07-18-2022

    • 2014 Ford Mustang GT Coupe

      2014 Ford Mustang
      GT Coupe

      $33,590
      Fair priceFair price
      $1,294 Below Market
      13,743 miles
      No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal use only
      8cyl Manual
      Carvana (In-stock online)
      Delivery available*
      Upgraded Headlights
      Tire Pressure Warnin...
      Trip Computer
      Rear Bench Seats
      Stability Control
      +more

      Located in Tampa, FL / 817 miles away from Ashburn, VA

      At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...

      AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

      Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

      Personal Use Only: Yes

      History Provider: AutoCheck

      Title Details: Clean Title

      Salvage Vehicle: No

      Frame Damage: No

      Theft History: No

      Lemon Status: No

      Free History Report: No

      Features and Specs:

      19 Combined MPG (15 City/26 Highway)

      Listing Information:

      VIN: 1ZVBP8CF3E5301338
      Stock: 2001908522
      Certified Pre-Owned: No
      Listed since: 07-13-2022

    • 2014 Ford Mustang GT Coupe

      2014 Ford Mustang
      GT Coupe

      $33,590
      Fair priceFair price
      $365 Below Market
      4,849 miles
      No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
      8cyl Automatic
      Carvana (In-stock online)
      Delivery available*
      Upgraded Headlights
      Tire Pressure Warnin...
      Trip Computer
      Rear Bench Seats
      Stability Control
      +more

      Located in Boston, MA / 404 miles away from Ashburn, VA

      At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...

      AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

      Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

      Personal Use Only: Yes

      History Provider: AutoCheck

      Title Details: Clean Title

      Salvage Vehicle: No

      Frame Damage: No

      Theft History: No

      Lemon Status: No

      Free History Report: No

      Features and Specs:

      19 Combined MPG (15 City/26 Highway)

      Listing Information:

      VIN: 1ZVBP8CF4E5309075
      Stock: 2001759085
      Certified Pre-Owned: No
      Listed since: 04-25-2022

      • 2012 Ford Mustang GT Coupe

        2012 Ford Mustang
        GT Coupe

        $27,990
        Good priceGood price
        $870 Below Market
        33,515 miles
        No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal use only
        8cyl Manual
        Carvana (In-stock online)
        Delivery available*
        Tire Pressure Warnin...
        Trip Computer
        Rear Bench Seats
        Stability Control
        Aux Audio Inputs
        +more

        Located in Jacksonville, FL / 646 miles away from Ashburn, VA

        At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...

        AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

        Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

        Personal Use Only: Yes

        History Provider: AutoCheck

        Title Details: Clean Title

        Salvage Vehicle: No

        Frame Damage: No

        Theft History: No

        Lemon Status: No

        Free History Report: No

        Features and Specs:

        20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)

        Listing Information:

        VIN: 1ZVBP8CF2C5239816
        Stock: 2001584789
        Certified Pre-Owned: No
        Listed since: 02-17-2022

      • Price Drop
        2015 Ford Mustang GT Coupe

        2015 Ford Mustang
        GT Coupe

        $32,938
        Great priceGreat price
        $8,291 Below Market
        6,354 miles
        No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
        8cyl Manual
        Monster Motors (Michigan Center, MI)
        Back-up camera
        Bluetooth
        Keyless Entry/Start
        Upgraded Headlights
        Power Driver Seat
        +more

        Located in Michigan Center, MI / 422 miles away from Ashburn, VA

        Priced to Sell! Odometer is 32347 miles below market average!Alloy Wheels, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Navigation System, Leather Seats, Remote Start, P...

        AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

        Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

        Personal Use Only: Yes

        History Provider: AutoCheck

        Title Details: Clean Title

        Salvage Vehicle: No

        Frame Damage: No

        Theft History: No

        Lemon Status: No

        Free History Report: No

        Features and Specs:

        19 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)

        Listing Information:

        VIN: 1FA6P8CF5F5378787
        Stock: MC0630
        Certified Pre-Owned: No
        Listed since: 07-09-2022

      • 2015 Ford Mustang GT Coupe

        2015 Ford Mustang
        GT Coupe

        $31,990
        Good priceGood price
        $1,950 Below Market
        43,684 miles
        No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal use
        8cyl Manual
        Carvana (In-stock online)
        Delivery available*
        Back-up camera
        Bluetooth
        Keyless Entry/Start
        Upgraded Headlights
        Power Driver Seat
        +more

        Located in Columbia, SC / 397 miles away from Ashburn, VA

        At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...

        AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

        Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

        Personal Use Only: Yes

        History Provider: AutoCheck

        Title Details: Clean Title

        Salvage Vehicle: No

        Frame Damage: No

        Theft History: No

        Lemon Status: No

        Free History Report: No

        Features and Specs:

        19 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)

        Listing Information:

        VIN: 1FA6P8CF5F5321019
        Stock: 2001683266
        Certified Pre-Owned: No
        Listed since: 06-09-2022

      • 2014 Ford Mustang GT Coupe

        2014 Ford Mustang
        GT Coupe

        $31,590
        Fair priceFair price
        $850 Below Market
        31,366 miles
        No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use only
        8cyl Manual
        Carvana (In-stock online)
        Delivery available*
        Upgraded Headlights
        Tire Pressure Warnin...
        Trip Computer
        Rear Bench Seats
        Stability Control
        +more

        Located in Shreveport, LA / 1,015 miles away from Ashburn, VA

        At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...

        AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

        Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

        Personal Use Only: Yes

        History Provider: AutoCheck

        Title Details: Clean Title

        Salvage Vehicle: No

        Frame Damage: No

        Theft History: No

        Lemon Status: No

        Free History Report: No

        Features and Specs:

        19 Combined MPG (15 City/26 Highway)

        Listing Information:

        VIN: 1ZVBP8CF8E5254890
        Stock: 2001631276
        Certified Pre-Owned: No
        Listed since: 05-24-2022

      • 2018 Ford Mustang GT Coupe

        2018 Ford Mustang
        GT Coupe

        $39,500
        Great priceGreat price
        $11,956 Below Market
        7,555 miles
        No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
        8cyl Manual
        Bob Gillingham Ford (Parma, OH)
        Back-up camera
        Bluetooth
        Keyless Entry/Start
        Upgraded Headlights
        Power Driver Seat
        +more

        Located in Parma, OH / 278 miles away from Ashburn, VA

        This is a SPECTACULAR ONE OWNER with ONLY 7,555 miles!!! This is a generously equipped Premium that features the following: Equipment Group 401A Premi...

        Dealer Review:

        The dealership was excellent to work with. Ken was great to work with and very patient with my situation as I was working with insurance. He was in communication with me and worked with me to make sure I was able to get the car. Ken Miller made it a great and easy process for me we will be back.

        AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

        Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

        Personal Use Only: Yes

        History Provider: AutoCheck

        Title Details: Clean Title

        Salvage Vehicle: No

        Frame Damage: No

        Theft History: No

        Lemon Status: No

        Free History Report: Yes

        Features and Specs:

        18 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)

        Listing Information:

        VIN: 1FA6P8CF1J5135454
        Stock: 307G22
        Certified Pre-Owned: No
        Listed since: 06-01-2022

      • 2014 Ford Mustang GT Coupe

        2014 Ford Mustang
        GT Coupe

        $25,990
        Fair priceFair price
        $1,130 Below Market
        74,160 miles
        No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use
        8cyl Manual
        Carvana (In-stock online)
        Delivery available*
        Upgraded Headlights
        Tire Pressure Warnin...
        Trip Computer
        Rear Bench Seats
        Stability Control
        +more

        Located in Washington, DC / 46 miles away from Ashburn, VA

        At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...

        AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

        Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

        Personal Use Only: Yes

        History Provider: AutoCheck

        Title Details: Clean Title

        Salvage Vehicle: No

        Frame Damage: No

        Theft History: No

        Lemon Status: No

        Free History Report: No

        Features and Specs:

        19 Combined MPG (15 City/26 Highway)

        Listing Information:

        VIN: 1ZVBP8CFXE5269181
        Stock: 2001723360
        Certified Pre-Owned: No
        Listed since: 04-19-2022

      • 2019 Ford Mustang GT Coupe

        2019 Ford Mustang
        GT Coupe

        $39,590
        Fair priceFair price
        $193 Below Market
        31,557 miles
        No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use only
        8cyl Automatic
        Carvana (In-stock online)
        Delivery available*
        Back-up camera
        Bluetooth
        Keyless Entry/Start
        Upgraded Headlights
        Power Driver Seat
        +more

        Located in Knoxville, TN / 424 miles away from Ashburn, VA

        At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...

        AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

        Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

        Personal Use Only: Yes

        History Provider: AutoCheck

        Title Details: Clean Title

        Salvage Vehicle: No

        Frame Damage: No

        Theft History: No

        Lemon Status: No

        Free History Report: No

        Features and Specs:

        18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)

        Listing Information:

        VIN: 1FA6P8CF0K5195307
        Stock: 2001814742
        Certified Pre-Owned: No
        Listed since: 05-23-2022

      • 2012 Ford Mustang GT Coupe

        2012 Ford Mustang
        GT Coupe

        $27,590
        Fair priceFair price
        $192 Below Market
        42,210 miles
        No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal use only
        8cyl Manual
        Carvana (In-stock online)
        Delivery available*
        Tire Pressure Warnin...
        Trip Computer
        Rear Bench Seats
        Stability Control
        Aux Audio Inputs
        +more

        Located in Tampa, FL / 817 miles away from Ashburn, VA

        At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...

        AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

        Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

        Personal Use Only: Yes

        History Provider: AutoCheck

        Title Details: Clean Title

        Salvage Vehicle: No

        Frame Damage: No

        Theft History: No

        Lemon Status: No

        Free History Report: No

        Features and Specs:

        20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)

        Listing Information:

        VIN: 1ZVBP8CF4C5249117
        Stock: 2001615487
        Certified Pre-Owned: No
        Listed since: 02-23-2022

      • 2014 Ford Mustang GT Coupe

        2014 Ford Mustang
        GT Coupe

        $30,990
        Fair priceFair price
        $73 Above Market
        43,617 miles
        No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
        8cyl Manual
        Carvana (In-stock online)
        Delivery available*
        Upgraded Headlights
        Tire Pressure Warnin...
        Trip Computer
        Rear Bench Seats
        Stability Control
        +more

        Located in Kansas City, MO / 915 miles away from Ashburn, VA

        At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...

        AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

        Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

        Personal Use Only: Yes

        History Provider: AutoCheck

        Title Details: Clean Title

        Salvage Vehicle: No

        Frame Damage: No

        Theft History: No

        Lemon Status: No

        Free History Report: No

        Features and Specs:

        19 Combined MPG (15 City/26 Highway)

        Listing Information:

        VIN: 1ZVBP8CF0E5271702
        Stock: 2001908832
        Certified Pre-Owned: No
        Listed since: 07-28-2022

      • 2020 Ford Mustang GT Coupe

        2020 Ford Mustang
        GT Coupe

        $39,990
        Fair priceFair price
        $1,156 Above Market
        11,619 miles
        No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
        8cyl Manual
        Carvana (In-stock online)
        Delivery available*
        Back-up camera
        Bluetooth
        Keyless Entry/Start
        Upgraded Headlights
        Power Driver Seat
        +more

        Located in Columbus, OH / 301 miles away from Ashburn, VA

        At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...

        AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

        Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

        Personal Use Only: Yes

        History Provider: AutoCheck

        Title Details: Clean Title

        Salvage Vehicle: No

        Frame Damage: No

        Theft History: No

        Lemon Status: No

        Free History Report: No

        Features and Specs:

        18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)

        Listing Information:

        VIN: 1FA6P8CF4L5184182
        Stock: 2001776662
        Certified Pre-Owned: No
        Listed since: 06-01-2022

      • 2018 Ford Mustang GT Coupe

        2018 Ford Mustang
        GT Coupe

        $34,990
        Good priceGood price
        $2,822 Below Market
        30,503 miles
        8cyl Manual
        Carvana (In-stock online)
        Delivery available*
        Back-up camera
        Bluetooth
        Keyless Entry/Start
        Upgraded Headlights
        Power Driver Seat
        +more

        Located in Las Vegas, NV / 2,057 miles away from Ashburn, VA

        AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

Features and Specs:

18 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1FA6P8CF0J5120668
Stock: 2001545288
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-11-2022

        AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

        Features and Specs:

        18 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)

        Listing Information:

        VIN: 1FA6P8CF0J5120668
        Stock: 2001545288
        Certified Pre-Owned: No
        Listed since: 02-11-2022

      • 2019 Ford Mustang GT Coupe

        2019 Ford Mustang
        GT Coupe

        $38,990
        Fair priceFair price
        $909 Below Market
        12,539 miles
        No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use only
        8cyl Manual
        Carvana (In-stock online)
        Delivery available*
        Back-up camera
        Bluetooth
        Keyless Entry/Start
        Upgraded Headlights
        Power Driver Seat
        +more

        Located in Miami, FL / 931 miles away from Ashburn, VA

        At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...

        AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

        Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

        Personal Use Only: Yes

        History Provider: AutoCheck

        Title Details: Clean Title

        Salvage Vehicle: No

        Frame Damage: No

        Theft History: No

        Lemon Status: No

        Free History Report: No

        Features and Specs:

        18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)

        Listing Information:

        VIN: 1FA6P8CFXK5161102
        Stock: 2001746535
        Certified Pre-Owned: No
        Listed since: 05-04-2022

      • 2018 Ford Mustang GT Coupe

        2018 Ford Mustang
        GT Coupe

        $37,990
        Fair priceFair price
        $893 Below Market
        19,304 miles
        8cyl Automatic
        Carvana (In-stock online)
        Delivery available*
        Back-up camera
        Bluetooth
        Navigation
        Keyless Entry/Start
        Upgraded Headlights
        +more

        Located in Memphis, TN / 736 miles away from Ashburn, VA

        AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

Features and Specs:

18 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1FA6P8CF9J5137775
Stock: 2001927675
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2022

        AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

        Features and Specs:

        18 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)

        Listing Information:

        VIN: 1FA6P8CF9J5137775
        Stock: 2001927675
        Certified Pre-Owned: No
        Listed since: 08-08-2022

