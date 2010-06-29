Monthly Update for June 2019 - 2018 Toyota Camry Long-Term Road Test

2018 Toyota Camry: Monthly Update for June 2019

by Brent Romans, Senior Editor, Written Content

Where Did We Drive It?

Our 2018 Toyota Camry continues to be a steady, if unloved, workhorse of our long-term fleet. I drove it for the entire month of June and logged my thoughts about the car's desirability compared to other midsize sedans. I also wrote up some observations about some new-ish interior rattles and the experience of installing the Camry's spare tire.

What Kind of Fuel Economy Did It Get?

I drove about 1,600 miles in our Camry this month. Much of this was highway driving, and that resulted in a 35.2 mpg average for the month. Notably, I set a new record for a fill-up, too: 38.6 mpg. Getting almost 40 mpg from a roomy sedan such as the Camry is a pretty good feeling.

Average lifetime mpg: 29.3

EPA mpg rating: 32 combined (28 city/39 highway)

Best fill mpg: 38.6

Best range: 487.7 miles

Current odometer: 26,885 miles

Maintenance and Upkeep

I dealt with a punctured tire this month. I had driven to my gym for a workout and, when I returned to the Camry, noticed that the tire pressure warning light in the gauge cluster was on. Bummer. I was happy to see that the Camry has individual pressure readouts for each tire in the driver information display, though. It makes it a lot easier to know what you're dealing with.

The driver-side rear tire was down to 17 psi. There's a gas station across the street from my gym, so I drove over there and filled the tire back to the recommended 35 psi. Because this happened on a Sunday, I knew there weren't going to be any nearby tire shops open. So I drove home while keeping an eye on the pressure readout to make sure it didn't drop precipitously.

Once home, I lifted the rear trunk mat to find that our Camry has a temporary spare tire instead of an inflator kit. Getting the tire and jack out was easy, as was finding the jacking point underneath the car. I pulled off the wheel and installed the temporary spare. The only issue was getting the lug nuts off. They were on too tight to use the included lug wrench, which wasn't really a surprise, though. They were likely last tightened by an air wrench at the dealership's last service. I used my own breaker bar to get them off.

The next day I took the punctured tire to a local tire shop. Thankfully, the culprit was a screw right in the middle of the tire. The repair cost $20.

Logbook Highlights

Interior

Our Camry seems to have some interior rattles that I don't remember noticing from the last time I drove this car in December. They're obvious when driving over rough pavement and emanate from the sunroof area. I've tried fiddling with the sunroof shade, as a loose shade can sometimes be the cause, but it didn't make a difference.