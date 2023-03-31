Skip to main content

Used Acura TLX Type S for Sale

24 listings
  • 2021 Acura TLX Type S

    2021 Acura TLX
    Type S Sedan

    $53,990
    Great priceGreat price
    $1,438 Below Market
    16,491 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    6cyl Automatic
    Gettel Acura (Sarasota, FL)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Sarasota, FL / 862 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    **LOWEST ONLINE PRICING INCLUDES $1,000 TRADE-IN CREDIT, **ACURA CERTIFIED, **CLEAN CARFAX REPORT, **BLUETOOTH, **NAVIGATION SYSTEM, **PREMIUM LEATHER...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 19UUB7F02MA001020
    Stock: 3P8676
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-16-2022

  • Certified 2021 Acura TLX Type S

    Certified 2021 Acura TLX
    Type S Sedan

    $57,000
    Good priceGood price
    $1,490 Below Market
    6,646 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use
    6cyl Automatic
    Ed Martin Acura (Indianapolis, IN)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Indianapolis, IN / 464 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    **Another 1-Owner Ed Martin Acura Vehicle**, **Leather Seats**, **Turn By Turn Navigation**, **Acura Certified**, **Bought Here Serviced Here**, **Blu...

    Dealer Review:

    This dealership is a joke like most of the others. We agreed upon a price. I was supposed to come in to sign papers. Then they increased the price. Unscrupulous and dishonest. Very frequently used trick by car dealerships. Don’t fall for it!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 19UUB7F07MA000235
    Stock: 3A7331
    Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
    Listed since: 06-14-2022

  • 2021 Acura TLX Type S

    2021 Acura TLX
    Type S Sedan

    $54,996
    Fair priceFair price
    $479 Below Market
    16,215 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    6cyl Automatic
    Kendall Subaru (Eugene, OR)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Eugene, OR / 2,353 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Contact Kendall Subaru today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2021 Acura TLX Type S. Today's luxury vehicle is not just about opulence....

    Dealer Review:

    The Salesman TJ AMES is super helpful person . We were trade in our car he made the process very smooth and fast . He delivered the new car to us two days earlier the date he was told. He done a good job we were happy to work with him. So highly highly highly recommended. Thank you again TJ Ames

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 19UUB7F03MA000121
    Stock: S25656A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-08-2022

  • 2021 Acura TLX Type S

    2021 Acura TLX
    Type S Sedan

    $55,995
    Good priceGood price
    $731 Below Market
    8,915 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    6cyl Automatic
    Towne Ford (Orchard Park, NY)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Orchard Park, NY / 268 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. 2021 Acura TLX Type S SH-AWD 3.0L 6-Cylinder DOHC 24V 10-Speed Automatic AWD Well Equipped with, Acura Navigation Sy...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 19UUB7F06MA000811
    Stock: BB22474A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-30-2022

  • 2021 Acura TLX Type S

    2021 Acura TLX
    Type S Sedan

    $56,975
    Fair priceFair price
    $712 Above Market
    11,618 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use
    6cyl Automatic
    Acura Of Bay Shore (Bay Shore, NY)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Bay Shore, NY / 254 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    CARFAX 1-Owner, GREAT MILES 11,618! Modern Steel Metallic exterior and Red interior. Navigation, Sunroof, Heated/Cooled Leather Seats, iPod/MP3 Input,...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 19UUB7F05MA001285
    Stock: T16060
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-22-2022

  • 2021 Acura TLX Type S

    2021 Acura TLX
    Type S Sedan

    $54,124
    Fair priceFair price
    $0 Below Market
    6,807 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    6cyl Automatic
    Volkswagen of Bloomington Normal (Normal, IL)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Normal, IL / 617 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    2021 Acura TLX Type S SH-AWD Tiger Eye Pearl *BLUETOOTH, *BACKUP CAMERA, *REAR VIEW CAMERA, *SUNROOF/MOONROOF, *LEATHER, *PANORAMIC ROOF, *HEATED SEAT...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 19UUB7F06MA001747
    Stock: B947AA
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 04-19-2022

  • Certified 2021 Acura TLX Type S

    Certified 2021 Acura TLX
    Type S Sedan

    $59,998
    4,640 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    6cyl Automatic
    Piazza Acura of West Chester (West Chester, PA)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in West Chester, PA / 119 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    CARFAX One-Owner. ACURA FACTORY CERTIFIED!, SUNROOF / MOONROOF!, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, BLUE TOOTH HANDS FREE, SIRIUS XM, BLIND SPOT MONITORING SYSTEM, ...

    Dealer Review:

    Buyer Beware : purchased leased vehicle. Misquotes from Angela elevated fees and double dipping ...Go anywhere else please...as even “sales manager” Moe was rude and defensive. Seemed happy to lose a valuable customer!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 19UUB7F03MA001320
    Stock: FP6053
    Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
    Listed since: 05-09-2022

  • Certified 2022 Acura TLX Type S

    Certified 2022 Acura TLX
    Type S Sedan

    $57,395
    2,601 miles
    No accidents, Personal use only
    6cyl Automatic
    Key Acura of Portsmouth (Portsmouth, NH)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Portsmouth, NH / 446 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    2022 Acura TLX Type S w/Performance Tire Type S w/Performance Tire This TLX Type S is nicely equipped with 17 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brake...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 19UUB7F97NA001496
    Stock: P9763
    Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
    Listed since: 08-02-2022

  • Certified 2021 Acura TLX Type S

    Certified 2021 Acura TLX
    Type S Sedan

    $59,890
    8,639 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    6cyl Automatic
    Joe Rizza Acura (Orland Park, IL)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Orland Park, IL / 572 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Clean CARFAX. Certified. 2021 Acura TLX Tiger Eye Pearl Type S SH-AWD AWD 10-Speed Automatic 3.0L 6-Cylinder DOHC 24VAll of our vehicles are researche...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 19UUB7F01MA001025
    Stock: APT1217
    Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
    Listed since: 06-01-2022

  • New Listing
    2021 Acura TLX Type S

    2021 Acura TLX
    Type S Sedan

    $56,991
    7,908 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    6cyl Automatic
    BMW of Riverside (Riverside, CA)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Riverside, CA / 2,228 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    New Price! **CARFAX ONE OWNER**, LOW MILES!, MP3, BLUETOOTH, LOCAL TRADE*, LOCAL SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA CAR*, Acura Navigation System w/3D View, Exterior...

    Dealer Review:

    A few days ago, I went to BWM of Riverside to check out the i4. After a couple week of doing research on this car I was very interested in purchasing one. I will start off by saying it was mine and my boyfriends day off, so we were dressed really casual. When we got to the dealership Luis came out to greet us and noticed our interest in the i4. My first expression of Luis is that he wasn’t too interested in helping us and not very enthusiastic. We went for a test drive in the i4M50 my first choice and we loved it. Luis explained to us that the one we were driving was not for sale and that it’s pretty much impossible to get one. He then told us that they had an i4 e-drive 40 available, in which I was also impressed with. At the point of our return my daughter was getting very tired and grumpy because it was hot and we had been looking at cars all day. So I wanted to head home even though we were serious about purchasing one. Luis asked me before we left what car I had because I was mentioning I needed to sell my current car. When I told him I owned a Honda he quickly responded that the manager would give me almost nothing for it if they were interested and I was better taking it to Carvana. Kinda strange to get that response from a dealership. When Luis said let’s run some numbers I explained that my daughter was tired but that I would give him my info so he can send me numbers and we can talk further. I gave him both my email and phone number, unfortunately he never contacted me. I felt like he judged us by our casual clothing and the fact that I owned a Honda and didn’t take us serious. Why else would he not take the opportunity to sell a $70,000 car? This was such a let down because it has been a dream of mine to own a BMW since I was a teenager. Fast forward to 20 years later my dream was going to become reality but Luis didn’t take the opportunity to sell me the car. BMW of Riverside won’t be getting my money because I will find another i4 somewhere else. If his decision to not reach out to me was based on appearance and my current car shame on you because I can afford that car. I forgot to mention, Luis told us that the dealership tact’s on $15,000 to the sticker price. That is absolutely insane!!! That is such a ridiculously high markup. Thanks for nothing BMW of Riverside

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: Yes

    Features and Specs:

    21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 19UUB7F01MA001655
    Stock: 22B5058A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-13-2022

  • Certified 2021 Acura TLX Type S

    Certified 2021 Acura TLX
    Type S Sedan

    $54,490
    14,190 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    6cyl Automatic
    Rick Case Acura (Plantation, FL)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Plantation, FL / 907 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Leather Seating, Local Trade, Power Moonroof, Reverse Sensing, RainSensing Wipers, Bluetooth, AWD, Not a Rental, Non -...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 19UUB7F92MA001937
    Stock: TTMA001937
    Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
    Listed since: 08-01-2022

  • 2022 Acura TLX Type S

    2022 Acura TLX
    Type S Sedan

    $54,980
    597 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    6cyl Automatic
    Volkswagen of Naples (Naples, FL)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Naples, FL / 924 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Recent Arrival!Platinum White Pearl 2022 Acura TLX Type S SH-AWD 3.0L 6-Cylinder DOHC 24V 10-Speed Automatic AWDPush button start, LED Daytime Running...

    Dealer Review:

    I deal with this dealership since 2012 and my guy over there is Kyle Harsh , he is the best sales consultant i ever met ,so knowledgeable , caring , professional and he is the best ever in all Vw SWFL , the dealership all in all is super great , I bought 5 cars in less than 10 years, and guess what 2 of them while i mover from Naples to Orlando , guess why ??? Because this incredible Guy , Kyle Harsh. Thank you so much Vw Naples I appreciate your help Kyle Harsh 🙏

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 19UUB7F03NA001142
    Stock: 16082A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-13-2022

  • New Listing
    2021 Acura TLX Type S

    2021 Acura TLX
    Type S Sedan

    $56,987
    9,494 miles
    6cyl Automatic
    Toyota of Richardson (Richardson, TX)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Richardson, TX / 1,151 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Recent Arrival! 2021 Acura TLX Type S SH-AWD CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. PRICED TO SAVE YOU TIME AND MONEY!!

    Dealer Review:

    Strongly not recommended I recently looked for RAV4 on the Internet, and their sales contacted me by text. We sent a lot of texts and reached a deal. So I made an appointment at the weekend there. After arriving there, the price was not the price they mentioned in the text, not even close. I showed them the text, they just refused to acknowledge the price was made by them. They even told you if it was IMPOSSIBLE prices. They are used to give cheap prices to trick you to there and defraud your personal information. They are just a bunch of scammers and they are very dishonest and service attitude is very bad. Even the water is not given when I arrived there. There are many friendly dealers in Dallas area. Obviously, it is not one of them. STRONGLY not recommended. Pls don't waste your contact with this dealer.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 19UUB7F03MA000930
    Stock: MA000930
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-12-2022

  • New Listing
    2021 Acura TLX Type S

    2021 Acura TLX
    Type S Sedan

    $50,840
    Not provided
    6cyl Automatic
    Larry H. Miller Hyundai Peoria (Peoria, AZ)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Peoria, AZ / 1,958 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Boasts 25 Highway MPG and 19 City MPG! This Acura TLX delivers a Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded V-6 3.0 L engine powering this Automatic transmiss...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 19UUB7F0XMA000178
    Stock: 000178
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-16-2022

  • 2021 Acura TLX Type S

    2021 Acura TLX
    Type S Sedan

    $54,500
    Great priceGreat price
    $3,108 Below Market
    3,767 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    6cyl Automatic
    Open Road Acura of Wayne (Wayne, NJ)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Wayne, NJ / 215 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Dealer Review:

    They renege on the terms of a deal at the last minute. Salesperson Josh Bailey totally uninterested. Didn't take me through any of the features of the car. Just sales manager was arrogant. I submitted proof of their agreement to split the cost of a spare to the Acura Client Service Group and they totally ignored the unethical behavior of Open Road and the written proof I provided. Go to Park Avenue Acura or DCH instead.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 19UUB7F09MA001029
    Stock: 32208A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • 2021 Acura TLX Type S
    Stock photo © EVOX Images **

    2021 Acura TLX
    Type S Sedan

    $56,655
    Fair priceFair price
    $297 Above Market
    11,064 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    6cyl Automatic
    Koch Volkswagen (Easton, PA)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Easton, PA / 164 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    ***CLEAN CARFAX, 1 Owner!, INCLUDES PREPAID MAINTENANCE, AND KOCH 33'S EXCLUSIVE UNLIMITED TIME/100000 MILE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, Apple CarPlay/Android...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 19UUB7F01MA000750
    Stock: V22334A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • New Listing
    2021 Acura TLX Type S
    Stock photo © EVOX Images **

    2021 Acura TLX
    Type S Sedan

    $57,950
    Fair priceFair price
    $877 Above Market
    6,889 miles
    6cyl Automatic
    McGrath Acura of Downtown Chicago (Chicago, IL)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Chicago, IL / 570 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2021 Acura TLX Type S SH-AWD Platinum White Pearl 4D Sedan AWD 3.0L 6-Cylinder DOHC 24V **ACCIDENT FRE...

    Dealer Review:

    WARNING ! SCAM! Excessive prep dealer's fee added to the price of the car ( in my case1295.00). Internet price is a scam ! This is only to get you to their door. Then they add ridicules high dealer hidden fee for vacuum and washing your car. Fee what is already included in the price of the car and which is reimbursed by manufacturer to the dealer. You don't have to pay it again. They will manipulate you so you will never see this fee, or you will never ask them what it is. The worst car purchase experience. This is my third purchase of Acura and 2 dealers before never charged me this "prep fee". I had ILX, RDX and recently I purchased TLX. This was first purchase in Acura downtown Chicago. First, last, and NEVER AGAIN ! Ryan the manager was arrogant, unpleasant to deal with and very manipulative. I drove over 30 miles to this dealership only because I saw on internet very good price of the car. This is how they get you. They will never mention to you that to the price they will add "excessive prep fee" so it doesn't make price of the car attractive anymore. This fee is mixed up with other fees like state tax and state fees. In my case they charged me additional 1295.00 to the price of the car for vacuum and washing the car. Fee apply to Luke/Mike and Ryan. They even didn't buy the full tank of gas for 1295 only half a tank. This is a joke ! The only part of the contract, where you can see the numbers and this hidden fee, is signed on the tablet and your signature is copy/paste under numbers. Luke made sure that we would not see the numbers. We only saw big signature filed on the tablet, but no numbers. They are making sure that you will not see it before you sign. Please before you sign the contract ask them to remove this excessive fee !!! This is scam ! You don't have to pay it ! Very bad experience overall. Car is great.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 19UUB7F00MA000402
    Stock: PT4166
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-16-2022

  • New Listing
    2021 Acura TLX Type S

    2021 Acura TLX
    Type S Sedan

    Not Priced
    15,995 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    6cyl Automatic
    Kunes Country Ford Lincoln (Sterling, IL)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Sterling, IL / 670 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    No Fear Certified Pre Owned 2021 Acura TLX Type S with Performance Tires, NAVIGATION, ADAPTIVE CRUISE, REMOTE START, HEATED/COOLED SEATS, SUNROOF, REA...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 19UUB7F90MA001192
    Stock: 10T524A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-12-2022

  • 2021 Acura TLX Type S
    Stock photo © EVOX Images **

    2021 Acura TLX
    Type S Sedan

    $55,900
    1,349 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use
    6cyl Automatic
    Doral Acura (Doral, FL)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Doral, FL / 931 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    GREAT MILES 1,349! Type S w/Performance Tire trim, Platinum White Pearl exterior and Red interior. Heated Leather Seats, Navigation, Moonroof, Aluminu...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 19UUB7F99MA000302
    Stock: 49070A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-27-2022

  • New Listing
    2021 Acura TLX Type S

    2021 Acura TLX
    Type S Sedan

    Not Priced
    8,921 miles
    6cyl Automatic
    Bill Vince's Bridgewater Acura (Bridgewater, NJ)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Bridgewater, NJ / 187 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Acura Certified, Type S, NSX Style Y Spoke Wheels, SH-AWD, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Low Miles, 18 others to choose from, Great financing and extend...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 19UUB7F95MA001009
    Stock: P17618
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • 2022 Acura TLX Type S
    Stock photo © EVOX Images **

    2022 Acura TLX
    Type S

    $58,990
    5,178 miles
    No accidents, Personal use only
    6cyl AUTOMATIC
    Jim Hudson Lexus of Augusta (Augusta, GA)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Augusta, GA / 459 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Title information not provided

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 19UUB7F92NA001342
    Stock: RP1426
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

