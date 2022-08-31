Used Ford Mustang GT for Sale
- $33,990Fair price$868 Below Market12,728 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use only8cyl ManualCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*Upgraded HeadlightsTire Pressure Warnin...Trip ComputerRear Bench SeatsStability Control+more
Located in Boston, MA / 404 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
19 Combined MPG (15 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVBP8CF8E5308091
Stock: 2001772030
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2022
- $38,990Fair price$136 Above Market23,136 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only8cyl ManualCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*Back-up cameraBluetoothKeyless Entry/StartUpgraded HeadlightsPower Driver Seat+more
Located in Indianapolis, IN / 466 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FA6P8CF6L5129202
Stock: 2001867986
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2022
- $34,590Good price$1,737 Below Market15,206 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use only8cyl ManualCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*Upgraded HeadlightsTire Pressure Warnin...Trip ComputerRear Bench SeatsStability Control+more
Located in Milwaukee, WI / 609 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
19 Combined MPG (15 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVBP8CF0E5288306
Stock: 2001607775
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-23-2022
- $44,990Good price3,964 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only8cyl ManualCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*Back-up cameraBluetoothKeyless Entry/StartUpgraded HeadlightsPower Driver Seat+more
Located in Dallas, TX / 1,159 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FA6P8CF1K5175163
Stock: 2001955444
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2022
- $32,590Fair price$899 Above Market10,699 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use8cyl ManualCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*Tire Pressure Warnin...Trip ComputerRear Bench SeatsStability ControlAux Audio Inputs+more
Located in Philadelphia, PA / 144 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVBP8CFXC5220351
Stock: 2001890884
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-05-2022
- $35,590Fair price$1,795 Below Market26,303 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use only8cyl ManualCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*Back-up cameraBluetoothKeyless Entry/StartUpgraded HeadlightsPower Driver Seat+more
Located in Oklahoma City, OK / 1,126 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
19 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FA6P8CF1G5256400
Stock: 2001473918
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2022
- $33,590Fair price$1,294 Below Market13,743 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal use only8cyl ManualCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*Upgraded HeadlightsTire Pressure Warnin...Trip ComputerRear Bench SeatsStability Control+more
Located in Tampa, FL / 817 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
19 Combined MPG (15 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVBP8CF3E5301338
Stock: 2001908522
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2022
- $33,590Fair price$365 Below Market4,849 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only8cyl AutomaticCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*Upgraded HeadlightsTire Pressure Warnin...Trip ComputerRear Bench SeatsStability Control+more
Located in Boston, MA / 404 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
19 Combined MPG (15 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVBP8CF4E5309075
Stock: 2001759085
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-25-2022
- $27,990Good price$870 Below Market33,515 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal use only8cyl ManualCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*Tire Pressure Warnin...Trip ComputerRear Bench SeatsStability ControlAux Audio Inputs+more
Located in Jacksonville, FL / 646 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVBP8CF2C5239816
Stock: 2001584789
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-17-2022
- $32,938Great price$8,291 Below Market6,354 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only8cyl ManualMonster Motors (Michigan Center, MI)Back-up cameraBluetoothKeyless Entry/StartUpgraded HeadlightsPower Driver Seat+more
Located in Michigan Center, MI / 422 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Priced to Sell! Odometer is 32347 miles below market average!Alloy Wheels, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Navigation System, Leather Seats, Remote Start, P...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
19 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FA6P8CF5F5378787
Stock: MC0630
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2022
- $31,990Good price$1,950 Below Market43,684 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal use8cyl ManualCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*Back-up cameraBluetoothKeyless Entry/StartUpgraded HeadlightsPower Driver Seat+more
Located in Columbia, SC / 397 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
19 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FA6P8CF5F5321019
Stock: 2001683266
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-09-2022
- $31,590Fair price$850 Below Market31,366 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use only8cyl ManualCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*Upgraded HeadlightsTire Pressure Warnin...Trip ComputerRear Bench SeatsStability Control+more
Located in Shreveport, LA / 1,015 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
19 Combined MPG (15 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVBP8CF8E5254890
Stock: 2001631276
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-24-2022
- $39,500Great price$11,956 Below Market7,555 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only8cyl ManualBob Gillingham Ford (Parma, OH)Back-up cameraBluetoothKeyless Entry/StartUpgraded HeadlightsPower Driver Seat+more
Located in Parma, OH / 278 miles away from Ashburn, VA
This is a SPECTACULAR ONE OWNER with ONLY 7,555 miles!!! This is a generously equipped Premium that features the following: Equipment Group 401A Premi...
Dealer Review:
The dealership was excellent to work with. Ken was great to work with and very patient with my situation as I was working with insurance. He was in communication with me and worked with me to make sure I was able to get the car. Ken Miller made it a great and easy process for me we will be back.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: Yes
Features and Specs:
18 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FA6P8CF1J5135454
Stock: 307G22
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-01-2022
- $25,990Fair price$1,130 Below Market74,160 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use8cyl ManualCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*Upgraded HeadlightsTire Pressure Warnin...Trip ComputerRear Bench SeatsStability Control+more
Located in Washington, DC / 46 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
19 Combined MPG (15 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVBP8CFXE5269181
Stock: 2001723360
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-19-2022
- $39,590Fair price$193 Below Market31,557 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use only8cyl AutomaticCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*Back-up cameraBluetoothKeyless Entry/StartUpgraded HeadlightsPower Driver Seat+more
Located in Knoxville, TN / 424 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FA6P8CF0K5195307
Stock: 2001814742
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-23-2022
- $27,590Fair price$192 Below Market42,210 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal use only8cyl ManualCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*Tire Pressure Warnin...Trip ComputerRear Bench SeatsStability ControlAux Audio Inputs+more
Located in Tampa, FL / 817 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVBP8CF4C5249117
Stock: 2001615487
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-23-2022
- $30,990Fair price$73 Above Market43,617 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only8cyl ManualCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*Upgraded HeadlightsTire Pressure Warnin...Trip ComputerRear Bench SeatsStability Control+more
Located in Kansas City, MO / 915 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
19 Combined MPG (15 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVBP8CF0E5271702
Stock: 2001908832
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2022
- $39,990Fair price$1,156 Above Market11,619 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only8cyl ManualCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*Back-up cameraBluetoothKeyless Entry/StartUpgraded HeadlightsPower Driver Seat+more
Located in Columbus, OH / 301 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FA6P8CF4L5184182
Stock: 2001776662
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-01-2022
- $34,990Good price$2,822 Below Market30,503 miles8cyl ManualCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*Back-up cameraBluetoothKeyless Entry/StartUpgraded HeadlightsPower Driver Seat+more
Located in Las Vegas, NV / 2,057 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
18 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FA6P8CF0J5120668
Stock: 2001545288
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-11-2022
- $38,990Fair price$909 Below Market12,539 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use only8cyl ManualCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*Back-up cameraBluetoothKeyless Entry/StartUpgraded HeadlightsPower Driver Seat+more
Located in Miami, FL / 931 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FA6P8CFXK5161102
Stock: 2001746535
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-04-2022
- $37,990Fair price$893 Below Market19,304 miles8cyl AutomaticCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*Back-up cameraBluetoothNavigationKeyless Entry/StartUpgraded Headlights+more
Located in Memphis, TN / 736 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
18 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FA6P8CF9J5137775
Stock: 2001927675
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2022
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.