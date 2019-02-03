  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
7.8 / 10
Consumer Rating
(82)
2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid SUV

What’s new

  • Fully redesigned for 2019
  • Part of the fifth Toyota RAV4 generation introduced for 2019

Pros & Cons

  • Excellent fuel economy
  • Comfortable ride quality
  • Roomy cargo area
  • Only costs slightly more than the non-hybrid
  • More artificial brake-pedal feel than the standard model
  • Front passenger seat can be uncomfortable
  • Tech interface looks dated despite being fairly new
  • Android Auto not supported
MSRP Starting at
$27,850
$27,850
Compare dealer price quotes
2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid SUV pricing

in Ashburn, VA
See all for sale

Which RAV4 Hybrid does Edmunds recommend?

The XLE is an undeniable bargain, coming in under $30,000 and presenting a full roster of safety features, but we'd try and swing the XSE if we could. That move is the biggest price jump between trim levels, but you get a full spectrum of upgrades. From luxuries such as improved interior trim and power driver seat, to technology such as the 8-inch infotainment screen and 7-inch driver information display, to practicalities including a power liftgate and added interior ambient lighting, the XSE is pretty loaded for a reasonable price.

If you live somewhere cold, you'll want the Weather Prep package with its heated steering wheel and de-icer function for the windshield wipers.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.8 / 10

Toyota totally redesigned the RAV4 for 2019, giving it not only more technology and better dynamics but added personality. You might even be excused for thinking it had — wait for it — a little bit of attitude. For the new RAV4 Hybrid model, you get all that plus more power and a lot more efficiency.

EPA-estimated fuel economy is up to 39 mpg combined this year, which is a 6 mpg improvement over the 2018 model. The battery-assisted powertrain now produces 219 horsepower, making this the most powerful RAV4 since the V6 engine was discontinued in 2012.

Inside, the 2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid is comfortable and roomy. The controls are easy to find, and the cabin design has more visual appeal than the outgoing model. Apple CarPlay comes standard on every RAV4. Toyota's Safety Sense Suite 2.0 is also standard and includes adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, and forward collision mitigation with automatic braking. Blind-spot monitoring is equipped on all but the base trim. On many competitive SUVs, you have to upgrade to the more expensive trim levels to get these safety features.

Nor are those competitive SUVs actually all that competitive. No other small two-row SUV gives you this much efficiency, utility and power. The Mazda CX-5 has a nicer cabin and offers a more engaging driving experience, but there's no hybrid option. And while the Honda CR-V is a great all-rounder, there's no official word yet on when a hybrid model will arrive in the United States.

Alternative-fuel fans might look to the diesel Chevrolet Equinox, which drives well and is relatively efficient, but the diesel is only available in pricier trim levels. You might also consider the Kia Niro or, if you have a place to plug in, the Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid. However, the Subaru is very pricey for only small efficiency gains, and the Niro — while very efficient — is overall less appealing than the RAV4. Both also offer significantly less passenger and cargo space.

Toyota has this particular market cornered for the moment. It's almost a bonus that the 2019 RAV4 Hybrid would still be worth considering even if it weren't in a class by itself.

Notably, we picked the 2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid as one of Edmunds' Best Gas Mileage SUVs for this year.

2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid models

The 2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid has a slightly different trim-level setup from the standard model. Gone is the toughened-up Adventure trim. Instead, the Hybrid follows a pretty standard progression from the well-equipped base LE model through the XLE and the XSE and then to the range-topping Limited.

All RAV4 Hybrid models come with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine paired to an electric motor with a continuously variable automatic transmission. And an additional electric motor is used to power the rear wheels in low-traction situations. Total system output is 219 horsepower.

Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 is standard on all RAV4 Hybrid models and includes forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, pedestrian detection, lane keeping assist, auto high-beam headlights, and adaptive cruise control.

The base LE trim comes relatively well equipped with 17-inch alloy wheels, roof rails, a rearview camera, LED headlights and daytime running lights, a height-adjustable driver seat, 60/40-split folding rear seats with adjustable recline, and dual-zone climate control.

Infotainment is handled by a 7-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay smartphone integration (Android Auto isn't available), Toyota Connected Services (includes onboard Wi-Fi), Bluetooth, one USB port, and a six-speaker sound system.

The XLE trim adds blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert, automatic headlights, integrated foglights, proximity entry with push-button start, a sunroof, upgraded fabric upholstery, sliding sun visor extensions, and additional USB ports (five total, including two for the rear seats).

Options for the XLE include the Weather package, which adds a heated leather-trimmed steering wheel and automatic wipers with a de-icer function. The XLE Convenience package equips a power-adjustable driver's seat, heated front seats and a power liftgate. An 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with satellite radio can also be added to the XLE.

Moving up to the XSE gets you the 8-inch touchscreen system and the contents of the Convenience package. You also get black-painted 18-inch wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, two-tone exterior paint, simulated-leather upholstery (SofTex), upgraded interior trim materials, a digital speedometer, a 7-inch digital driver-information display, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, dynamic guidelines for the rearview camera, and additional interior ambient lighting.

Optional for the XLE and the XSE is a Technology package with front and rear parking sensors, automatic rear cross-traffic braking, an auto-dimming rearview mirror (XLE), and a wireless charging pad (XSE only).

At the top of the range is the Limited. It arrives with 18-inch chrome-finished wheels, the parking sensors and automatic rear cross-traffic braking, an integrated navigation system, and two-position memory for the driver's seat.

But wait, there's more! The Limited Grade Weather package adds a heated steering wheel, ventilated front seats, heated outboard rear passenger seats, and the de-icing and automatic wipers. You can also get the Limited Grade Advanced Technology package with proximity-entry sensors on all four doors, foot activation for the power liftgate, the wireless charging pad, and a surround-view parking camera system.

Finally, the XSE and the Limited can be upgraded with an 11-speaker JBL stereo system (bundled with navigation for XSE) and a panoramic sunroof. Adaptive headlights are available as a stand-alone option for the Limited.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XSE (2.5L inline-4 hybrid | CVT automatic | AWD).

Scorecard

Overall7.8 / 10
Driving7.0
Comfort7.5
Interior8.0
Utility8.0
Technology8.0

Driving

7.0
Surprisingly swift acceleration makes the RAV4 Hybrid kind of fun to drive in and around traffic. But it's less amusing when stopping, and the transmission brings about awful engine sounds when you dig into the pedal.

Acceleration

8.0
Acceleration is snappy, especially from around 25 to 40 mph. Electric assist combined with the gas engine's 176 horsepower keeps enough power on tap for lively slingshots around traffic. Our RAV4 Hybrid test unit covered 0-60 mph in 7.8 seconds, a solid result that's more than a second quicker than the non-hybrid RAV4 we've tested.

Braking

6.0
The hybrid's brakes differ from those of a regular RAV4. They are effective in daily situations, but the pedal feels vague and mushy and lacks the feedback needed to stop smoothly every time. Panic-stop performance is underwhelming, largely because of the economy-minded tires. In our braking test, the RAV4 Hybrid needed 131 feet to stop from 60 mph at our test track. Most other top small SUVs stop in the low 120s.

Steering

6.5
The steering is vague around its center point when you're driving at highway speeds. Sometimes you'll feel like you need to make tiny corrections to stay centered. The thing is, it does track well enough if you don't fuss with it. The steering gets more direct when you're driving around turns, but even then there's no real feedback or sense of the road.

Handling

7.5
With the XSE trim and its sport-tuned suspension, the hybrid provides good composure and stability when turning quick corners. It shakes off midcorner bumps without losing stability, and there's minimal body roll. There isn't enough tire grip for any truly sporty driving, but it's consistent with the class.

Drivability

7.0
The hybrid's unique continuously variable automatic transmission is smooth at all speeds, whether in town or cruising on the highway. It also copes well with gentle acceleration. But digging into the pedal for any quick burst will rev up the engine and generate the typical obnoxious engine droning that some passengers will not like.

Off-road

7.5
All-wheel drive and 8.1 inches of ground clearance give the hybrid some basic tools for modest trail or all-terrain work. It's enough to warrant consideration as a dual-purpose car that saves gas by the week and gets to the ski hill or trailhead by the weekend.

Comfort

7.5
The RAV4 Hybrid can cover long and short distances in pleasant comfort thanks to a firm but absorbent suspension, supportive seats and effective climate control. Wind noise can be an issue if you leave the roof rack crossbars on. The hybrid system makes an assortment of weird noises that you may or may not find endearing.

Seat comfort

7.5
The front seats have padding that is both supportive and pliable, and aside from a flattish bottom cushion, they're generally well-shaped. But these are not cradling sport seats, so you'll find yourself sliding around during spirited driving. The rear seats are comfortable enough and recline but lack side bolstering.

Ride comfort

8.0
Despite the XSE's sport-tuned suspension, its underpinnings offer a good combination of comfort and control. Body motion is neither busy nor floaty, and rough patches of bumps and dips don't really upset the cabin. Harsh impacts from driving over potholes sound sharper than they feel, which suggests a need for more sound-deadening materials.

Noise & vibration

7.0
The hybrid powertrain toggles between silent and overly noisy, depending on what the engine and transmission are doing. Road noise is nicely muted, but at highway speeds you will hear wind noise if you leave the optional roof rack crossbars fitted. The hybrid system makes Toyota's familiar assortment of electrical whizzings, clickings and whirrings at odd intervals.

Climate control

8.0
There's suitable airflow throughout the cabin thanks to strong fan speeds and easily adjusted air vents front and rear. It gets to temp quickly, too. Chunky rubberized control knobs are easy to use, even with gloves. The seat heaters warm quickly, but even the highest setting the seats don't get all that hot.

Interior

8.0
It's easy to get in and out of the RAV4 Hybrid's front and back seats, and the roomy cabin gives four adults plenty of space to stretch out. Seat height is odd, though. The rear seats are set low, and the front seats are set too high and can't be adjusted down. It can be an issue for taller drivers and front passengers.

Ease of use

8.5
Most every control is logically placed and easy to figure out at a glance. We like how the audio and climate systems are clearly separated. The biggest drawback is the long reach for the driver to the touchscreen and the tuning knob.

Getting in/getting out

7.5
The high-mounted front seats make for easy entry and exit. The narrow doorsills and minimal side and thigh bolsters also make easy work of getting in and out of the back seat. But the low fixed point of the rear seats will force you to "drop in" slightly on entry.

Driving position

7.5
The tilt-and-telescoping steering column will help you dial in a clear view of the road ahead. But the height of the front seats, even at their lowest setting, might still be too high for taller drivers.

Roominess

7.5
The RAV4 doesn't feel claustrophobic in any seat. The rear seat is especially spacious in all directions. It reclines, too. Taller drivers may feel too close to the roof even in the lowest height setting, and the front passenger's high-mounted seat cannot be lowered at all.

Visibility

8.0
The slim front roof pillars help mitigate front-corner blind spots, ensuring a good view of pedestrians and curbs while turning. A rising window line compromises some rear-side visibility, but extra windows behind the rear doors do much to minimize the blind spot. The optional surround-view camera offers multiple useful viewing angles, but the image is fairly low-res.

Quality

8.0
Interior surfaces, touch points and assembly all feel high-quality. Nice tactile touches abound, such as rubberized grips on dials and soft landings for elbows. Toyota's SofTex simulated-leather upholstery feels soft and pliable, and the stitching looks tight and tidy, even if the fabric inserts give it a bit of a rental-car feel.

Utility

8.0
The RAV4's cargo hold is nearly the largest in its class, hybrid or otherwise, and the load floor is low and makes loading cargo easy. A handful of storage nooks offer space for most small personal items. All but the bulkiest child seats fit easily and without issue. This hybrid can actually tow a bit more than most compact SUVs.

Small-item storage

8.0
A small center console and molded door pockets large enough for a medium-size bottle are the extent of the hybrid's most useful storage nooks. A nifty tray lined with rubber grip spans a length above the glovebox for items such as a phone or sunglasses. It's a neat idea seemingly imported from the Highlander.

Cargo space

8.5
The hybrid impressively offers the same luggage room (37.5 cubic feet) as its gas counterpart. A low loading height and wide opening make for easy cargo shuffling. The optional stereo system subwoofer takes up some corner space, but a small cubby with secure netting helps you store smaller items. Four tie-down hooks and a 12-volt power outlet enhance the hybrid's utility.

Child safety seat accommodation

8.0
Lower car seat anchors are easily accessible at the base of rear seatbacks. A swatch of vinyl above lower car seat anchor points should help prevent fabric wear due to frequent car seat changes — a nice touch. Top tether anchor points behind the rear seatbacks are also easily accessible and are hidden out of sight by fabric flaps. The RAV4 has plenty of room for forward-facing seats, but installing a bulky rear-facing seat may require sliding up the front seats somewhat.

Towing

7.5
Other RAV4 variants, such as the non-hybrid Adventure model, can tow up to 3,500 pounds. The hybrid is stuck with a 1,750-pound towing capacity, but that's still a bit better than what you'll get from some other small SUVs.

Technology

8.0
Audio and navigation controls are easy to use thanks to a large tablet-style display, but the graphics look dated. Apple CarPlay is included, but Android smartphone users are still left out. The optional audio system sounds good, and the inclusion of a bundle of advanced driver aids as standard equipment is a huge plus.

Smartphone integration

7.5
Apple CarPlay is available, but Android users will still need to interface with Toyota's clunky Entune system. Only one USB port transmits data, but passengers can charge their devices with four USB ports (two front, two rear). Bluetooth pairing is easy and requires few confirmation steps, and an optional wireless charging pad will hold today's largest phones.

Driver aids

9.0
The impressive group of driver aids includes stop-and-go adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist, and Lane Tracing Assist, Toyota's nearly self-steering system. In our testing, it worked well in dense highway traffic and free-flowing roads with clear lane markings. Adaptive cruise control defaults to the farthest following distance each time it's switched on.

Voice control

7.5
Voice commands are available for basic phone, audio and navigation functions, but they require careful and deliberate verbal input that's easier after you spend time using the setup wizard to teach it your voice. Android and iPhone can go directly to Siri or Google Voice instead by pressing and holding the voice button.
Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid.

5 star reviews: 46%
4 star reviews: 21%
3 star reviews: 15%
2 star reviews: 13%
1 star reviews: 5%
Average user rating: 3.9 stars based on 82 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • appearance
  • value
  • driving experience
  • acceleration
  • ride quality
  • engine
  • spaciousness
  • climate control
  • wheels & tires
  • visibility
  • steering wheel
  • brakes
  • interior
  • fuel efficiency
  • maintenance & parts
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • infotainment system
  • doors
  • road noise
  • technology
  • lights
  • dashboard
  • seats
  • sound system
  • electrical system
  • transmission
  • comfort
  • towing
  • safety
  • handling & steering
  • warranty

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, My second RAV4 Hybrid
Flavius,
XSE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

Hello everyone! I bought a 2019 RAV4 XSE Hybrid in May 2019. I am still checking out all the features and options of this new car. This would be my 4th Toyota Hybrid (after two Prius and a 2017 RAV 4 Hybrid Limited). I loved all my hybrid cars and definitely love the Toyota brand and reliability (and of course the hybrid technology). I am about 1,600 miles on this new RAV and I have been averaging 44-45 MPG mostly highway and city mix (no freeway constant speeds in the 75-80 MPH range). I am more than pleased with its performance. Of course I don't think is perfect, but it is a well designed and built vehicle. I like a good versatility in my car and this one definitely has it: from a daily commute to work vehicle, to loading my both Golden Retrievers and taking them to the beach, good gas economy, modern technology, safety and reliability, comfort, etc. The engine seems to be a bit louder when I accelerate than my older RAV hybrid. And also I don't like the noises the car makes while on electric mode only (especially backing up). There are a few things with the electronic display that are annoying, like street signs will display only in a certain viewing mode, or once you connect your iPhone it automatically does the car play connection (I wish there was a screen to opt in or out of that). I am not an expert on car mechanics and technology, but I do like cars and know about them and stay up to date with what's new, and I appreciate them from a regular consumer view point. If you like a good overall vehicle you wont go wrong with a new RAV4 hybrid. This is not to say all the other similar vehicles on the market are not as good. But I just happened to like this one.

1 out of 5 stars, Cannot Fill Gas Tank 2019 Hybrid
Bill K.,
Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

Good fuel economy but I cannot fill my gas tank beyond what seems to be about 3/4 of a tank. The gauge needle goes to "E" but drops very quickly (after a couple of short trips) to the 3/4 mark. Very frustrating. Why isn't Toyota all over this? Just bought the thing. So much for Toyota reliability! Not happy, to say the least. Headed back to the dealer to waste time on my day off....UGH.

3 out of 5 stars, one problem from the day I purchased-fuel system
bjbloomer,
XLE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

When I picked up my 2019 Rav4 hybrid in May. The gas tank was only at 3/4. They took it back and filled up. Little did I know there is a problem. Next two gas fills, tank will not fill, stops at 3/4. To get full, you have to lift out the nozzle. The thing is, they had to have known this when I picked up the car and said nothing. It is at the dealer for the second time trying to find problem, and have to wait to talk to engineers. Concerned maybe I got a lemon. Other than the gas issue, I do like the car. Nice safety features, great ride. Gas mileage has not been as expected, maybe something to do with gas / evap issue.

4 out of 5 stars, Hybrid > 8 Speed
Dante Driver,
XLE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

I purchased a RAV4 Hybrid XLE last week. So far, I am very impressed with the vehicle. I test-drove both the hybrid and 8-speed, and found the powertrain under the hood of the hybrid to be much more responsive: a genuinely "spirited" driver, especially for a crossover. Engine noise in the hybrid was also very quiet, even for an eCVT. I was ready to be disappointed after the negative press about engine noise. As many reviewers have stated online, the petrol-only engine is loud and "gravelly." Toyota appears to have invested much more attention / innovation on the hybrid model than the 8-speed. If you're in the market for a new RAV4, pay the extra $800 for the hybrid version. It's worth the upgrade.

Write a review

See all 82 reviews

Features & Specs

XLE 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
XLE 4dr SUV AWD
2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
MSRP$29,650
MPG 41 city / 37 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Horsepower219 hp @ 5700 rpm
XSE 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
XSE 4dr SUV AWD
2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
MSRP$33,850
MPG 41 city / 37 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Horsepower219 hp @ 5700 rpm
Limited 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
Limited 4dr SUV AWD
2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
MSRP$35,850
MPG 41 city / 37 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Horsepower219 hp @ 5700 rpm
LE 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
LE 4dr SUV AWD
2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
MSRP$27,850
MPG 41 city / 37 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Horsepower219 hp @ 5700 rpm
See all 2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid SUV features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite RAV4 Hybrid safety features:

Pre-Collision with Pedestrian Detection
Detects and warns of potential front impacts, including pedestrians and cyclists, and automatically engages the brakes.
Blind Spot Monitoring
Monitors your blind spots for other vehicles, illuminating a warning signal on the outside mirrors.
Lane Departure Alert w/Steering Assist
Monitors the vehicle's position in its lane and corrects steering to avoid exiting the lane unintentionally.

NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall4 / 5
Driver4 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover15.5%

Toyota RAV4 Hybrid vs. the competition

Toyota RAV4 Hybrid vs. Honda CR-V

The Honda CR-V is an appealing and efficient all-rounder that also offers excellent cargo space. The optional turbocharged 1.5-liter engine maxes out at 190 horsepower and at best returns 30 mpg combined, falling well short of the RAV4 Hybrid on both counts. While in some ways it's a more appealing vehicle to live with, the CR-V won't give you the efficiency of the RAV4.

Compare Toyota RAV4 Hybrid & Honda CR-V features

Toyota RAV4 Hybrid vs. Kia Niro

With an EPA-estimated fuel economy of 49 mpg combined, the Kia Niro is super efficient. It's also affordable and can be loaded with tons of features. However, it's much smaller on the inside and much less powerful than the RAV4, and it only comes with front-wheel drive. We don't think it drives as well or feels as nice to spend time in as the RAV4.

Compare Toyota RAV4 Hybrid & Kia Niro features

Toyota RAV4 Hybrid vs. Subaru Outback

The Subaru Outback is a roomy and capable vehicle, with tons of ground clearance and an excellent AWD system that makes it a natural choice for people who live with rough weather or spend time off-road. Subaru also offers a comprehensive set of safety features that might be the most advanced in the segment. But unless you opt for the six-cylinder engine, the Outback feels underpowered. And no matter what engine you pick, you won't see particularly good fuel economy.

Compare Toyota RAV4 Hybrid & Subaru Outback features

FAQ

Is the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 RAV4 Hybrid both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.8 out of 10. You probably care about Toyota RAV4 Hybrid fuel economy, so it's important to know that the RAV4 Hybrid gets an EPA-estimated 39 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that carrying capacity for the RAV4 Hybrid ranges from 37.5 to 37.6 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Toyota RAV4 Hybrid.

What's new in the 2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid:

  • Fully redesigned for 2019
  • Part of the fifth Toyota RAV4 generation introduced for 2019
Learn more

Is the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid reliable?

To determine whether the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the RAV4 Hybrid. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the RAV4 Hybrid's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2019 RAV4 Hybrid and gave it a 7.8 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 RAV4 Hybrid is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid?

The least-expensive 2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid is the 2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid LE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $27,850.

Other versions include:

  • XLE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $29,650
  • XSE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $33,850
  • Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $35,850
  • LE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $27,850
Learn more

What are the different models of Toyota RAV4 Hybrid?

If you're interested in the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid, the next question is, which RAV4 Hybrid model is right for you? RAV4 Hybrid variants include XLE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), XSE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and LE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).

More about the 2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid

2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid SUV Overview

The 2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid SUV is offered in the following styles: XLE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), XSE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and LE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).

What do people think of the 2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid SUV?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid SUV and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 RAV4 Hybrid SUV 3.9 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 RAV4 Hybrid SUV.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid SUV and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 RAV4 Hybrid SUV featuring deep dives into trim levels including XLE, XSE, Limited, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Read our full review of the 2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid SUV here.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid SUV?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA.

Which 2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid SUVS are available in my area?

2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid SUV Listings and Inventory

There are currently 11 new 2019 RAV4 Hybrid SUVS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $29,919 and mileage as low as 2 miles.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] RAV4 Hybrid SUV for sale near you.

Can't find a new 2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid SUV RAV4 Hybrid SUV you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Toyota RAV4 Hybrid for sale - 12 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $25,506.

Find a new Toyota for sale - 8 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $11,231.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid SUV and all available trim types.

Should I lease or buy a 2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid SUV?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Toyota lease specials

