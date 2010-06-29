Monthly Update for July 2019 - 2018 Toyota Camry Long-Term Road Test

2018 Toyota Camry: Monthly Update for July 2019

by Kurt Niebuhr, Vehicle Test Editor

Where Did We Drive It?

We put more than 2,100 miles on our 2018 Toyota Camry in July, most of them racked up on the open highway. But not all of those miles were easy, with one of our editors venturing into the burning heart of Death Valley (115 degrees, but it was a dry heat). And while there's plenty to dislike about this generation of Camry, some aspects do win universal praise. Well, except for the seats.

What Kind of Fuel Economy Did It Get?

I think it's safe to say the Camry crushed the fuel economy game in July. Granted, most of its mileage was accrued on the highway, but L.A. traffic is an eager toll taker when it comes to trying to get decent mpg. We got near-as-makes-no-difference 36 mpg (OK, 35.96 mpg) and hit a new record of 42.3 mpg for one tank. For a midsize sedan, that's pretty impressive stuff.

Average lifetime mpg: 29.3

EPA mpg rating: 32 combined (28 city/39 highway)

Best fill mpg: 42.3

Best range: 487.7 miles

Current odometer: 29,127 miles

Maintenance and Upkeep

None.

Logbook Highlights

Comfort

"Commuting in these Camry seats is just a non-starter for me. I'm not sure how it is for my other wide-backed co-workers, but for my particular shape, it just doesn't work out." — Travis Langness, reviews editor

"On a recent drive into Death Valley (emphasis on the Death), I gave the Camry's A/C a solid workout. And it passed with flying colors. With exterior temperatures hovering around the 115-degree mark (it was 107 at 8 a.m.), the Camry stayed cool and comfortable, even when pulling up long grades at 60 mph. Color me deeply impressed." — Kurt Niebuhr, vehicle test editor

Performance

"I think this transmission has two too many gears. Seventh and eighth gears really only come into play at speeds over 75 mph, where they only serve to drop rpm — they can't pull any speed. While in normal daily traffic, the transmission is constantly hunting around and rarely finds a happy gear." — Kurt Niebuhr