Used 1991 Toyota Pickup Consumer Reviews

4.4
34 reviews
1991 Toyota Pickup

1991 Mountain Goat!, 05/22/2007
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

According to the original owner, it never broke down, NOT ONCE! I say the same. I turn the key and it fires, purrs and just keeps on keepin on. Everything works and well! It has beautiful balance, stock shocks. It's just so trouble free and durable. I've owned many vehicles. This truck is just quality and quality lasts.

Bulletproof!

alans, 09/09/2004
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I bought this baby 4 years ago w/~120,000 on the clock. I love it! From what I understand it is the last year of the long bed w/ the one ton option. This truck carries more than my brothers big Ford, can tow over 5000 lbs., is EXtremely quick, and is always reliable. I now have about 150k on it and plan on keeping it until it croaks, which is probably many years down the road (my last Toyota-1984 cost me $700 and lasted over 200k and 10 years). Do not hesitate to buy this truck, if you don't tell me and I will.

Excellent Pickup

dgalan, 05/25/2005
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

14 years old and it still runs great. The only issue I have with it is that for a V6, I thought it would have had more power. But like I said, it is 14 years old.

Can't Kill It!

Jason Goetz, 08/24/2008
4 of 5 people found this review helpful

I can't say enough about my truck. Still get compliments and people trying to buy it. Bought it at 100K. Now at 308,000 miles with no rebuild. Just replaced my 5-speed trans a few month ago. It's so reliable, I can't get myself to sell it. Even the Crimson red paint still glows.

Reliable

novak, 05/14/2010
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Very reliable truck, I've only had one problem, and that was a brake line rotted through, and the rims started rotting through, but that has been it and we have bad winters here in Iowa, with plenty of salt so it's understandable

