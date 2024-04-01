Skip to main content
Truck Ratings: What Does It All Mean?

Breaking down the numbers behind Edmunds' truck ratings

  • Jonathan Elfalanby
    Director, Vehicle Testing
    Jonathan Elfalan has worked in the automotive industry since 2005. As a director of vehicle testing at Edmunds, Jonathan has tested and reviewed thousands of cars and written thousands of car-related articles over the course of his career. Jonathan got his start testing cars for Road & Track magazine as a newly minted mechanical engineer grad from University of California, Irvine, and has also contributed to Motor Trend and the Associated Press. He likes to say he learned to drive a manual transmission in a rear-wheel-drive mid-engine vehicle but often omits it was his family's 1991 Toyota Previa minivan.

Our Edmunds testing team takes a lot into consideration when formulating a vehicle's rating. Read below to discover in more detail how each category affects its total score.

Jump To: Performance | Comfort | Interior | Technology | Storage | Range and Efficiency | Value | Wildcard

Performance

Every vehicle is put through instrumented testing at the Edmunds test track, so our subjective impressions are always corroborated by empirical data. Does the truck deliver the behind-the-wheel experience it should? Is it predictable, capable and satisfying to drive? How well does it off-road? This section of the Edmunds Expert Rating covers the driving performance of the truck from how quickly it accelerates to how well it stops to how effectively it turns a corner.

Comfort

When we speak about comfort, it's generally driving comfort. Basically, this section is all about the things you'll notice when traveling in the vehicle, not sitting still in the showroom. Because we often spend hours on the road and not just in a parking lot, we're able to evaluate seat comfort and ride comfort, which is how well a vehicle's suspension soaks up the bumps in the road. Interior cabin noise and the functionality of the climate control and seat temperature features are also considered in this section.

Interior

Our interior evaluation looks at the qualities of a vehicle that make it practical and comfortable — for drivers and passengers alike. The overall comfort of the driver's seat and steering wheel are considered, along with the outward visibility of the cabin and passenger space. Will the truck be suitable for tight parking situations?

How intuitive and functional are all of the vehicle's controls? Is the technology intuitive? Are the user interfaces easy to use? This is all assessed in our interior section. We also pay particular attention to features or quirks that may cause distractions.

Finally, a truck is rated on how easy or challenging it is to get in and out of and if it might cause potential problems for those with mobility issues.

Technology

Technology can mean many things, but in the context of our truck ratings, it covers all the nonmechanical features of the vehicle. Most think of tech as infotainment and audio systems. Yes, smartphone integration is considered, but so are all of the modern advanced driver aids, like blind-spot warning, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assistance and advanced towing features. Both the breadth and quality of the features are taken into account in the technology section

Storage

Storage covers what you can carry in the truck bed and other spaces such as a frunk or gear tunnel. It also includes interior cabin storage, like rear underseat storage. Total cubic space is just one part of it — how smartly the vehicle makes that space available is another. We cover hauling (bed payload) and towing capabilities (trailering limits) in this section as well.

Range and Efficiency

We drive all vehicles on a standardized road loop to get an idea of its fuel economy performance and deem whether we think the EPA figures are realistic. For electric trucks, we subject them to the renowned Edmunds EV Range, Efficiency, and Charging tests and report the real-world results here that give a consistent apples-to-apples comparison for all vehicles. This section is where we list EPA estimates and how they stack up against key competitors.

Value

This section provides a sense of the vehicle's overall value compared to direct competitors in the class. Does the build quality match the cost? Is it a good deal for the asking price? What does the cost of ownership look like? If the truck is electric, is free charging included? Warranties, roadside assistance and complimentary maintenance plans all play a part in the vehicle's value.

Wildcard

Some cars are more than the sum of their parts (or less, in some cases). This is the place where the intangibles come into play: What's their style and personality? How fun are they to drive? The Jeep Gladiator is a prime example. It drives like a tractor, but a lot of folks love it. The Ford Raptor R is another; can you possibly inject any more cool into a truck? The Wildcard factors into the overall rating score and is an opportunity to reward a truck for being bold in its design or purpose.

