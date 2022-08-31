Located in Parma , OH / 278 miles away from Ashburn, VA

This is a SPECTACULAR ONE OWNER with ONLY 7,555 miles!!! This is a generously equipped Premium that features the following: Equipment Group 401A Premi...

Dealer Review:

The dealership was excellent to work with. Ken was great to work with and very patient with my situation as I was working with insurance. He was in communication with me and worked with me to make sure I was able to get the car. Ken Miller made it a great and easy process for me we will be back.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Personal Use Only : Yes History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : Yes

Features and Specs:

18 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1FA6P8CF1J5135454

Stock: 307G22

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-01-2022