Located in Riverside , CA / 2,228 miles away from Ashburn, VA

New Price! **CARFAX ONE OWNER**, LOW MILES!, MP3, BLUETOOTH, LOCAL TRADE*, LOCAL SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA CAR*, Acura Navigation System w/3D View, Exterior...

Dealer Review:

A few days ago, I went to BWM of Riverside to check out the i4. After a couple week of doing research on this car I was very interested in purchasing one. I will start off by saying it was mine and my boyfriends day off, so we were dressed really casual. When we got to the dealership Luis came out to greet us and noticed our interest in the i4. My first expression of Luis is that he wasn’t too interested in helping us and not very enthusiastic. We went for a test drive in the i4M50 my first choice and we loved it. Luis explained to us that the one we were driving was not for sale and that it’s pretty much impossible to get one. He then told us that they had an i4 e-drive 40 available, in which I was also impressed with. At the point of our return my daughter was getting very tired and grumpy because it was hot and we had been looking at cars all day. So I wanted to head home even though we were serious about purchasing one. Luis asked me before we left what car I had because I was mentioning I needed to sell my current car. When I told him I owned a Honda he quickly responded that the manager would give me almost nothing for it if they were interested and I was better taking it to Carvana. Kinda strange to get that response from a dealership. When Luis said let’s run some numbers I explained that my daughter was tired but that I would give him my info so he can send me numbers and we can talk further. I gave him both my email and phone number, unfortunately he never contacted me. I felt like he judged us by our casual clothing and the fact that I owned a Honda and didn’t take us serious. Why else would he not take the opportunity to sell a $70,000 car? This was such a let down because it has been a dream of mine to own a BMW since I was a teenager. Fast forward to 20 years later my dream was going to become reality but Luis didn’t take the opportunity to sell me the car. BMW of Riverside won’t be getting my money because I will find another i4 somewhere else. If his decision to not reach out to me was based on appearance and my current car shame on you because I can afford that car. I forgot to mention, Luis told us that the dealership tact’s on $15,000 to the sticker price. That is absolutely insane!!! That is such a ridiculously high markup. Thanks for nothing BMW of Riverside

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Personal Use Only : Yes History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : Yes

Features and Specs:

21 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 19UUB7F01MA001655

Stock: 22B5058A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-13-2022