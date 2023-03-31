Used Acura TLX Type S for Sale
- $53,990Great price$1,438 Below Market16,491 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only6cyl AutomaticGettel Acura (Sarasota, FL)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Sarasota, FL / 862 miles away from Ashburn, VA
**LOWEST ONLINE PRICING INCLUDES $1,000 TRADE-IN CREDIT, **ACURA CERTIFIED, **CLEAN CARFAX REPORT, **BLUETOOTH, **NAVIGATION SYSTEM, **PREMIUM LEATHER...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUB7F02MA001020
Stock: 3P8676
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-16-2022
- $57,000Good price$1,490 Below Market6,646 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use6cyl AutomaticEd Martin Acura (Indianapolis, IN)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Indianapolis, IN / 464 miles away from Ashburn, VA
**Another 1-Owner Ed Martin Acura Vehicle**, **Leather Seats**, **Turn By Turn Navigation**, **Acura Certified**, **Bought Here Serviced Here**, **Blu...
Dealer Review:
This dealership is a joke like most of the others. We agreed upon a price. I was supposed to come in to sign papers. Then they increased the price. Unscrupulous and dishonest. Very frequently used trick by car dealerships. Don’t fall for it!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUB7F07MA000235
Stock: 3A7331
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-14-2022
- $54,996Fair price$479 Below Market16,215 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only6cyl AutomaticKendall Subaru (Eugene, OR)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Eugene, OR / 2,353 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Contact Kendall Subaru today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2021 Acura TLX Type S. Today's luxury vehicle is not just about opulence....
Dealer Review:
The Salesman TJ AMES is super helpful person . We were trade in our car he made the process very smooth and fast . He delivered the new car to us two days earlier the date he was told. He done a good job we were happy to work with him. So highly highly highly recommended. Thank you again TJ Ames
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUB7F03MA000121
Stock: S25656A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2022
- $55,995Good price$731 Below Market8,915 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only6cyl AutomaticTowne Ford (Orchard Park, NY)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Orchard Park, NY / 268 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. 2021 Acura TLX Type S SH-AWD 3.0L 6-Cylinder DOHC 24V 10-Speed Automatic AWD Well Equipped with, Acura Navigation Sy...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUB7F06MA000811
Stock: BB22474A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2022
- Advertisement4 Offers Near 201472022 Acura TLX$37,700starting MSRP
View OffersAcura.comEdmunds data shows offers may be available near you.
- 6 Colors
- 2 Trims
- $56,975Fair price$712 Above Market11,618 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use6cyl AutomaticAcura Of Bay Shore (Bay Shore, NY)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Bay Shore, NY / 254 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CARFAX 1-Owner, GREAT MILES 11,618! Modern Steel Metallic exterior and Red interior. Navigation, Sunroof, Heated/Cooled Leather Seats, iPod/MP3 Input,...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUB7F05MA001285
Stock: T16060
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2022
- $54,124Fair price$0 Below Market6,807 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal use only6cyl AutomaticVolkswagen of Bloomington Normal (Normal, IL)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Normal, IL / 617 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2021 Acura TLX Type S SH-AWD Tiger Eye Pearl *BLUETOOTH, *BACKUP CAMERA, *REAR VIEW CAMERA, *SUNROOF/MOONROOF, *LEATHER, *PANORAMIC ROOF, *HEATED SEAT...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUB7F06MA001747
Stock: B947AA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-19-2022
- 4,640 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only6cyl AutomaticPiazza Acura of West Chester (West Chester, PA)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in West Chester, PA / 119 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CARFAX One-Owner. ACURA FACTORY CERTIFIED!, SUNROOF / MOONROOF!, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, BLUE TOOTH HANDS FREE, SIRIUS XM, BLIND SPOT MONITORING SYSTEM, ...
Dealer Review:
Buyer Beware : purchased leased vehicle. Misquotes from Angela elevated fees and double dipping ...Go anywhere else please...as even “sales manager” Moe was rude and defensive. Seemed happy to lose a valuable customer!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUB7F03MA001320
Stock: FP6053
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 05-09-2022
- 2,601 milesNo accidents, Personal use only6cyl AutomaticKey Acura of Portsmouth (Portsmouth, NH)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Portsmouth, NH / 446 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2022 Acura TLX Type S w/Performance Tire Type S w/Performance Tire This TLX Type S is nicely equipped with 17 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brake...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUB7F97NA001496
Stock: P9763
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-02-2022
- Advertisement4 Offers Near 201472022 Acura TLX$37,700starting MSRP
View OffersAcura.comEdmunds data shows offers may be available near you.
- 6 Colors
- 2 Trims
- 8,639 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only6cyl AutomaticJoe Rizza Acura (Orland Park, IL)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Orland Park, IL / 572 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Clean CARFAX. Certified. 2021 Acura TLX Tiger Eye Pearl Type S SH-AWD AWD 10-Speed Automatic 3.0L 6-Cylinder DOHC 24VAll of our vehicles are researche...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUB7F01MA001025
Stock: APT1217
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-01-2022
- $56,9917,908 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only6cyl AutomaticBMW of Riverside (Riverside, CA)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Riverside, CA / 2,228 miles away from Ashburn, VA
New Price! **CARFAX ONE OWNER**, LOW MILES!, MP3, BLUETOOTH, LOCAL TRADE*, LOCAL SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA CAR*, Acura Navigation System w/3D View, Exterior...
Dealer Review:
A few days ago, I went to BWM of Riverside to check out the i4. After a couple week of doing research on this car I was very interested in purchasing one. I will start off by saying it was mine and my boyfriends day off, so we were dressed really casual. When we got to the dealership Luis came out to greet us and noticed our interest in the i4. My first expression of Luis is that he wasn’t too interested in helping us and not very enthusiastic. We went for a test drive in the i4M50 my first choice and we loved it. Luis explained to us that the one we were driving was not for sale and that it’s pretty much impossible to get one. He then told us that they had an i4 e-drive 40 available, in which I was also impressed with. At the point of our return my daughter was getting very tired and grumpy because it was hot and we had been looking at cars all day. So I wanted to head home even though we were serious about purchasing one. Luis asked me before we left what car I had because I was mentioning I needed to sell my current car. When I told him I owned a Honda he quickly responded that the manager would give me almost nothing for it if they were interested and I was better taking it to Carvana. Kinda strange to get that response from a dealership. When Luis said let’s run some numbers I explained that my daughter was tired but that I would give him my info so he can send me numbers and we can talk further. I gave him both my email and phone number, unfortunately he never contacted me. I felt like he judged us by our casual clothing and the fact that I owned a Honda and didn’t take us serious. Why else would he not take the opportunity to sell a $70,000 car? This was such a let down because it has been a dream of mine to own a BMW since I was a teenager. Fast forward to 20 years later my dream was going to become reality but Luis didn’t take the opportunity to sell me the car. BMW of Riverside won’t be getting my money because I will find another i4 somewhere else. If his decision to not reach out to me was based on appearance and my current car shame on you because I can afford that car. I forgot to mention, Luis told us that the dealership tact’s on $15,000 to the sticker price. That is absolutely insane!!! That is such a ridiculously high markup. Thanks for nothing BMW of Riverside
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: Yes
Features and Specs:
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUB7F01MA001655
Stock: 22B5058A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2022
- 14,190 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only6cyl AutomaticRick Case Acura (Plantation, FL)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Plantation, FL / 907 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Leather Seating, Local Trade, Power Moonroof, Reverse Sensing, RainSensing Wipers, Bluetooth, AWD, Not a Rental, Non -...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUB7F92MA001937
Stock: TTMA001937
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-01-2022
- $54,980597 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only6cyl AutomaticVolkswagen of Naples (Naples, FL)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Naples, FL / 924 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Recent Arrival!Platinum White Pearl 2022 Acura TLX Type S SH-AWD 3.0L 6-Cylinder DOHC 24V 10-Speed Automatic AWDPush button start, LED Daytime Running...
Dealer Review:
I deal with this dealership since 2012 and my guy over there is Kyle Harsh , he is the best sales consultant i ever met ,so knowledgeable , caring , professional and he is the best ever in all Vw SWFL , the dealership all in all is super great , I bought 5 cars in less than 10 years, and guess what 2 of them while i mover from Naples to Orlando , guess why ??? Because this incredible Guy , Kyle Harsh. Thank you so much Vw Naples I appreciate your help Kyle Harsh 🙏
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUB7F03NA001142
Stock: 16082A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2022
- $56,9879,494 miles6cyl AutomaticToyota of Richardson (Richardson, TX)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Richardson, TX / 1,151 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Recent Arrival! 2021 Acura TLX Type S SH-AWD CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. PRICED TO SAVE YOU TIME AND MONEY!!
Dealer Review:
Strongly not recommended I recently looked for RAV4 on the Internet, and their sales contacted me by text. We sent a lot of texts and reached a deal. So I made an appointment at the weekend there. After arriving there, the price was not the price they mentioned in the text, not even close. I showed them the text, they just refused to acknowledge the price was made by them. They even told you if it was IMPOSSIBLE prices. They are used to give cheap prices to trick you to there and defraud your personal information. They are just a bunch of scammers and they are very dishonest and service attitude is very bad. Even the water is not given when I arrived there. There are many friendly dealers in Dallas area. Obviously, it is not one of them. STRONGLY not recommended. Pls don't waste your contact with this dealer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUB7F03MA000930
Stock: MA000930
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2022
- $50,840Not provided6cyl AutomaticLarry H. Miller Hyundai Peoria (Peoria, AZ)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Peoria, AZ / 1,958 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Boasts 25 Highway MPG and 19 City MPG! This Acura TLX delivers a Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded V-6 3.0 L engine powering this Automatic transmiss...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUB7F0XMA000178
Stock: 000178
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-16-2022
- $54,500Great price$3,108 Below Market3,767 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only6cyl AutomaticOpen Road Acura of Wayne (Wayne, NJ)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Wayne, NJ / 215 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Dealer Review:
They renege on the terms of a deal at the last minute. Salesperson Josh Bailey totally uninterested. Didn't take me through any of the features of the car. Just sales manager was arrogant. I submitted proof of their agreement to split the cost of a spare to the Acura Client Service Group and they totally ignored the unethical behavior of Open Road and the written proof I provided. Go to Park Avenue Acura or DCH instead.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUB7F09MA001029
Stock: 32208A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $56,655Fair price$297 Above Market11,064 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only6cyl AutomaticKoch Volkswagen (Easton, PA)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Easton, PA / 164 miles away from Ashburn, VA
***CLEAN CARFAX, 1 Owner!, INCLUDES PREPAID MAINTENANCE, AND KOCH 33'S EXCLUSIVE UNLIMITED TIME/100000 MILE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, Apple CarPlay/Android...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUB7F01MA000750
Stock: V22334A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $57,950Fair price$877 Above Market6,889 miles6cyl AutomaticMcGrath Acura of Downtown Chicago (Chicago, IL)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Chicago, IL / 570 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2021 Acura TLX Type S SH-AWD Platinum White Pearl 4D Sedan AWD 3.0L 6-Cylinder DOHC 24V **ACCIDENT FRE...
Dealer Review:
WARNING ! SCAM! Excessive prep dealer's fee added to the price of the car ( in my case1295.00). Internet price is a scam ! This is only to get you to their door. Then they add ridicules high dealer hidden fee for vacuum and washing your car. Fee what is already included in the price of the car and which is reimbursed by manufacturer to the dealer. You don't have to pay it again. They will manipulate you so you will never see this fee, or you will never ask them what it is. The worst car purchase experience. This is my third purchase of Acura and 2 dealers before never charged me this "prep fee". I had ILX, RDX and recently I purchased TLX. This was first purchase in Acura downtown Chicago. First, last, and NEVER AGAIN ! Ryan the manager was arrogant, unpleasant to deal with and very manipulative. I drove over 30 miles to this dealership only because I saw on internet very good price of the car. This is how they get you. They will never mention to you that to the price they will add "excessive prep fee" so it doesn't make price of the car attractive anymore. This fee is mixed up with other fees like state tax and state fees. In my case they charged me additional 1295.00 to the price of the car for vacuum and washing the car. Fee apply to Luke/Mike and Ryan. They even didn't buy the full tank of gas for 1295 only half a tank. This is a joke ! The only part of the contract, where you can see the numbers and this hidden fee, is signed on the tablet and your signature is copy/paste under numbers. Luke made sure that we would not see the numbers. We only saw big signature filed on the tablet, but no numbers. They are making sure that you will not see it before you sign. Please before you sign the contract ask them to remove this excessive fee !!! This is scam ! You don't have to pay it ! Very bad experience overall. Car is great.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUB7F00MA000402
Stock: PT4166
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-16-2022
- Not Priced15,995 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only6cyl AutomaticKunes Country Ford Lincoln (Sterling, IL)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Sterling, IL / 670 miles away from Ashburn, VA
No Fear Certified Pre Owned 2021 Acura TLX Type S with Performance Tires, NAVIGATION, ADAPTIVE CRUISE, REMOTE START, HEATED/COOLED SEATS, SUNROOF, REA...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUB7F90MA001192
Stock: 10T524A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2022
- $55,9001,349 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use6cyl AutomaticDoral Acura (Doral, FL)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Doral, FL / 931 miles away from Ashburn, VA
GREAT MILES 1,349! Type S w/Performance Tire trim, Platinum White Pearl exterior and Red interior. Heated Leather Seats, Navigation, Moonroof, Aluminu...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUB7F99MA000302
Stock: 49070A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-27-2022
- Not Priced8,921 miles6cyl AutomaticBill Vince's Bridgewater Acura (Bridgewater, NJ)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Bridgewater, NJ / 187 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Acura Certified, Type S, NSX Style Y Spoke Wheels, SH-AWD, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Low Miles, 18 others to choose from, Great financing and extend...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUB7F95MA001009
Stock: P17618
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $58,9905,178 milesNo accidents, Personal use only6cyl AUTOMATICJim Hudson Lexus of Augusta (Augusta, GA)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Augusta, GA / 459 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title information not provided
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUB7F92NA001342
Stock: RP1426
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Related Acura TLX info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Toyota RAV4 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Ford F-150 2015
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2015
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2017
- Used Mazda CX-5
- Used Honda Civic 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Ford F-150
- 2020 Honda Civic
- 2020 Toyota RAV4
- Honda Accord 2020
- 2020 Honda CR-V
- 2020 Ford Mustang
- 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- 2020 Wrangler
- 2020 Camry
- 2020 Charger
Vehicle rankings by type
Lease deals by make
- Ford Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Lease Deals
- Toyota Lease Deals
- Ram Lease Deals
- Subaru Lease Deals
- Audi Lease Deals
- Jeep Lease Deals
- BMW Lease Deals
- Buick Lease Deals
- Volkswagen Lease Deals
Lease deals by model
- Chevrolet Blazer Lease Deals
- Jeep Wrangler Lease Deals
- Ford Mustang Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Corvette Lease Deals
- Kia Telluride Lease Deals
- Mazda CX-5 Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Tahoe Lease Deals
- Toyota Rav4 Lease Deals
- Honda CR-V Lease Deals
- Ford Explorer Lease Deals
Hot new vehicles
** This image is a stock photo and may not reflect the model year or color of, and/or equipment offered on, the advertised vehicle.