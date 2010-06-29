Monthly Update for February 2019 - 2018 Toyota Camry Long-Term Road Test

2018 Toyota Camry: Monthly Update for February 2019

by Matt Jones, Senior Consumer Advice Editor

Where Did We Drive It?

Our 2018 Toyota Camry didn't see much action in February, logging less than 500 miles. But even in a shortened month, short of miles, we still found new reasons to appreciate the Camry. Apparently, extra-large rescue dogs appreciate the Camry, too.

What Kind of Fuel Economy Did It Get?

Since we last checked in on the Camry, our overall fuel economy has dipped a bit. We finished January with a lifetime average of 29.4 miles per gallon, but that fell slightly in February, down 0.2 mpg to 29.2. That still represents a 2.8 mpg difference from the EPA combined rating of 32 mpg.

Average lifetime mpg: 29.2

EPA mpg rating: 32 combined (28 city/39 highway)

Best fill mpg: 36.6

Best range: 487.7 miles

Current odometer: 21,654 miles

Maintenance and Upkeep

None.

Logbook Highlights

Comfort

"We just adopted a dog from Angel City Pit Bulls and wanted to take him on his first hike to Griffith Observatory. Because he was so new, we had no idea how he would act on a car ride. Plus his extra-large size (100 pounds) gave us cause for concern about whether he'd be comfortable back there. Fortunately, it turned out to be a nonissue. We simply opened the back door of the Camry, and he climbed right in, stretching comfortably across the back seat with room to spare. He then fell asleep on the drive over to the park. And since there were rear air vents, we didn't have to open the rear windows. Definitely dog-friendly." — Caroline Pardilla, senior copy editor