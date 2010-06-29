Monthly Update for December 2018 - 2018 Toyota Camry Long-Term Road Test

2018 Toyota Camry: Monthly Update for December 2018

by Matt Jones, Senior Consumer Advice Editor

Where Did We Drive It?

Our 2018 Toyota Camry spent most of December in Fresno, California, under the watchful eye of Senior Editor Brent Romans. Brent added about 800 miles to the Camry to close out 2018, and his efforts helped boost our overall mileage to a few clicks higher than 20,000.

Read on to hear some of our thoughts on the Camry's styling, performance, technology, and all-around impressions as our time with the Toyota midsize sedan starts winding down.

What Kind of Fuel Economy Did It Get?

Our fuel economy numbers inched upward ever so slightly in December, moving to 29.5 miles per gallon compared to November when we finished at 29.3. The increase is appreciated. Our cumulative gas mileage over the last 20,000 miles is 2.5 mpg lower than the EPA numbers, which suggests we should expect 32 mpg of combined city and highway driving.

Average lifetime mpg: 29.5

EPA mpg rating: 32 combined (28 city / 39 highway)

Best fill mpg: 36.6

Best range: 487.7 miles

Current odometer: 20,051 miles

Maintenance and Upkeep

None.

Logbook Highlights

Performance

"For what it's worth, I don't have any issues with the gas pedal responsiveness on our Camry. A few of my co-workers have previously commented that it's slow to respond unless you really give the pedal a good prod. Ehh, I guess so. Maybe I'm just less aggressive or in less of a hurry, but I rarely notice this being a problem." — Brent Romans, senior editor written content

Technology-Audio

"It had been a while since I drove our Camry. So before I took the keys, I reviewed the past six monthly updates on our Camry to find out what my co-workers have been saying. Not much positive, I'm afraid. Yet much of the dislike centers around the infotainment system. If Toyota could add Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, that would go a long way to smoothing over the hard feelings around here." — Brent Romans

Miscellaneous

"We give the Honda Accord a higher rating than the Camry, and justifiably so. But there's one area that we don't evaluate in our scoring that I think the Camry has it over the Accord: styling. I much prefer the look of the latest Camry. It has a more muscular and sportier stance than the somewhat droopy-looking Honda. Our blue Camry SE, in particular, looks sharp." — Brent Romans

Miscellaneous

"Our 2018 Camry just hit 20,000 miles, and that means its time in our fleet is coming to a close.

I've mostly enjoyed the Camry in the year and a half we've had it. As a guy who sold midsize sedans for a long time, I've been in my fair share of Camry models over the years. I'm also an ex-Camry owner.

"I'm not going to say this is the best Camry ever, but I will say with no reservation that this is the best Camry in my time in the car business, which spans back to 2001. And while I wouldn't call it a sports car, it is enjoyable to drive and the boring factor has been significantly reduced. It's solid as always, more fun and, for once, interesting to look at. Too bad it came out as sedans are falling out of favor." — Matt Jones, senior editor consumer advice