Monthly Update for November 2018 - 2018 Toyota Camry Long-Term Road Test

2018 Toyota Camry: Monthly Update for November 2018

by Matt Jones, Senior Consumer Advice Editor

Where Did We Drive It?

A long-distance round trip from Long Beach to San Francisco over Thanksgiving helped boost our 2018 Toyota Camry's odometer by about 1,300 miles, enough to push Big Blue slightly past the 19,000-mile mark for our long-term test. The Camry continues to be rock-solid, if you don't count the chronically skittish Bluetooth system, some weird rattles and "mushy" acceleration.

What Kind of Fuel Economy Did It Get?

We recorded our most efficient fill-up in November, averaging 36.6 mpg on a tank of 87 octane fuel. That's a considerably better average than the EPA rating of 32 mpg combined, although the lion's share of those miles was amassed on traffic-free highways. Compared to the Camry's EPA estimate of 39 mpg highway, that tank fill isn't quite as impressive.

Average lifetime mpg: 29.3

EPA mpg rating: 32 combined (28 city/39 highway)

Best fill mpg: 36.6

Best range: 487.7 miles

Current odometer: 19,000 miles

Maintenance and Upkeep

None.

Logbook Highlights

Performance

"Our Camry drives well enough, but always exhibits a hesitation at low speeds and at light throttle. You have to push the gas pedal through some mush (not in terms of pedal feel but in engine response) before the engine wakes up. It generally results in jerky driving, both in terms of how much your head moves when leaving a stop and how you look to other drivers." — Carlos Lago, manager, feature content

Interior

"I noticed a few rattles from our Camry this week. Specifically from the roof (front and centered) and over the driver's left shoulder. It may be L.A.'s notoriously bumpy freeways, but it's surprising behavior from a Toyota. On a similar note, has anyone else noticed how the Camry's driver-side vanity mirror is always a third of the way open when you pull the sun visor down? After much testing (read: repeatedly opening and shutting the visor in stop-and-go traffic), it seems that the mirror cover will open slightly if you slam the visor shut." — Carlos Lago

Technology-Audio

"I forgot how maddening the Camry's infotainment interface is. One would think that just a simple Bluetooth connection would work and I would have no issues playing music and listening to my turn-by-turn directions. But noooo — the Camry and my Google Pixel 2 just don't want to get along. It's like a cat and dog thing: They must really not like each other. It's like a deep, seething hatred because it just doesn't connect. So here I am, just listening to my turn-by-turn directions from my phone's speakerphone, wishing I could rip out the Camry's head unit and replace it with an aftermarket piece." — Rex Torres, vehicle testing technician

"For the Thanksgiving holiday, I drove up to the Bay Area, roughly 900 miles round-trip. With holiday traffic, I was banking on between 16 to 20 hours of drive time. That's a long time without tunes. And knowing how temperamental the Camry's Bluetooth connection is, I took along some CDs just in case, which turned out to be a good choice. Bluetooth, as expected, was on a holiday vacation, too.

"But the real story here is that the Camry actually has a CD player. Many new cars, including the Camry's archnemesis Honda Accord, can't be bothered with a CD player. I admit, most people I know don't listen to CDs anymore. But since CD players are cheap and can be integrated into even the newest infotainment system, I advocate for their inclusion in new cars for the next few years. They can come in handy. Like on this holiday trip." — Matt Jones, senior consumer advice editor

"Our Camry has a strange backup camera. Instead of having a traditional wide-angle view, the left and right borders of the display are distorted in what appears to be a way to mimic a wide angle. While it works when you're paying close attention to the screen, the distortion at the edges can make a stationary vehicle look like it's moving when you catch the display in your periphery. There were a few times this week when I jumped on the brakes while backing out because I thought the car next to me was moving when it wasn't." — Carlos Lago

Miscellaneous

"Toyota recently announced that it intends to reduce Camry production. The slowdown has little to do with the Camry itself, as this generation is probably the best iteration ever. The Camry simply had the misfortune of being born a sedan in an increasingly crossover world.

"While I personally think rumors of the sedan's demise are premature, it's apparent that the stalwart sedan is no longer king of the sales hill. And that's great news if you are in the market for a sedan and love the prospect of getting a juicy discount. To stimulate Camry sales, I'm seeing discounts upward of $6,000 on 2018 models.

"Even 2019 models can be had for several thousand dollars off sticker. Price drops this deep would be unheard of a few years ago, particularly on a brand-new model that would (normally) sell on its own merits. For context, Toyota's top-selling vehicle now is the RAV4. The 2018 RAV4 is being cleared out to make room for the snazzy all-new 2019 model.

"But even on the clearance block, the 2018 RAV4 discounts are lower than those on the all-new 2018 Camry. So if you're reading this and considering buying a Camry, this market shift may be a good thing for your pocketbook." — Matt Jones