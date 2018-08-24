2019 Toyota Corolla Sedan
What’s new
- Corolla sedan carries over unchanged from last year
- Part of the 11th Corolla generation introduced for 2014
Pros & Cons
- Comes with a long list of standard convenience and safety features
- Plenty of room inside, especially in the back
- Sport seats remain comfortable after hours of continuous driving
- Acceleration is slow, even for this class
- Most interior materials feel cheap
- Fuel economy isn't great
- rivals achieve the same with more power
- A snooze to drive
Which Corolla does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating6.5 / 10
Toyota has some excellent laurels on which to rest: a history of outstanding reliability and affordability are nothing to sneeze at, as are many of its past and current vehicles of high status. But that doesn't change the fact that it feels like Toyota is resting on its laurels with the 2019 Corolla. The Corolla does a few things well -- offering ample passenger space, comfortable seats, and a suite of standard accident avoidance tech -- but beyond that, the Corolla is a conveyance, and little more.
That's a problem when the rest of the compact car class has been making such strides in quality, drivability, and technology. Compared to its rivals, the Corolla is slow and dreary to drive, with fuel economy that lags behind class leaders. The interior feels a bit hollow and low buck, and it lacks the easy smartphone integration that's become available in most other compact cars. A smaller-than-average trunk is another issue. Overall, there's not much about the 2019 Toyota Corolla that impresses.
2019 Toyota Corolla models
The 2019 Toyota Corolla sedan is sold in six trim levels, and all are well equipped. The bargain-priced L comes with notable features that include LED headlights, automatic emergency braking and a touchscreen. The LE costs just a bit more and adds automatic climate control and keyless entry, while the LE Eco has a different engine and aero enhancements for improved fuel efficiency. The SE adds sporty touches, and can be ordered with a manual transmission, which also includes extra features. The XSE and XLE are luxury-themed versions of the SE and LE, respectively.
The base L model has a 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine (132 horsepower, 128 pound-feet of torque) and a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). Standard equipment includes 15-inch steel wheels, LED headlights, adaptive cruise control, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a height-adjustable driver seat, a 60/40-split folding rear seat, Bluetooth, a 6.1-inch touchscreen and a six-speaker audio system with a CD player and a USB port. Standard safety systems include a rearview camera, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking and pedestrian detection, lane departure warning with steering assist (to nudge you back into your lane) and automatic high beams.
The LE adds 16-inch steel wheels, heated mirrors, variable intermittent wipers, keyless entry, metallic cabin accents, upgraded upholstery, a rear armrest and automatic climate control.
The LE Eco is the only Corolla with a different engine (140 hp, 126 lb-ft) that, together with aerodynamic enhancements, special 15-inch wheels and tires, and different suspension tuning, results in improved fuel efficiency.
The XLE builds upon the LE's set of features, adding 16-inch alloy wheels, upgraded headlights, LED taillights, bumper-mounted LED daytime running lights, a sunroof, keyless entry and ignition, simulated leather upholstery (Toyota's SofTex), a power-adjustable driver seat, heated front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, an upgraded driver information display, a 7-inch touchscreen, an app-based navigation system (Scout GPS Link), and satellite and HD radio.
The SE is the sporty Corolla, although we use that term loosely. It starts with the LE's features and adds 17-inch alloy wheels, unique front-end styling, a rear spoiler, steering-wheel paddle shifters (for CVT automatic models), sport front seats, SofTex upholstery with cloth inserts, and a sport-style gauge cluster. Also included are the XLE's upgraded headlights, bumper-mounted LED daytime running lights and leather-wrapped steering wheel. The SE is the only trim that can be had with a manual transmission, which brings with it a sunroof, keyless ignition and entry, and the XLE’s upgraded infotainment system.
The XSE has the SE manual transmission's extra features and adds heated front seats, the power driver's seat, the paddle shifters and full SofTex upholstery.
A few options packages are also available. LE and LE Eco models can select the Premium package, which adds 16-inch alloy wheels, bumper-integrated LED running lights and the upgraded infotainment system. A sunroof can be added to this package for the LE. (It's included with the package for the LE Eco.)
The Premium package for SE CVT automatic models includes keyless entry and ignition, a sunroof and the upgraded infotainment system, while XLE and XSE models can opt for an integrated navigation system and smartphone integration via the Entune App Suite.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|6.5 / 10
|Driving
|6.5
|Comfort
|7.0
|Interior
|7.5
|Utility
|6.0
|Technology
|6.5
Driving6.5
Acceleration5.5
Braking7.0
Steering6.5
Handling7.0
Drivability6.5
Comfort7.0
Seat comfort8.0
Ride comfort6.5
Noise & vibration6.5
Climate control7.5
Interior7.5
Ease of use7.0
Getting in/getting out8.0
Driving position6.0
Roominess8.5
Visibility7.5
Quality5.5
Utility6.0
Small-item storage6.5
Cargo space6.0
Child safety seat accommodation7.0
Technology6.5
Smartphone integration5.5
Driver aids6.5
Voice control7.5
Most helpful consumer reviews
Previous car was a VW Jetta. I liked the German feel and the great seats. I was dismayed by the trade in value, however. The Corolla holds its value better. My wife was impressed with the safety technology. This car was easier for me to get in and out of than the Jetta. I think the interior on the LE looks great. Nice two tone dash, and the seats also have contrasting fabrics. I disagree with reviews that say the interior looks cheap. I am very happy with the way this car drives and handles. Honestly, I do not notice too much difference in driving feel among compact sedans in normal city driving. I don't plan to take this Corolla to the racetrack. Of course, the Corolla is going to be all new in 2020, so wait for that one. Update after 1 year, 9000 miles: My opinion remains favorable. Easy car to drive. Solid car. Update after 12,000 miles: I like driving this car. No complaints at all.
The Corolla has a reputation for being very reliable. It’s easy and fun to drive. I test drove four competitors and still came back to this one. Then I drove three different trims of the Corolla just to be sure. This is the one that always felt like “my” car, not an awkward loaner. It handles very well on the highway and zips ariund town easily. The safety features are standard whereas they are additional options on similar cars from other brands. **Each trim is very different. ** Upholstery quality is a very noticeable step up with each trim level. Rear cupholders aren’t good unless you get a trim that includes a fold-down center rear seatback. No charging or USB ports for rear passengers. Only one of each in the front. For a commuter like me, these aren’t important issue on most days, but when I’m hauling passengers, it’s a problem. GREAT CAR.
Handles very well on the road. Sleek/stylish appearance and great safety features. The SE Sport mode gives a nice little boost when needed. Very pleased overall.
this car is so great and has so many features that I never knew I couldn't live without till now. the car practically drives it self. it keeps you between the lines and automatically turns off high beams when it sees other cars. I love this car and still have not found a single thing I do not like about it. I get twice as many miles out of this car then my last. so many cool features to many to write. I love the half leather half cloth seats! this car would not be a disappointment.
Features & Specs
|LE 4dr Sedan
1.8L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$19,135
|MPG
|28 city / 36 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|132 hp @ 6000 rpm
|SE 4dr Sedan
1.8L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$20,645
|MPG
|28 city / 35 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|132 hp @ 6000 rpm
|L 4dr Sedan
1.8L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$18,700
|MPG
|28 city / 36 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|132 hp @ 6000 rpm
|XSE 4dr Sedan
1.8L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$22,880
|MPG
|28 city / 35 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|132 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Corolla safety features:
- Pre-Collision System
- Alerts the driver when the car approaches a stationary or slow-moving vehicle too quickly. Automatically applies the brakes if necessary.
- Lane Departure Alert w/ Steering Assist
- Notifies the driver as the Corolla wanders out of its lane and can make small steering adjustments if needed.
- Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
- Maintains a set distance between the Corolla and the car in front by automatically accelerating and slowing down.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|11.8%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Toyota Corolla vs. the competition
Toyota Corolla vs. Honda Civic
The Corolla's back seat feels roomier, but otherwise the Civic has the edge. When equipped with the available turbocharged engine, it's both more powerful and more efficient. It feels more solidly built and has tons of great storage options, including a bigger trunk. It also offers Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Toyota Corolla vs. Toyota Camry
The Corolla's big brother, the Camry, is Toyota's midsize family sedan. It was recently redesigned to improve driving dynamics and overall quality, but it's still not a segment leader. It does offer a lot more room than the Corolla, and it's better to drive. You can also get the Camry as a fuel-sipping hybrid.
Toyota Corolla vs. Mazda 3
The Mazda 3 is the most stylish compact car. In higher trim levels, its interior feels more entry-level luxury than mainstream compact, and its surprisingly sharp handling makes it fun to drive on twisting roads. It's not as efficient as the Corolla, but it's a much nicer place to spend time.
Is the Toyota Corolla a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Toyota Corolla?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Toyota Corolla:
- Corolla sedan carries over unchanged from last year
- Part of the 11th Corolla generation introduced for 2014
Is the Toyota Corolla reliable?
Is the 2019 Toyota Corolla a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Toyota Corolla?
The least-expensive 2019 Toyota Corolla is the 2019 Toyota Corolla L 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $18,700.
Other versions include:
- LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $19,135
- SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $20,645
- L 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $18,700
- XSE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $22,880
- LE Eco 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $19,535
- XLE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $22,135
- SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M) which starts at $21,865
- LE Eco w/Premium Package 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $21,500
What are the different models of Toyota Corolla?
The 2019 Toyota Corolla continues a model legacy spanning more than 50 years. Toyota likes to remind people that more than 44 million Corollas have been sold worldwide since the car's introduction in 1966. This latest iteration of the Corolla holds up the tradition of affordable transportation, but it's now competing in a class in which buyers can expect more.
The ride is smooth. The cabin is spacious, with upgraded upholstery and far more rear legroom than most compact sedan options. A 6.1-inch touchscreen and easy-to-use infotainment system are standard, as are many advanced safety systems. These include a rearview camera, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking and pedestrian detection, lane departure warning with steering assist, and automatic high beams. These extra safety features, dubbed Toyota Safety Sense P, are optional on most other cars, including luxury sedans.
The 2019 Toyota Corolla is available in six trim levels: L, LE, LE Eco, XLE, SE and XSE. Starting with the base L trim, Toyota includes a lot of standard features for the money. The LE adds convenience features such as keyless entry and heated mirrors. The LE Eco maximizes fuel efficiency, while the SE rounds out the portfolio as the sporty offering — though we use the term loosely. The XLE and XSE levels include additional luxury features relative to the LE and SE trims, respectively.
The Corolla's power will work fine for a highway commute, but it accelerates slower than its competitors and will never wow with the gas pedal. The steering is sluggish, and its soft suspension swallows up road feel. If you really like to drive and you want a car that is responsive, then you'll find yourself agreeing with the critics: There are other fuel-friendly compact sedans out there that are more fun to drive.
However, like its predecessors, the 2019 Corolla does what it was designed to do, and it does the integral things well. If you toss in the Corolla's long-standing reputation for good resale and reliability, then it is a strong contender in the compact sedan class. It may be a modest pick, but the Corolla's down-to-earth mix of fuel efficiency, interior space and competitive pricing has proven it a wise one over the years. If you're considering a 2019 Toyota Corolla, let Edmunds help find the perfect one for you.
2019 Toyota Corolla Sedan Overview
The 2019 Toyota Corolla Sedan is offered in the following styles: LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT), SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT), L 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT), XSE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT), LE Eco 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT), XLE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT), SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M), and LE Eco w/Premium Package 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT).
What do people think of the 2019 Toyota Corolla Sedan?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Toyota Corolla Sedan and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Corolla Sedan 3.5 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Corolla Sedan.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Toyota Corolla Sedan and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Corolla Sedan featuring deep dives into trim levels including LE, SE, L, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2019 Toyota Corolla Sedan here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Toyota Corolla Sedan?
2019 Toyota Corolla Sedan SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
The 2019 Toyota Corolla Sedan SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $23,426. The average price paid for a new 2019 Toyota Corolla Sedan SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) is trending $2,751 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,751 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $20,675.
The average savings for the 2019 Toyota Corolla Sedan SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) is 11.7% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2019 Toyota Corolla Sedan SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2019 Toyota Corolla Sedans are available in my area?
2019 Toyota Corolla Sedan Listings and Inventory
Can't find a new 2019 Toyota Corolla Sedan Corolla Sedan you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Toyota Corolla for sale - 9 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $25,461.
Find a new Toyota for sale - 12 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $18,586.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Toyota Corolla Sedan?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
