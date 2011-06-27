Used 1991 Toyota Pickup Consumer Reviews

1991 Toyota Pickup 1991 Mountain Goat! , 05/22/2007 5 of 5 people found this review helpful According to the original owner, it never broke down, NOT ONCE! I say the same. I turn the key and it fires, purrs and just keeps on keepin on. Everything works and well! It has beautiful balance, stock shocks. It's just so trouble free and durable. I've owned many vehicles. This truck is just quality and quality lasts. Report Abuse

Bulletproof! alans , 09/09/2004 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I bought this baby 4 years ago w/~120,000 on the clock. I love it! From what I understand it is the last year of the long bed w/ the one ton option. This truck carries more than my brothers big Ford, can tow over 5000 lbs., is EXtremely quick, and is always reliable. I now have about 150k on it and plan on keeping it until it croaks, which is probably many years down the road (my last Toyota-1984 cost me $700 and lasted over 200k and 10 years). Do not hesitate to buy this truck, if you don't tell me and I will. Report Abuse

Excellent Pickup dgalan , 05/25/2005 3 of 3 people found this review helpful 14 years old and it still runs great. The only issue I have with it is that for a V6, I thought it would have had more power. But like I said, it is 14 years old. Report Abuse

Can't Kill It! Jason Goetz , 08/24/2008 4 of 5 people found this review helpful I can't say enough about my truck. Still get compliments and people trying to buy it. Bought it at 100K. Now at 308,000 miles with no rebuild. Just replaced my 5-speed trans a few month ago. It's so reliable, I can't get myself to sell it. Even the Crimson red paint still glows. Report Abuse