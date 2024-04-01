Truck Ratings: What Does It All Mean?

Our Edmunds testing team takes a lot into consideration when formulating a vehicle's rating. Read below to discover in more detail how each category affects its total score.

Jump To: Performance | Comfort | Interior | Technology | Storage | Range and Efficiency | Value | Wildcard

Performance

Every vehicle is put through instrumented testing at the Edmunds test track, so our subjective impressions are always corroborated by empirical data. Does the truck deliver the behind-the-wheel experience it should? Is it predictable, capable and satisfying to drive? How well does it off-road? This section of the Edmunds Expert Rating covers the driving performance of the truck from how quickly it accelerates to how well it stops to how effectively it turns a corner.

Comfort

When we speak about comfort, it's generally driving comfort. Basically, this section is all about the things you'll notice when traveling in the vehicle, not sitting still in the showroom. Because we often spend hours on the road and not just in a parking lot, we're able to evaluate seat comfort and ride comfort, which is how well a vehicle's suspension soaks up the bumps in the road. Interior cabin noise and the functionality of the climate control and seat temperature features are also considered in this section.

Interior

Our interior evaluation looks at the qualities of a vehicle that make it practical and comfortable — for drivers and passengers alike. The overall comfort of the driver's seat and steering wheel are considered, along with the outward visibility of the cabin and passenger space. Will the truck be suitable for tight parking situations?

How intuitive and functional are all of the vehicle's controls? Is the technology intuitive? Are the user interfaces easy to use? This is all assessed in our interior section. We also pay particular attention to features or quirks that may cause distractions.

Finally, a truck is rated on how easy or challenging it is to get in and out of and if it might cause potential problems for those with mobility issues.

Technology

Technology can mean many things, but in the context of our truck ratings, it covers all the nonmechanical features of the vehicle. Most think of tech as infotainment and audio systems. Yes, smartphone integration is considered, but so are all of the modern advanced driver aids, like blind-spot warning, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assistance and advanced towing features. Both the breadth and quality of the features are taken into account in the technology section