More about the 2019 Toyota Corolla

The 2019 Toyota Corolla continues a model legacy spanning more than 50 years. Toyota likes to remind people that more than 44 million Corollas have been sold worldwide since the car's introduction in 1966. This latest iteration of the Corolla holds up the tradition of affordable transportation, but it's now competing in a class in which buyers can expect more. The ride is smooth. The cabin is spacious, with upgraded upholstery and far more rear legroom than most compact sedan options. A 6.1-inch touchscreen and easy-to-use infotainment system are standard, as are many advanced safety systems. These include a rearview camera, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking and pedestrian detection, lane departure warning with steering assist, and automatic high beams. These extra safety features, dubbed Toyota Safety Sense P, are optional on most other cars, including luxury sedans. The 2019 Toyota Corolla is available in six trim levels: L, LE, LE Eco, XLE, SE and XSE. Starting with the base L trim, Toyota includes a lot of standard features for the money. The LE adds convenience features such as keyless entry and heated mirrors. The LE Eco maximizes fuel efficiency, while the SE rounds out the portfolio as the sporty offering — though we use the term loosely. The XLE and XSE levels include additional luxury features relative to the LE and SE trims, respectively. The Corolla's power will work fine for a highway commute, but it accelerates slower than its competitors and will never wow with the gas pedal. The steering is sluggish, and its soft suspension swallows up road feel. If you really like to drive and you want a car that is responsive, then you'll find yourself agreeing with the critics: There are other fuel-friendly compact sedans out there that are more fun to drive. However, like its predecessors, the 2019 Corolla does what it was designed to do, and it does the integral things well. If you toss in the Corolla's long-standing reputation for good resale and reliability, then it is a strong contender in the compact sedan class. It may be a modest pick, but the Corolla's down-to-earth mix of fuel efficiency, interior space and competitive pricing has proven it a wise one over the years. If you're considering a 2019 Toyota Corolla, let Edmunds help find the perfect one for you.

2019 Toyota Corolla Sedan Overview

The 2019 Toyota Corolla Sedan is offered in the following styles: LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT), SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT), L 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT), XSE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT), LE Eco 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT), XLE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT), SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M), and LE Eco w/Premium Package 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT).

Edmunds users rate the 2019 Corolla Sedan 3.5 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars.

Edmunds experts have compiled ratings and reviews for the 2019 Toyota Corolla Sedan featuring analysis of trim levels including LE, SE, L, etc. with analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance.

What's a good price for a New 2019 Toyota Corolla Sedan ?

2019 Toyota Corolla Sedan SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)

The 2019 Toyota Corolla Sedan SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $23,426 . The average price paid for a new 2019 Toyota Corolla Sedan SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) is trending $2,751 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $2,751 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $20,675 .

The average savings for the 2019 Toyota Corolla Sedan SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) is 11.7 % below the MSRP.

We are showing 1 2019 Toyota Corolla Sedan SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars.

Which 2019 Toyota Corolla Sedans are available in my area?

2019 Toyota Corolla Sedan Listings and Inventory

There are currently 1 new 2019 Corolla Sedans listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $23,416 and mileage as low as 50 miles.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings.

Can't find a new 2019 Toyota Corolla Sedan Corolla Sedan you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Toyota Corolla for sale - 9 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $25,461 .

Find a new Toyota for sale - 12 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $18,586 .

