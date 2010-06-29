Monthly Update for January 2019 - 2018 Toyota Camry Long-Term Road Test

2018 Toyota Camry: Monthly Update for January 2019

by Matt Jones, Senior Consumer Advice Editor

Where Did We Drive It?

In this month's episode of "What's Crackin' With the Camry?" Calvin compliments the interior, Brent upvotes the ride quality, and Josh laments the Camry's transmission and the hood's ability to harness the power of the sun and bully his retinas.

For those just tuning in, here's what you've missed:

We drove our 2018 Toyota Camry about 1,000 miles in January, bringing our total mileage north of 21,000. We took possession of the Camry in September 2017, and overall Team Edmunds has wavered between lukewarm and warm on the stalwart Toyota.

The Camry does some things really well. It's pretty darn durable, for example. While other less regal machines might start showing signs of "maturity" at 21,000 miles, our Camry remains virtually unchanged.

And some things it still does poorly, such as pairing to Android phones and getting up to speed quietly.

What Kind of Fuel Economy Did It Get?

In January, our lifetime fuel economy average dipped one-tenth of an mpg, down to 29.4. Over 21,000 miles, our average has been about 2.5 miles less than the EPA rating of 32 mpg combined.

Average lifetime mpg: 29.4

EPA mpg rating: 32 combined (28 city/39 highway)

Best fill mpg: 36.6

Best range: 487.7 miles

Current odometer: 21,136 miles

Maintenance and Upkeep

None.

Logbook Highlights

Comfort

"I have no problem driving our Camry over long distances. I recently drove about 400 miles straight and came away thinking I could have done another 400 miles without much issue. A big part of that is the driver's seat, which I find comfortable. Our Camry SE's ride quality on the highway is agreeable, too. Perhaps because of the sport-tuned suspension and 18-inch wheels, the car can get a little choppy on rough pavement, but otherwise the SE is pleasingly stable and composed." — Brent Romans, senior editor, written content

Interior

"Even with more than 20,000 miles on the odometer, I'm impressed with how tight and crisp the Camry still feels. The last time I drove the Camry for any length of time was spring last year. Since then I've noticed no new squeaks or rattles, and the interior feels just as fresh. There are some dull plastics around the cupholder and window switches as well as glossy black plastic on the dash. I thought those things would be scratched up by now, but they still look new. Good job, Toyota." — Calvin Kim, vehicle testing engineer

"See how the sun's glinting off our Camry's hood in this photo? It's because that part of the hood angles down toward the dashboard, creating a ski slope for the sun to play with. Perhaps there's a perfectly good engineering idea behind that slope. But the only result I'm aware of is that I get my retinas seared every time I'm driving into the sun, even with sunglasses on. If your eyes aren't sensitive, you might not care. Mine are, so I do." — Josh Sadlier, director, content strategy

Technology-Audio

"Our Camry SE has rear air vents, which is nice. But I'm a little surprised it doesn't have extra USB ports for rear passengers or even a rear 12-volt power port. For the entire car, we've got one USB and one 12-volt port up front. That's a meager loadout for the modern family. Toyota's information on the Camry does indicate that the more expensive XSE and XLE get two extra USB ports, although it's unclear where they are located." — Brent Romans

Performance

"I've carped about this before, but it bears repeating: Our Camry's eight-speed automatic transmission simply cannot handle a rolling stop. Let's say you're entering a roundabout and you have to yield, so you reduce your speed almost to zero. But then there's an opening and it's time to hit the gas. In the Camry, you'll encounter an agonizing delay followed by a WHAM! as the transmission lurches into gear.

"Or suppose you're driving around your neighborhood through a bunch of four-way intersections, and you may not always come to a perfectly complete stop because there are no cars around and you know the area so well. In this Camry, if you don't come to the kind of stop where you actually feel the car's weight settle into motionlessness, you're going to get that delay-lurch combo. It's very odd; I've never encountered it in any other car.

"According to this thread, there may be a technical service bulletin from Toyota that'll get you a software update to address the issue. We'll look into it if we have a chance, although the Camry's time with us is nearly up. Are there any other Camry drivers out there who have successfully resolved this issue?" — Josh Sadlier