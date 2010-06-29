Monthly Update for May 2019 - 2018 Toyota Camry Long-Term Road Test

2018 Toyota Camry: Monthly Update for May 2019

by Matt Jones, Senior Consumer Advice Editor

Where Did We Drive It?

After some serious R&R, our 2018 Toyota Camry stretched its legs to the tune of 2,300 miles since our last update. And not one of those miles is attributable to any rideshare service. The miles are actually courtesy of an Edmunds guest contributor with thoughts about the Camry he was eager to share. So we've decided to switch it up a bit for this month's episode of "Keeping Up With Camry."

Instead of hearing from your tried-and-true vehicle testers, we thought it might be interesting to hear from an Edmunds contributor who doesn't directly work with cars on a regular basis.

Another reason we think this is fun: most of his thoughts compare and contrast the Camry to the Accord, a vehicle he spent a few days with prior to driving the Camry. And let's be honest: Is it possible to even think of one without at least a whiff of a thought of the other? I'm not sure it is.

So if you've been looking for some straight-up Camry-versus-Accord comparisons from a regular guy, you're in luck. If not? Check back next month.

Enough talking, let's jump in. But first, let's talk gas.

What Kind of Fuel Economy Did It Get?

The Camry's busiest month to date didn't help the overall fuel consumption number. In fact, our overall fuel rating slipped a bit. In April, the Camry's lifetime fuel economy stood at 29.1 mpg after 23,844 miles. Now at 25,212 miles, the lifetime average has dipped to 28.9 mpg.

Average lifetime mpg: 28.9

EPA mpg rating: 32 combined (28 city/39 highway)

Best fill mpg: 36.6

Best range: 487.7 miles

Current odometer: 25,212 miles

Maintenance and Upkeep

None.

Logbook Highlights

Miscellaneous

"Jumping into the Camry after driving the Accord, I was excited to compare and contrast the two giants back to back. After spending time in both cars it became clear, to me at least, that the Accord is simply the better car. It just makes more sense." — Edmunds guest contributor (EGC)

"I got the same amount of compliments about the Camry's styling as I did about the Accord. However, the Accord's hatchback-like styling and upright nose seemed more polarizing than the Camry." — EGC

Interior

"In terms of size, the Camry is adequate. Our SE model provides a cockpit-like feel, but I'm not sure the 'cockpit feel' is what consumers are looking for in a midsize sedan." — EGC

Performance

"As for power, the Camry does feel a bit zippier, but I was averaging 5-7 mpg less with the Camry than in the Accord. This trade-off in mpg for slightly more of a zippy feel did not seem worth it." — EGC