Used 1991 Toyota Pickup Consumer Reviews
1991 Toyota Pickup
According to the original owner, it never broke down, NOT ONCE! I say the same. I turn the key and it fires, purrs and just keeps on keepin on. Everything works and well! It has beautiful balance, stock shocks. It's just so trouble free and durable. I've owned many vehicles. This truck is just quality and quality lasts.
Bulletproof!
I bought this baby 4 years ago w/~120,000 on the clock. I love it! From what I understand it is the last year of the long bed w/ the one ton option. This truck carries more than my brothers big Ford, can tow over 5000 lbs., is EXtremely quick, and is always reliable. I now have about 150k on it and plan on keeping it until it croaks, which is probably many years down the road (my last Toyota-1984 cost me $700 and lasted over 200k and 10 years). Do not hesitate to buy this truck, if you don't tell me and I will.
Excellent Pickup
14 years old and it still runs great. The only issue I have with it is that for a V6, I thought it would have had more power. But like I said, it is 14 years old.
Can't Kill It!
I can't say enough about my truck. Still get compliments and people trying to buy it. Bought it at 100K. Now at 308,000 miles with no rebuild. Just replaced my 5-speed trans a few month ago. It's so reliable, I can't get myself to sell it. Even the Crimson red paint still glows.
Reliable
Very reliable truck, I've only had one problem, and that was a brake line rotted through, and the rims started rotting through, but that has been it and we have bad winters here in Iowa, with plenty of salt so it's understandable
Sponsored cars related to the Pickup
Related Used 1991 Toyota Pickup info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Jeep Wrangler
- Used Honda CR-V
- Used Ford F-150
- Used Tesla Model S
- Used Toyota 4Runner
- Used Tesla Model 3
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee
- Used Honda CR-V 2017
- Used Toyota Tacoma
- Used Ford Mustang
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Honda CR-V
- 2020 Toyota RAV4
- 2020 Ford F-150
- 2020 Honda Accord
- 2020 Honda Civic
- 2020 Toyota Camry
- 2020 Ford Mustang
- 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- 2020 Tesla Model 3
- 2020 Jeep Wrangler
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Mini Convertibles
- Best Volkswagen Electric Cars
- Best Toyota SUVs
- Best Acura SUVs
- Best Toyota Trucks
- Best Toyota Hatchbacks
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota C-HR SUV
- 2020 Toyota Prius Prime Hatchback
- 2020 Toyota Avalon Sedan
- 2020 Toyota GR Supra Coupe
- 2021 Toyota GR Supra
- 2018 Toyota Mirai Sedan
- 2020 Toyota Prius Hatchback
- 2018 Toyota Avalon Hybrid Sedan
- 2020 Toyota RAV4 SUV
- 2020 Toyota Land Cruiser SUV
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 Ford Ranger SuperCab
- 2020 GMC Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab
- 2020 Ram 1500 Crew Cab
- 2020 Ram 3500 Crew Cab
- 2020 Honda Ridgeline Crew Cab
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab
- 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Regular Cab
- 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Crew Cab
- 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Regular Cab
- 2020 GMC Canyon Extended Cab